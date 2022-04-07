The Schenevus baseball team defeated Worcester 11-6 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League contest to open the 2022 season.
The Dragons scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open what had been a one-run ballgame.
Jordan Regg had a great two-way game for Schenevus, striking out eight batters on the mound to earn the win while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.
Logan Haner, Tim Green, and Cody Keator each had two hits and an RBI for the Dragons, with Green scoring three runs and Keator scoring twice. Mehki Regg struck out six batters in two and a third innings out of the bullpen.
Schenevus will be off until April 19 when it will visit Richfield Springs.
Schenevus 11, Worcester 6 (Wednesday)
W … 200 022 0 — 6 5 2
S … 201 404 X — 11 9 4
W: M. Martin (L), L. Roof (4), C. Fancher (6), and T. Banfil
S: J. Regg (W), C. Keator (5), M. Regg (5), and T. Green
TRACK & FIELD
The Cooperstown track and field teams opened the 2022 season on Wednesday with victories at home against Mount Markham, with the boys winning 86-50 and the girls winning 89-25.
Lincoln DiLorenzo and Finn Holohan each won a pair of individual events on the boys side. DiLorenzo took first in the 1600 meter run and the high jump, while Holohan won both the triple jump and pole vault.
Cooperstown’s other winners included Gavin Lesko (100), Simon Hurysz (200), Ollie Wasson (400), Cooper Hodgdon (400 hurdles), Conrad Erway (long jump), and Jeconiah Pawlowski (discus). The Hawkeyes also won the 1600 relay.
Leading the Cooperstown girls were Claire Jensen and Ava Lesko. Jensen won the 200 and 400 meter runs while Lesko took first place in the long jump and triple jump. Also winning for the Hawkeye girls were Ireland Gable (100), Annelise Jensen (1500), Meah Boyles (100 hurdles), and Braeden Victory (high jump). Cooperstown swept all three girls relay events as well.
Cooperstown will be out of action until April 19 when it visits Utica Academy of Science.
TENNIS
Delhi 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
(Tuesday)
The Delhi tennis team opened its 2022 season on Tuesday with a 5-0 sweep at home against Bainbridge-Guilford.
Tabor Reed earned a three-set victory in first singles while Risson Reed and Hallee Bodo each won in straight sets in their singles matches.
In doubles action, the Bulldogs received victories from the pairings of Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows, and Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows.
Delhi will return to play on April 19 when it travels to Sidney.
Delhi 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 0 (Tuesday)
Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Garrett O’Hara 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; Risson Reed (DA) def. Trent Sullivan 6-2, 6-0; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Ilias Wilson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Savannah Carlin and Giovanni Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Cooper Sienko and Kevin Lang 6-0, 6-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.