The Section IV Athletic Council announced its Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2021 in a Monday media release.
The class includes a number of local products: Robert Branham (Oxford), Tosh DeMulder (Unatego), Eric Finch (Bainbridge-Guilford), Robin Hynes Heidt (Jefferson), Thad Rice (Oxford), Rick Cammer (coach, Jefferson), Vernon Wallace (coach, Bainbridge-Guilford), Jody Hughes (contributor, Bainbridge-Guilford), and Dean Veenhof (Gilbertsville).
Branham played football, basketball, baseball, and golf for the Blackhawks, earning numerous accolades in all four including a state runner-up finish in golf as a senior.
DeMulder helped the Spartans capture their first Section IV title in football in 2003 and set school records in rushing yards (3,832), total yards (5,818), touchdowns (58), and points (383). He was named the Daily Star’s Player of the Year for 2003. He also played basketball and baseball at Unatego.
Finch was a multi-sport standout for Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, setting a Section IV single-game record for rushing yards (381) while also notching back-to-back section titles in wrestling and track. He graduated as the school’s all-time leading rusher (2,579 yards).
Heidt earned more than 20 varsity letters for Jefferson, and is the first J-Hawk to be enshrined in the Section IV Hall of Fame. She was a two-time Delaware League All-Star in soccer and basketball, and also excelled in volleyball, softball, skiing, and golf.
Rice went 139-26-1 in five years of wrestling for Oxford. His 139 wins were the second most in section history at the time of his graduation. He won back-to-back Section IV titles at 105 pounds as a junior and senior.
Cammer spent 32 years as Jefferson’s boys soccer coach, winning two section titles (1993, 1997) and making 25 trips to the Section IV tournament. He also spent 18 years as coach of the boys basketball team and 16 years coaching golf. All told, he amassed over 85 coaching seasons at Jefferson.
Wallace spent 11 seasons coaching the Bobcats’ wrestling team, compiling an overall record of 117-36. Two of Wallace’s wrestlers won Section IV titles, with 12 more winning Susquehanna Association crowns.
Hughes was a coach and teacher at Bainbridge-Guilford for 36 years. His main areas of expertise were badminton, table tennis, girls’ tennis, and junior varsity wrestling. He was also a standout athlete at Gilbertsville, earning 15 varsity letters across five sports.
Veenhof was a P.E. teacher, coach, and athletic director at Gilbertsville and GMU for 24 years. He compiled 199 career victories as a basketball coach. He also served three years as NYSPHSAA president and four years as Section IV president.
