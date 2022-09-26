The Lady Dragons rolled to an 11-0 road victory over South Kortright on Monday in non-league play.
Scoring for Schenevus were Taylor Knapp with two goals and three assists, Angie Competiello with two goals and one assist, Val Beardslee and Annie Gallagher with two goals each, Lily Competiello with one goal and one assist, Autumn Burton and Carleigh Reed each with one goal, and Samantha Barrett and Addie D’Ambrosio each with one assist.
Leah Brundege had one save for Schenevus and Addie Eckert had 19 for South Kortright.
Schenevus plays Richfield Springs on Tuesday.
Unatego 6, Sidney 0
The Unatego girls cruised to a 6-0 victory over league rival Sidney at home on Monday.
Bailey McCoy and Avery James each netted a hat trick for the Spartans. Elizabeth Craft provided two assists while Lilyanna Barnes, Harly Birdsall, and Ruby Stevenson each had one helper.
In goal, Chelsi VanDeusen and Sarah Ostrander each had one save in one half of action. Sidney’s Paige Duchnowski, meanwhile, finished with 14 stops.
Unatego visits Delhi on Thursday while Sidney is off until Friday when it travels to face Oxford.
Delhi 2, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
The Bulldogs beat the Bobcats 2-1 in a girls Midstate Athletic Conference game on Monday.
Eleanor Wagner scored on a penalty kick to give Delhi an early lead and Alyssa Gioffe scored five minutes later to make it 2-0.
Breanna Casey had B-G’s only goal which came late in the first half.
Delhi won despite being outshot 23-8 in the game. A big reason why was the play of goalie Hannah Ransford, who finished with 14 saves. Bainbridge-Guilford’s Danica Park had five stops.
Delhi will host Unatego on Thursday while Bainbridge-Guilford will visit Oxford on Wednesday.
Oneonta 6, Chenango Forks 0 (Saturday)
A pair of big performances from Grace Slesinsky and Veronika Madej helped the Oneonta girls defeat Chenango Forks 6-0 on Saturday.
Slesinsky and Madej each finished with three goals and an assist in the win, while Josie Scanlon had two assists and Julia Joyner had one.
OHS keeper Lilli Rowe made two saves to earn the shutout. Mykala Bloodgood made 20 stops for Chenango Forks.
Schenevus 11, Fort Plain 0 (Saturday)
The Schenevus girls defeated Fort Plain 11-0 on Saturday in its Homecoming game.
Taylor Knapp, Angie Competiello, and Lily Competiello each scored twice for the Dragons while Cassidy Howard, Serenity Hopkins, Cady Ritton, Samantha Barrett, and Addie D’Ambrosio each found the back of the net as well.
Leah Brundege made two saves for Schenevus in the shutout. Fort Plain’s Rylee Herron finished with 16 saves.
Schenevus honored its senior class of Angie Competiello, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Taylor Knapp, and Samantha Osborne.
Milford 6, South Kortright 0
(Saturday)
The Lady Wildcats blanked South Kortright 6-0 on Saturday in the first round of the Chic Walshe Tournament.
Alexis Sutphin led the way for Milford with all three goals of her hat trick coming in the first half of play. Delaney Maison, Laney Price, and Allison Munson rounded out the scoring in the second half, with Kara Mertz providing two assists and Taylor Beckley and Lilian Cohn each notching one helper.
Gabriella Saggese needed to make just one save to earn the shutout for Milford. South Kortright’s Addy Eckert finished with five stops.
Cherry Valley Springfield 4, Delhi 0
(Saturday)
Cherry Valley-Springsfield defeated Delhi 4-0 on Saturday in a non-league game.
Ari Bosc scored two goals and assisted twice on Senior Night for the Patriots. Joleen Lusk scored one goal and Morgan Huff had one assist. Goalkeeper Daphnee West blocked four shots for CV-S.
Morris/Edmeston 2, Unadilla Valley 1 (Saturday)
The Morris/Edmeston girls edged Unadilla Valley 2-1 at home on Saturday.
Hannah Wist scored both of the team’s goals in the win, with Avery Bolton providing one assist. Kailee Figger scored for the Storm on an assist from Kadence York.
Morris/Edmeston’s Abby White made six saves while Kalie Fernandez-Naughton had seven stops for UV.
