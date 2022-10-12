Three first-half goals proved to be enough for the Schenevus girls on Wednesday as they defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield 3-0 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League soccer playoffs.
Taylor Knapp scored twice and added an assist to lead the Dragons’ offense. Angie Competiello scored a goal and provided an assist and Lily Competiello had an assist as well.
Schenevus’ Leah Brundege made six saves in the shutout while CV-S’s Daphnee West made 14 stops.
Morris/Edmeston 1, Milford 0
Morris/Edmeston advanced to the semifinals of the Tri-Valley League playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Milford on Wednesday.
Hannah Wist came through with the only goal of the game for Morris/Edmeston. In goal, Abby White made two saves to earn the shutout.
Gabriella Saggese stopped nine shots for Milford.
Sharon Springs 4, Franklin 3, OT
Sharon Springs triumphed over Franklin 4-3 in overtime of a back-and-forth Tri-Valley League playoff game on Wednesday.
Madison Westerman scored the game-winner in the first overtime period to give Sharon Springs the victory.
Shannon Kingsbury scored the game’s first goal for Franklin in the final minute of the first half. Sharon Springs took the lead early in the second half on a pair of goals by Rachel Burke and Yasmine Issa that came just three minutes apart.
Kingsbury tied things up for Franklin with her second goal of the game and Zoe Borren regained the lead with her first career goal just three minutes later. But Burke scored her second goal of the game for Sharon Springs with just under eight minutes left in regulation.
Ava Jump made five saves for Sharon Springs while Macey Beers stopped six shots for Franklin.
Laurens 4, Worcester 0
The Laurens girls rolled to a 4-0 victory over Worcester in the Tri-Valley League tournament on Wednesday.
Four different players scored goals for the Leopards in the win: Nicole Stanley, Victoria Stevens, Gabby Andrades, and Brooke Mann. Laurens keepers Ryleigh Williams and Emerson Allen combined to make one save while Worcester’s Elyza Schoeberl made 10 stops.
Schenevus 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
S … 3-0-3
CV-S … 0-0-0
S: Taylor Knapp 2-1, Angie Competiello 1-1, Lily Competiello 0-1
CV-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 34-10, CV-S 9-3
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 6, Daphnee West (CV-S) 14
Morris/Edmeston 1, Milford 0
M/E: Hannah Wist 1-0
M: none
Shots: M/E 10, M 2
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 2, Gabriella Saggese (M) 9
Sharon Springs 4, Franklin 3, OT
SS … 0-3-1-4
F … 1-2-0-3
SS: Rachel Burke 2-1, Madison Westerman 1-1, Yasmin Issa 1-0, Korawan Boonlert 0-1
F: Shannon Kingsbury 2-0, Zoe Borren 1-0, Tamara Wright 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: SS 13-4, F 13-7
Goalies: Ava Jump (SS) 5, Macey Beers (F) 6
Laurens 4, Worcester 0
L … 3-1-4
W … 0-0-0
L: Nicole Stanley 1-0, Victoria Stevens 1-0, Gabby Andrades 1-0, Brooke Mann 1-0
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 20-7, W 2-3
Goalies: Ryleigh Williams (L), Emerson Allen (L) 1, Elyza Schoeberl (W) 10
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 4, Tioga 0
Rachel Trimbell netted a hat trick and Jacqlyn Gransbury made some history in Walton’s 4-0 victory in field hockey action on Wednesday.
Gransbury, whose tally rounded out the Warriors’ scoring after Trimbell’s trio of goals, broke Walton’s single-season goals record with her 24th of the season. The previous record had stood since 2011.
Walton’s defense held Tioga to zero shots in the game, as goalies Delana and Emma Wood weren’t required to make any saves.
Walton 4, Tioga 0
W … 0-3-0-1-4
T … 0-0-0-0-0
W: Rachel Trimbell 3-0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 1-1, Chasidy Constable 0-1
T: none
Shots-Corners: W 25-14, T 0-3
Goalies: Delana Wood/Emma Wood (W) 0, Chloe Gillette (T) 21
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
Delhi earned a four-set victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday in a back-and-forth match that featured game scores of 25-8, 28-30, 25-9, 25-23.
Vidya Samudrala led Delhi with five kills, three assists, and three blocks while Julia Baxter had three kills and three blocks, Izzy Tucker had 10 digs, Amber Gardner had seven aces, and Samantha White had three digs.
For the Bobcats, Kaylynn Crandall had eight assists, Mackenzie Crandall had eight kills, and Peyton Umbra had three kills.
Deposit-Hancock 3, Walton 0
(Tuesday)
Deposit-Hancock swept Walton on Tuesday by game scores of 25-11, 25-14, 25-19.
Kaitlyn Macumber registered 11 assists and eight kills to lead the Eagles while Marietta Simmons had four kills and Emily Moore had four assists.
Walton’s top performers were Ella Rhinehart (six assists, two aces), Caroline Gorence (two kills, two aces), and Katelyn Gregory (four kills).
Delhi 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
Game Scores: 25-8, 28-30, 25-9, 25-23
DA: Vidya Samudrala 3 assists, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Amber Gardner 7 aces; Julia Baxter 3 kills, 3 blocks; Izzy Tucker 10 digs; Samantha White 3 digs
B-G: Kaylynn Crandall 8 assists; Peyton Umbra 3 kills; Mackenzie Crandall 8 kills
Deposit-Hancock 3, Walton 0 (Tuesday)
Game Scores: 25-11, 25-14, 25-19
D-H: Kaitlyn Macumber 8 kills, 11 assists; Marietta Simmons 4 kills; Emily Moore 4 assists; Kaylyn Horton 1 block
W: Katelyn Gregory 4 kills; Caroline Gorence 2 kills, 2 aces; Ella Rhinehart 6 assists, 2 aces
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.