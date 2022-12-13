Dani Seamon led the Cooperstown girls basketball team to a convincing 58-31 home victory over Clinton on Tuesday.
Seamon scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Hawkeyes to go along with three rebounds and three assists.
Savannah Kirkby tallied eight points, Tori France provided three assists and four steals, and Olivia Murdock had eight points and five rebounds.
Cooperstown will travel to face Sauquoit Valley on Friday.
Schenevus 56, Franklin 23
Schenevus jumped out to a 26-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s 56-23 home victory over Franklin.
Sam Osborne led the offense for the Lady Dragons with 21 points while Autumn Burton also finished in double figures with 10 points. Sam Barrett added nine of her own.
Shannon Kingsbury was Franklin’s top scorer with 14 points.
Schenevus hosts Worcester next Wednesday and Franklin plays Oxford on Thursday in Morris for the Joan Martin Holiday Tournament.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 54, Richfield Springs 39
A pair of double-double performances helped the CV-S girls defeat Richfield Springs 54-39 on Tuesday.
Joleen Lusk had a huge night with 27 points and 16 rebounds while Daphnee West followed up with 11 points and 11 rebounds of her own. Brin Whiteman added eight points in the win.
Issy Seamon was the leading scorer for Richfield Springs with 13 points.
Both teams are off until next Wednesday: CV-S will visit Laurens while Richfield Springs travels to Franklin.
Edmeston 34, Milford 26
Edmeston outlasted Milford 34-26 on Tuesday for a big Tri-Valley League road victory.
Hailey Lund was the Panthers’ leading scorer with 15 points and Maeve Robinson added eight of her own.
Delaney Maison led Milford with 10 points in the loss.
Edmeston visits Madison on Monday while Milford is off until next Wednesday when it visits Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Unadilla Valley 52, Harpursville 35
The Lady Storm downed Harpursville 52-35 on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Kadence York finished with 19 points to lead UV while Jaiden Schrag added 11 points in the win.
For Harpursville, Madison Fleming was the team’s leading scorer with nine points.
Unadilla Valley visits Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Greene 37, Bainbridge-Guilford 25
The Bainbridge-Guilford girls lost to Greene 37-25 at home on Tuesday.
Greene’s Payton Yahner was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Payton Umbra led the Bobcats with nine points while Celeste Baldwin added seven points.
Bainbridge-Guilford hosts Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
Margaretville 24, Downsville 17
The Margaretville girls edged Downsville in a low-scoring contest at home 24-17 on Tuesday.
Samantha VonBernewitz and Kayla Clark each scored nine points for the Blue Devils while Ashley Camano registered 10 steals. McKenzy Brown paced Downsville with 15 points.
Margaretville will host Stamford/Jefferson on Friday.
Sidney 62, Deposit-Hancock 23
The Sidney girls handled Deposit-Hancock 62-23 in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.
Emma Simmons finished with 24 points to lead the Warriors’ offense and Ava Cirigliano scored 19 points of her own. Kaitlyn Macumber led the Eagles with six points.
No box score was provided for this game.
Cooperstown 58, Clinton 31
Coop … 10 16 15 17 — 58
Clint … 7 9 5 10 — 31
Coop: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, T. France 1 0-0 2, R. Nelen 3 0-1 6, O. Murdock 4 0-0 8, C. Jensen 3 0-0 6, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 13 2-3 28, S. Kirkby 4 0-0 8. Totals: 28 2-4 58
Clint: R. Schenk 0 0-0 0, G. Deep 0 0-0 0, N. House 0 0-0 0, A. Hemstrought 6 1-2 13, L. Ramic 2 0-0 5, E. Mozloom 0 0-0 0, A. Gaetano 2 0-2 5, E. Gaetano 2 2-4 6, C. White 1 0-0 2, A. Doggett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-8 31
Three-point baskets: Coop 0; Clint 2 (Ramic, A. Gaetano)
Schenevus 56, Franklin 23
S … 26 6 15 9 — 56
F … 6 10 2 5 — 23
S: Autumn Burton 4 0-0 10, Amber Burton 2 1-2 6, Cady Ritton 2 1-3 5, Sam Barrett 4 1-2 9, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 9 2-4 21, Taylor Knapp 1 0-2 3, Lean Brundege 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-13 56
F: Maddie Hyzer 0 1-4 1, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 6 0-1 14, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Lucas VanDyke 2 0-0 4, Tamara Wright 2 0-0 4, Taylor Amatuccio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-5 23
Three-point baskets: S 4 (Au. Burton 2, Am. Burton, Osborne); F 2 (Kingsbury 2)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 54, Richfield Springs 39
CV-S … 10 3 21 14 – 54
RS … 15 4 8 13 – 39
CV-S: Kyra Druse 0 0-0 0, Daphnee West 5 1-4 11, Morgan Huff 3 0-0 6, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 0 0-0 0, Joleen Lusk 11 4-5 27, Brin Whiteman 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 5-9 54
RS: G. Seamon 1 0-0 2, M. Worobey 3 2-2 9, S. Spencer 1 0-0 3, Issy Seamon 5 3-4 13, E. White 1 0-0 2, A. Hawks 0 0-0 0, D. Butler 1 0-0 2, L. Dyn 1 0-0 2, A. Diole 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 5-6 39
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (Whiteman 2, Lusk); RS 2 (Worobey, Spencer)
Edmeston 34, Milford 26
E … 8 8 12 6 — 34
M … 8 4 2 12 — 26
E: Maeve Robinson 4 0-0 8, Arissa Bolton 1 0-0 3, Kenna Buriello 1 0-0 2, Abby White 1 0-0 2, Hailey Lund 7 1-2 15, Molly Rifanburg 1 2-4 4, Abby Ray 0 0-0 0, Emma White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-6 34
M: Taylor Beckley 2 0-0 4, Bella Garlick 1 0-0 2, Kara Mertz 2 0-0 4, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Allison Munson 2 0-0 4, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 4 0-0 10, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-0 26
Three-point baskets: E 1 (Bolton); M 2 (Maison)
Unadilla Valley 52, Harpursville 35
UV … 14 13 16 9 — 52
H … 5 6 10 14 — 35
UV: Adrienne Hodge 1 0-2 2, Jaiden Schrag 5 1-4 11, Kadence York 7 5-8 19, Kora Johnson 3 1-2 7, Myriah Taylor 2 0-0 4, Madison Sayles 2 1-4 5, Natalie Crandall 0 0-2 0, Madison Parker 0 0-2 0, Bella Jones 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie Acie 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-24 52
H: Jaylyn Merril 1 3-4 5, Madison Fleming 4 0-2 9, Adriana Hartman 1 2-2 5, Kylee Noyes 2 0-0 5, Amber Kachmar 0 2-4 2, Gabrielle Pawela 0 0-0 0, Lilly Bagg 0 0-0 0, Sadielyn Combs 2 2-2 6, Hunter Moffit 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 10-16 35
Three-point baskets: UV 0; H 3 (Fleming, Hartman, Noyes)
Greene 37, Bainbridge-Guilford 25
G … 10 10 7 10 — 37
B-G … 9 2 8 6 — 25
G: C. Flanagan 2 0-0 4, M. Cornell 0 0-0 0, C. Butler 1 0-0 2, A. Yahner 3 2-2 8, P. Yahner 8 2-4 19, C. Knapp 1 0-0 2, J. Dutcher 1 0-0 2, L. Biefeldt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-6 37
B-G: T. Kazmirski 0 0-0 0, P. Umbra 4 0-0 9, C. Baldwin 2 2-4 7, Ja. Henderson 1 0-0 2, V. Suda 0 0-0 0, Jo. Henderson 1 1-2 3, C. Benjamin 0 0-0 0, J. Parsons 1 2-2 4. Totals: 9 5-8 25
Three-point baskets: G 1 (P. Yahner); B-G 2 (Umbra, Baldwin)
Margaretville 24, Downsville 17
M … 7 9 4 4 — 24
D … 2 8 0 7 — 17
M: Ashley Camano 1 0-0 2, Amelia Pascarella 1 0-0 2, Anna Gavette 1 0-0 2, Samantha VonBernewitz 3 3-10 9, Kayla Clark 3 1-2 9. Totals: 9 4-12 24
D: McKenzy Brown 7 0-0 15, Stephanie Foote 1 0-0 2, Syriana Stembitz 0 0-2 0, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Hailey Card 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-2 17
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Clark 2); D 1 (Brown)
