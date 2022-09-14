The Schenevus girls soccer team built on an early lead with a big second half to defeat Worcester 6-0 at home on Wednesday.
After scoring twice in the first half, the Dragons came out and scored four more goals in the second half.
Lily Competiello and Taylor Knapp both scored twice in the win, with Competiello adding two assists and Knapp adding one of her own. Elsewhere, Angie Competiello finished with a goal and two assists while Carleigh Reed had a goal and Annie Gallagher notched an assist.
Schenevus’ defense, led by strong play from Cady Ritton and Brooke Lincoln, held Worcester to just two shots as Leah Brundege earned the shutout. Eliza Schoeberl had 12 saves for the Wolverines.
Schenevus will visit Franklin on Friday.
Milford 2, Laurens 0
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Leopards 2-0 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Brooke Stanley and Delaney Maison were the goalscorers for Milford while Gabriella Saggese made eight saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Laurens keeper Emerson Allen finished with two saves.
Both teams will be in action on Friday: Milford will host Walton/Downsville while Laurens will visit Richfield Springs.
Morris/Edmeston 9, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Morris/Edmeston’s aggressive offense resulted in a 9-0 shutout win against Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Wednesday.
Carissa Richards, Molly Rifanburg, and Avery Bolton each scored two goals for Morris/Edmeston, and Trinitie Barker, Arissa Bolton, and Tatiana McAdams each scored one goal. Avery Bolton, Hannah Wist and Ella Sparaco all provided assists.
Goalkeeper Abby White had four stops for M/E and Mackenzie Barnes blocked 24 shots for G-MU.
Morris/Edmeston will host Brookfield on Saturday while G-MU will host Laurens on Tuesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Richfield Springs 0
The Patriots beat the Indians 4-0 in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Scoring for CV-S were Morgan Huff, who had two goals, Kailey Barnes, who had one goal and one assist, Beth Heinrich with one goal, and Joleen Lusk and Lydia Lusk each with one assist.
Lilly Frable was the goalie for the Indians and had 21 saves. Daphnee West had two saves for the Patriots in the shutout.
Charlotte Valley 3, Walton/Downsville 3 (Tuesday)
Charlotte Valley and Walton/Downsville ended their game with a 3-3 tie on Tuesday.
After falling behind 2-0, Walton/Downsville scored three unanswered goals until Natalie Amadon tied things up for Charlotte Valley with less than three minutes left to play.
Amadon scored all three goals for the Wildcats with Cadence Losie, Ella Gerster and Brinlee Wright all providing assists.
Lylianna Rowland, McKeenzy Brown, and Charlotte Bane each scored a goal for W/D, with Bayne and Courtney Murphy each notching an assist. Cadence Santiago blocked nine shots for Charlotte Valley and Eve Foster saved 10 for Walton/Downsville.
Schenevus 6, Worcester 0
S … 2-4-6
W … 0-0-0
Schenevus: Lily Competiello 2-2, Taylor Knapp 2-1, Angie Competiello 1-2, Carleigh Reed 1-0, Annie Gallagher 0-1
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 44-8, W 2-2
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 0, Eliza Schoeberl (W) 12
Milford 2, Laurens 0
M … 1-1-2
L … 0-0-0
Milford: Brooke Stanley 1-0, Delaney Maison 1-0
Laurens: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 4-5, L 9-4
Goalies: Gabriella Saggese (M) 8, Emerson Allen (L) 2
Morris/Edmeston 9, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
M/E … 4-5-9
G-MU … 0-0-0
M/E: Carissa Richards 2-2, Molly Rifanburg 2-0, Avery Bolten 2-0, Trinitie Barker 1-0, Arissa Bolten 1-0, Tatiana McAdams 1-0 Hannah Wist 0-2, Ella Sparaco 0-1
G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 36-7, G-MU 4-2
Goalies: MacKenzie Barnes (G-MU) 24, Abby White (M/E) 4
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Richfield Springs 0
CV-S … 2-2-4
RS … 0-0-0
CV-S: Morgan Huff 2-0, Kailey Barnes 1-1, Beth Heinrich 1-0, Joleen Lusk 0-1, Lydia Lusk 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: 32-3 CV-S; 2-0 RS
Goalies: Daphnee West 2 (CV-S); Lilly Frable 21 (RS)
Charlotte Valley 3, Walton/Downsville 3 (Tuesday)
CV … 2-1-3
W/D … 1-2-3
CV: Natalie Amadon 3-0, Cadence Losie 0-1, Ella Gerster 0-1, Brinlee Wright 0-1
W/D: Lylianna Rowland 1-0, McKeenzy Brown 1-0, Charlotte Bayne 1-1, Courtney Murphy 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 11-4, W/D 12-9
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (CV) 9, Eve Foster (W/D) 10
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Milford 57, West Canada Valley 39
The Cooperstown/Milford girls swim team defeated West Canada Valley 57-39 in a meet on Wednesday.
Emily Kane and Jaina Bischof were both double winners for C/M, with Kane winning the 200 and 500 freestyle swims and Bischof winning the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
Elsewhere, Caitlin O’Sullivan won the 200 individual medley and Tara Phillips took first in the 100 breaststroke. C/M also won the 200 freestyle relay.
Cooperstown/Milford will visit Adirondack on Friday.
Oneonta 128, Greene 36 (Tuesday)
The Oneonta girls swim team improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday with a 128-36 victory over Greene.
Kaylen Turley and Kinnley Wightman each won two individual events for OHS; Turley won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke while Wightman took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Other individual winners for Oneonta included Victoria Heilveil in the 200 individual medley, Sadie Baskin in diving, Briegha Truesdell in the 100 free, Peyton Gregory in the 500 free, and Jaelyn Privitera in the 100 breaststroke.
The Yellowjackets also swept all three relay events.
Oneonta will host Windsor on Thursday.
Cooperstown/Milford 57, West Canada Valley 39
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Phaugat, Phillips, Bischof, Walker, 2:33.38
200 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 2:17.16
200 Individual Medley: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:49.84
50 Freestyle: 1. Jaina Bischof, 30.85
100 Butterfly: 2. Anne Walker, 1:22.78
100 Freestyle: 2. Arya Patel, 1:17.56
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 6:05.00
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Pietruszka, Patel, Walker, O’Sullivan, 2:12.03
100 Backstroke: 1. Jaina Bischof, 1:16.59
100 Breaststroke: 1. Tara Phillips, 1:31.97
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Patel, Kane, Pietruszka, O’Sullivan, 4:50.09
Oneonta 128, Greene 36 (Tuesday)
Top Oneonta performers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Briegha Truesdell, Jaelyn Privitera, Kinnley Wightman, Peyton Gregory, 2:11.60
200 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 2:09.45
200 Individual Medley: 1. Victoria Heilveil, 2:50.80
50 Freestyle; 1. Kinnley Wightman, 27.94
Diving: 1. Sadie Baskin, 146.5
100 Butterfly: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 1:11.27
100 Freestyle: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:05.16
500 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 6:12.38
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinnley Wightman, Addison Rothenberger, Adella Koehn, Peyton Gregory, 1:56.78
100 Backstroke: 1. Kaylen Turley, 1:09.28
100 Breaststroke: 1. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:24.80
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Adella Koehn, Briegha Truesdell, Shayla Truesdell, Kaylen Turley, 4:21.77
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team competed in a Center State Conference meet on Wednesday in Dolgeville.
Jonah Hitchock and Polly Kennedy finished sixth in their respective fields for C/M, with Hitchcock posting a time of 21:05 while Kennedy finished in 26:46.
Other Cooperstown/Milford boys who finished in the top 20 were: Lincoln DiLorenzo (21:31), Jacob Johnson (21:53), Jack Yorke (22:28), Albert Caulier (23:05), and Frederick Hodgson (23:45).
Cooperstown/Milford will be back in action next Wednesday in a CSC meet at Sauquoit Valley.
