Schenevus’ Ryan Spranger threw a no-hitter against Richfield Springs in Monday’s 5-0 victory in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Spranger finished with eight strikeouts and no walks allowed in the victory.
At the plate, Tim Green went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI while Cody Keator went 2-for-3 with a double and Jackson Reed had another double.
Schenevus will visit Morris/Edmeston Friday in the league title game.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Laurens/Milford 0
Morris/Edmeston defeated Laurens/Milford 10-0 in five innings in Monday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Kyle Ough and Asa Dugan combined to throw a one-hitter for M/E as Ough struck out eight in three innings while Dugan pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
At the plate, JJ Benjamin went 2-for-4 with a triple, Ough went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Gavin McEnroe had a double and two RBI.
Oneonta 6, Windsor 1
A five-run second inning helped Oneonta defeat Windsor for the second time in three days Saturday with a 6-1 victory.
All five runs in the second came with two outs, as the Yellowjackets worked three straight walks to set up an RBI single by Owen Burnsworth and a two-run single by Nolan Stark.
Stark had two hits and two RBI on the day to go with a complete game victory on the mound. He finished with four strikeouts and three hits allowed.
Oneonta (13-3) will host Seton Catholic Wednesday.
Cooperstown 10, Sherburne-Earlville 0
A great pitching performance by Ethan Kukenberger led Cooperstown to a 10-0 victory over Sherburne-Earlville Monday.
Kukenberger tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 16 batters while allowing the lone base hit in the fifth inning.
At the plate, Kalen Dempsey went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and Henry Loeffler and Frank Panzarella each had two hits and three RBI.
Cooperstown (4-5 overall, 4-4 league) will be at home Wednesday against Waterville.
Worcester 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
Worcester used a four-run sixth inning to defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7-2 Monday at home.
Tyler Haley went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Wolverines, while Grayson Basso tallied two hits in the win.
Max Horvath and Oren Prime each doubled for CV-S/SS.
These teams will meet again Wednesday in the Tri-Valley league playoffs.
Charlotte Valley 11, South Kortright 8 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley defended its home turf Saturday by defeating South Kortright 11-8 in the final of the Doug Calhoun tournament. The Wildcats also handed the rival Rams their first loss of the season.
Trevor Waid led the offense for Charlotte Valley going 4-for-5 with two RBI. Cooper Wright went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Jamison Quigley had two hits and two RBI.
Trevor Waid threw three hitless innings of relief, striking out six batters.
Cole Thomas went 2-for-3 with an RBI for SK. Logan Reinshagen had eight strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
The Wildcats and Rams will face each other again in the Delaware League Championship Thursday at Neahwa Park at 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright 6, Walton 0 (Saturday)
South Kortright blanked Walton 6-0 Saturday at the Doug Calhoun Tournament in Davenport.
Jacob Staroba earned the win on the mound for the Rams, striking out 11 while allowing just two walks and two hits.
At the plate, Logan Reinshagen registered a double.
Oneonta 5, Windsor 0 (Saturday)
Oneonta clinched the Southern Tier Athletic Conference East Division title Saturday with a 5-0 road win over Windsor.
Aidan Gelbsman pitched six-plus innings of one-hit ball, striking out 10 and walking two to earn the win on the mound.
Owen Burnsworth had a triple, a double and two runs at the plate while Gelbsman had two hits, Bruce Mistler had two hits and an RBI and Jameson Brown had a double.
Cooperstown 7, Mount Markham 4 (Saturday)
Cooperstown held off Mount Markham 7-4 Saturday in Center State Conference play.
Emerson Toulson had two doubles at the plate, Ethan Kukenberger had two hits including a double and Bryston Whitaker went 2-for-4.
Kalen Dempsey pitched all seven innings to earn the victory, allowing five hits.
Johnstown 14, Unatego/Franklin 1 (Saturday)
Unatego/Franklin fell to Johnstown on the road 14-1 Saturday.
Logan Utter had an RBI double in the loss while Braeden Johnson had an RBI single. Austin Wilde and Brayden Nichols combined for four strikeouts on the mound.
Schenevus 5, Richfield Springs 0
RS … 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
S … 112 100 X — 5 8 2
RS: Bradyn Dunckel (L), Aiden Dibble (4) and Jesse Bowman
S: Ryan Spranger (W) and Tim Green
2B: Tim Green 2 (S), Cody Keator (S), Jackson Reed (S)
Morris/Edmeston 10, Laurens/Milford 0
L/M … 000 00X X — 0 1 3
M/E … 150 13X X — 10 7 1
L/M: Evan Clark (L), Christian Lawson (2) and Jacob Burkhart
M/E: Kyle Ough (W), Asa Dugan (4) and JJ Benjamin
3B: JJ Benjamin (M/E)
2B: Gavin McEnroe (M/E), Kyle Ough (M/E)
Oneonta 6, Windsor 1
W … 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
OHS … 050 100 X — 6 6 0
W: Decker (L), Kristoff (2) and Werner
OHS: Nolan Stark (W) and Jameson Brown
Cooperstown 10, Sherburne-Earlville 0
S-E … 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Coop … 016 012 X — 10 11 2
S-E: Anderson (L), Fowlston (4), Mosley (6) and Brown
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (W) and Whitaker, Torres
3B: Kalen Dempsey (Coop)
2B: Kalen Dempsey (Coop)
Worcester 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
CV-S/SS … 100 000 1 — 2 6 4
WCS … 101 004 X — 7 6 1
CV-S/SS: M. Cashman (L), Kris Cade (5) and O. Prime
W: Tyler Haley (W), Joey Geiskopf (3), Lucas Roof (6) and Joey Geiskopf, Tyler Haley
2B: Max Horvath (CV-S/SS), O. Prime (CV-S/SS), Tyler Haley (W)
Charlotte Valley 11, South Kortright 8 (Saturday)
SK … 320 300 0 — 8 7 4
CV … 125 003 X — 11 12 5
SK: L. Reinshagen (L), C. Thomas (6), C. Rockefeller (6) and D. Dengler
CV: M. Camarata (W), T. Waid (5) and T. Waid, M. Camarata
3B: M. Camarata (CV)
2B: C. Wright (CV)
South Kortright 6, Walton 0 (Saturday)
W … 0 2 2
SK … 6 5 1
W: Schamber (L) and McGowan
SK: Staroba (W) and Dengler, Rockefeller
2B: Reinshagen (SK)
Oneonta 5, Windsor 0 (Saturday)
OHS … 100 001 3 — 5 7 1
W … 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (W), Cameron Horth (7) and Jameson Brown
W: Sienko (L), Schmitt (7) and Werner
3B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
2B: Jameson Brown (OHS), Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
Cooperstown 7, Mount Markham 4 (Saturday)
MM … 100 300 0 — 4 5 1
Coop … 232 000 X — 7 7 1
MM: Paola, Gates (L, 4), Beign (6) and Denton
Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W) and Bryson Whitaker
2B: Emerson Toulson 2 (Coop), Ethan Kukenberger (Coop)
Johnstown 14, Unatego/Franklin 1 (Saturday)
U/F … 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
J … 227 030 X — 14 16 0
U/F: A. Wilde (L), B. Nichols (3) and X. Johnson
J: C. Cheney (W), D. Brown (6) and V. Rizzo, Miller
2B: L. Utter (U/F), D. Brown (J), P. Bramer (J), C. Cheney 2 (J), Matus (J)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.