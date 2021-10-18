Schenevus wins TVL title; Unatego claims MAC crown

The Schenevus girls rebounded from an early deficit to defeat Franklin 4-1 on Saturday and capture the Tri-Valley League Championship.
Valentina Temple opened the scoring for the Purple Devils four minutes into the game, but the Dragons were able to take a lead into halftime thanks to back-to-back goals from Hannah Sulas and Angie Competiello.
Taylor Knapp then scored twice in the second half to extend Schenevus’ advantage even further.
Both goaltenders were busy throughout, as Kelsey Burton made 10 stops for Schenevus and Maddie Hyzer notched 17 saves for Franklin.
Schenevus will play the winner of Laurens-Milford in the Section IV playoffs, while Franklin will open its sectional slate against South Kortright at home on Wednesday.
Unatego 4, Oxford 0 (Saturday)
The Unatego girls blanked Oxford on Saturday to capture the Midstate Athletic Conference title.
Bailey McCoy led Unatego with two goals, while Tatum Codington and Anabel Rommer each had one goal and Kylie Mussaw and Lilyanna Barnes both provided one assist.
Madison Long made 21 saves for Oxford and Sarah Ostrander and Dixie Boglioli each made two saves for Unatego.
Unatego’s next game will be in the Section IV playoffs against Watkins Glen on Wednesday.
Richfield Springs 3, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 3 (Friday)
Richfield Springs and GMU ended their girls soccer game on Friday in a 3-3 tie.
Scoring for Richfield Springs were Riley Francis, Maggie Worobey, and Anna Hawkes each with one goal and Camryn Marshall with one assist.
For GMU, Hannah Bonczkowski and Madeline Pain each had one goal and one assist, while Kaitlyn Finch scored one goal and Alyssa Sorochinsky notched an assist.
In net for Richfield Springs was Emma White who had eight saves while Mackenzie Barnes had eight saves for GMU.
Waterville 3, Cooperstown 1 (Friday)
The Cooperstown girls concluded their regular season with a 3-1 loss to Waterville on Friday.
Valerie Ford netted a hat trick for Waterville, with one of the goals coming via penalty kick. Paige Cornish and Peyton Noon provided assists.
Sarah Feik scored the lone goal for Cooperstown off an assist by Claire Jensen.
In goal, Brenna Seamon made nine stops for Cooperstown while Emma Boice had four saves for Waterville.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 4, Marathon 1 (Saturday)
Walton beat Marathon in a girls field hockey game on Saturday 4-1
Scoring for Walton was Jacqlyn Gransbury and Chasidy Constable each with two goals each while Addyson Trimbell had one assist.
Scoring for Marathon was Catherine Newkin with one goal and Ellery Ensign with one assist.
In the net for Walton was Emma Wood who made eight saves while Cailin Martin made six saves for Marathon.
