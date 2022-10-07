A four-goal second half propelled the Schenevus girls soccer team to a 6-0 home victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday.
Angie Competiello led the Dragons with a hat trick performance while Lily Competiello scored two goals of her own. Taylor Knapp finished with a goal and an assist and Val Beardslee had an assist.
In goal, Leah Brundege made five saves to earn the shutout while Daphnee West stopped 12 shots for CV-S.
Schenevus received strong defensive play from Cady Ritton, Cassidy Howard, Amber Burton, and Brooke Lincoln.
Schenevus (12-1 overall) will be at home on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League tournament.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Worcester 0
The Morris/Edmeston girls rolled to a 4-0 win over Worcester in Tri-Valley League play on Friday.
M/E scored twice in the opening four minutes to grab an early lead, then added a pair of insurance goals in the second half. Avery Bolton, Carissa Richards, and Hannah Wist each scored in the victory.
Haylie Lund made two saves in the shutout while Worcester’s Elyza Schoeberl made 14 stops.
Each team awaits its opening round opponent in next week’s Tri-Valley League tournament.
Schenevus 6, Cherry Valley-Springfield 0
S … 2-4-6
CV-S … 0-0-0
S: Angie Competiello 3-0, Lily Competiello 2-0, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Val Beardslee 0-1
CV-S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 33-4, CV-S 7-1
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 5, Daphnee West (CV-S) 12
Morris/Edmeston 4, Worcester 0
M/E … 2-2-4
W … 0-0-0
M/E: Avery Bolton 1-0, Carissa Richards 1-0, H. Sayer 1-0, Hannah Wist 1-0
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 16-9, W 2-3
Goalies: Haylie Lund (M/E) 2, Elyza Schoeberl (W) 14
BOYS SOCCER
Walton/Downsville 8, Tri-Valley 0
The Walton/Downsville boys rolled to an 8-0 shutout victory over Tri-Valley on Friday.
Scoring for Walton/Downsville were Phillip Eggers, who recorded two goals and two assists, Gavin Brunner with two goals, Kaden Cicio with one goal and one assist, Ben Guglielmo, Chase Alanese, and Noah Sovocool each with one goal,and Holden Church, Gavin Harrington, Billy Gilmore, and Nolan Barnhart each with one assist.
Goalies Peyton Tweedie and Nate Harrington combined for three saves in net while Tri-Valley’s Arman Butler had eight stops.
Edmeston 6, Sidney 0 (Thursday)
The Panthers earned a 6-0 victory over the Warriors in a non-league game on Thursday.
Kyle Ough recorded a hat trick and also had an assist for the Panthers. Also scoring was Landon Wust with one goal and one assist, Bryce Bolton and Max Bolton each with one goal, Preston Graham with two assists, and Gavin McEnroe with one assist.
Louis Siegenthaler made 19 saves in the net for Sidney while Bryce Bolton made two for Edmeston.
Walton/Downsville 8, Tri-Valley 0
W/D … 5-3-8
TV … 0-0-0
W/D: Phillip Eggers 2-2, Gavin Brunner 2-0, Kaden Cicio 1-1, Ben Guglielmo 1-0, Chase Alanese 1-0, Noah Sovocool 1-0, Holden Church 0-1, Gavin Harrington 0-1, Billy Gilmore 0-1, Nolan Barnhart 0-1
TV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 29-5; TV 3-4
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W/D) 1; Nate Harrington (W/D) 2; Arman Butler (TV) 8
Edmeston 6, Sidney 0 (Thursday)
E … 3-3-6
S … 0-0-0
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 3-1, Landon Wust 1-1, Bryce Bolton 1-0, Preston Graham 0-2, Max Bolton 1-0, Gavin McEnroe 0-1
Sidney: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 25-12; S 4-1
Goalies: Bryce Bolton (E) 2; Louis Siegenthaler (S) 19
FIELD HOCKEY
Deposit-Hancock 1, Walton 0
The Walton field hockey team lost a close 1-0 contest to Deposit-Hancock on Friday.
Averiana Curtis scored the game’s only goal with less than a minute left in the first quarter on a penalty corner. From that point on, both teams played exceptional defense.
Eagles goalie Abby Russell made four saves to notch the shutout while Emma Wood stopped three shots for Walton.
Deposit-Hancock 1, Walton 0
D-H … 1-0-0-0-1
W … 0-0-0-0-0
D-H: Averiana Curtis 1-0, Amanda Ray 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corners: D-H 4-7, W 4-8
Goalies: Abby Russell (D-H) 4, Emma Wood (W) 3
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford 3, Afton/Harpursville 0
(Thursday)
The Oxford volleyball team swept Afton/Harpursville in three sets on Thursday by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-15.
Leading the way for the Blackhawks was Madalyn Barrows with six kills, five digs, two aces, and one block. Oxford’s other top performers were Mya Rae Roys (five aces, three digs), Ava Benjamin (two aces, 15 assists), and Hailey Richardson (two kills, five digs).
Leading Afton/Harpursville were Madison Miller with five assists and three aces, Madison Nesbit with three kills and four digs, and Elizabeth Ives with five digs.
Oxford 3, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Thursday)
Game Scores: 25-12, 25-11, 25-15
Ox: Mya Rae Roys 5 aces, 3 digs; Madalyn Barrows 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Ava Benjamin 2 aces, 15 assists; Quinnlin LaMonica 2 aces; Jadyn Ruff 5 kills; Elizabeth Knapp 2 kills; Hailey Richardson 2 kills, 5 digs; Leah Oliver 5 digs; Anaiya Davis 3 digs
A/H: Madison Miller 3 aces, 5 assists; Madison Nesbit 3 kills, 4 digs; Elizabeth Ives 5 digs
