Schenevus rolls past Milford to win Tri-Valley League title

The Schenevus softball team scored in each of the first five innings on Friday to pull away for an 11-2 victory over Milford in the Tri-Valley League title game at SUNY Oneonta.
Kelsey Burton picked up the win in the circle for the Dragons, striking out 10 while allowing three walks and four hits. She also helped herself at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.
Also contributing on offense for Schenevus were Samantha Osborne with two hits including a double and Katie Ferris with two RBIs.
Schenevus dominated the running game, recording a number of stolen bases to put pressure on Milford all game long.
Lexi Sutphin had two hits for Milford while Leeanna West racked up 11 strikeouts in the loss.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Frankfort-Schuyler 4
(Thursday)
CVS/SS defeated Frankfort-Schuyler 14-4 on Thursday with Joleen Lusk and Lexi Dygert both hitting three-run home runs in the victory.
Dygert finished with five RBIs and three runs scored. Kyra Druse, Cendra Crawford, Emma Whiteman, and Mia Dubben each had two hits.
Jayden Coffey hit a double and Olivia Petroschenko notched a triple for Frankfort-Schuyler.
Schenevus 11, Milford 2
S … 113 330 0 — 11 8 1
M … 001 001 0 — 2 5 5
S: Kelsey Burton (W)
M: Leeanna West (L)
2B: Samantha Osborne (S)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14,
Frankfort-Schuyler 4 (Thursday)
F-S … 200 115 0 — 4 6 2
CVS/SS … 104 531 X — 14 16 1
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and Lydia Lusk
FS: Jayden Coffey (L) and McKenna Coffey
HR: Joleen Lusk (CVS/SS), Lexi Dygert (CVS/SS)
3B: Olivia Petroshenko (FS)
2B: Jayden Coffey (FS)
TENNIS
The semifinals of the Section IV Class C-D East tennis tournament were held in Greene on Friday.
Two Delhi doubles teams advanced, as Tabor and Risdon Reed defeated Margaretville’s Ryan and Tristan McVitty 6-3, 7-5, while Bryce Burrows and Owen Haight downed Joey Worden and Alex McMullen of Chenango Forks 6-1, 6-2.
In singles action, Greene’s Maeric Barrows fell to Susquehanna Valley’s Isaac Spottek 6-2, 6-1 while Danny Morris of Sidney lost to Chenango Forks’ Mike Rullo 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-3.
The C-D East-West Crossover will be played on Tuesday.
