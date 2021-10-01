Schenevus outguns Franklin 7-4 in wild TVL match

In a matchup of two of the top girls soccer teams in the area, Schenevus outlasted Franklin 7-4 in Friday’s high-scoring Tri-Valley League contest.
Lily Competiello was the catalyst for the Dragons’ offense with four goals in the victory. Angie Competiello scored a goal and also added three assists. Elsewhere, Taylor Knapp and Shawna Whiteman both had a goal and an assist, and Sam Barrett and Sam Osborne both recorded assists.
All four of Franklin’s goals came courtesy of Shannon Kingsbury. Patricia Rodriguez-Matias provided one assist.
Both goalkeepers were busy throughout the game. Schenevus’ Kelsey Burton made 13 saves while Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer finished with 23.
Schenevus (11-0 overall, 8-0 league) will host Charlotte Valley on Saturday for its Homecoming and Senior Recognition game.
Cooperstown 3, Westmoreland 1
THe Cooperstown girls beat Westmoreland 3-1 in Friday’s match.
Ireland Gable scored two goals for the Hawkeyes and Meah Boyles scored one. Gabby Woeppel and Tori France each had one assist.
Scoring for the Bulldogs was Nya Marsh.
In net, Sam Vezza made two saves for Cooperstown while Emily Gubbins made eight for Westmoreland.
The Hawkeyes will be off until Thursday when they visit Sauquoit Valley.
Edmeston 4, Worcester 1
Four different Edmeston players found the back of the net in the Panthers’ 4-1 victory over the Wolverines on Friday.
Haylie Lund, Molly Rifanburg, Jennadee Cotton, and Avery Bolton all scored a goal in the victory while Arissa Bolton provided two assists.
Iriyah Haley scored Worcester’s only goal off an assist by Makenna Ventuleth.
Worcester keeper Maci Milavec made 15 saves in the losing effort.
Edmeston honored its group of five seniors before the game: Abigail Bateman, Marissa Galley, Lena Greene, Emma Dabreau, and Quinn Schoonover
Laurens 5, Richfield Springs 3
The Leopards raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead and eventually defeated the Indians 5-3 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Jaidon Brodie and Gabby Andrades both registered two goals and an assist for Laurens while Eowyn Chickerell notched a goal and an assist.
Scoring for Richfield Springs were Riley Francis, Molly Bobnick, and Anna Hawkes, with Camryn Marshall providing an assist.
Laurens goalie Jaidyn Simon registered two saves and Emma White finished with 12 for Richfield.
Laurens (5-5 overall, 4-3 league) will host Milford on Saturday for its Homecoming game.
Milford 0, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
The Wildcats and the Raiders played to a scoreless draw in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
GMU’s Mackenzie Barnes was stout in net with 23 saves ensuring the Wildcats did not take the lead. Leeanna West also earned a shutout by making two saves for Milford.
The Wildcats outshot the Raiders 29-3 in the game.
Delhi 3, Sidney 0 (Thursday)
A game that looked like it might end up as a scoreless tie turned into a 3-0 victory for the Bulldogs on Thursday.
After no score through regulation and the first overtime period, Delhi struck for three goals in the second OT. Lauren Packard, Abbie Leahy, and Natalie Vredenburgh all scored in succession for the Bulldogs.
Delhi keeper Syl Liddle made five saves to earn the shutout. Sidney’s Courtney Mondore finished with 11 stops.
Schenevus 7, Franklin 4
Schenevus: Lily Competiello 4-0, Angie Competiello 1-3, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Shawna Whiteman 1-1, Sam Barrett 0-1, Sam Osborne 0-1
Franklin: Shannon Kingsbury 4-0, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 34-5, F 17-4
Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 13, Maddie Hyzer (F) 23
Cooperstown 3, Westmoreland 1
Cooperstown: Ireland Gable 2-0; Meah Boyles 1-0; Gabby Woeppel 0-1; Tori France 0-1
Westmoreland: Nya Marsh 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Cooperstown 16-2; Westmoreland 4-2
Goalies: Sam Vezza (C) 2; Emily Gubbins (W) 8
Edmeston 4, Worcester 1
Edmeston: Haylie Lund 1-0, Molly Rifanburg 1-0, Jennadee Cotten 1-0, Avery Bolton 1-0, Arissa Bolton 0-2
Worcester: Iriyah Haley 1-0, Makenna Ventuleth 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: not provided
Goalies: Maci Milavec (W) 15
Laurens 5, Richfield Springs 3
Laurens: Jaidon Brodie 2-1, Gabby Andrades 2-1, Eowyn Chickerell 1-1
RS: Riley Francis 1-0, Molly Bobnick 1-0, Anna Hawkes 1-0, Camryn Marshall 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 19-7, RS 6-3
Goalies: Jaidyn Simon (L) 2, Emma White (RS) 12
Milford 0, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Milford: none
GMU: none
Shots-Corner kicks: Milford 29-15; GMU 3-1
Goalies: Leanna West (GMU) 2; Mackenzie Barnes (M) 23
Delhi 3, Sidney 0 (Thursday)
Delhi: Lauren Packard 1-1, Abbie Leahy 1-1, Natalie Vredenburgh 1-0
Sidney: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: D 19-7, S 8-5
Goalies: Syl Liddle (D) 5, Courtney Mondore (S) 11
SWIMMING
Cooperstown 61, Holland Patent 30 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown girls swim team defeated Holland Patent 61-30 in a meet on Thursday.
A slew of Hawkeyes swimmers earned individual firsts. Quinn Lytel won the 200 individual medley, Rylie Austin won the 50 freestyle, Ariadne Hodgson won the 100 butterfly, Anne Walker won the 100 free, Emily Kane won the 500 free, and Tara Phillips won the 100 breaststroke.
Cooperstown also won each of the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays.
Cooperstown 61, Holland Patent 30 (Thursday)
200 medley relay: 1. Bischof, Kane, Hodgson, Austin, 2:17.15
200 freestyle: 3. Anne Walker, 2:45.63
200 individual medley: 1. Quinn Lytel, 3:00.42
50 freestyle: 1. Rylie Austin, 30.97
100 butterfly: 1. Ariadne Hodgson, 1:20.72
100 freestyle: 1. Anne Walker, 1:12.03
500 freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 6:04.15
200 freestyle relay: 1. Bischof, Austin, Kane, Hodgson, 2:05.51
100 backstroke: 2. Arya Patel, 1:28.78
100 breaststroke: 1. Tara Phillips, 1:30.37
400 freestyle relay: 1. Hodgson, Kane, Bischof, Phillips, 4:55.89
