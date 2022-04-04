The Section IV Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced on Monday, with 29 athletes, coaches, and contributors earning the prestigious honor.
The local athletes entering the Hall of Fame are Hannah Kimmel (Harpursville ‘11), Janet Merrill (Walton ‘89), Sybil Stanton (Henschen) (Walton ‘07), Michael Swantak (South Kortright ‘03), and Dan Toombs (Charlotte Valley ‘07).
Entering the Hall of Fame as coaches are Dick Alwine (Delhi), Jeff Baier (Downsville), Kurt Ehrnesbeck (Harpursville), Jo Hinkley (Roxbury), Nicole Huston (Harpursville), Terry Raymond (Deposit), John Toroni (Jefferson), and Jane Ware (Roxbury).
Rose Marie Greene of Walton enters the Hall of Fame as a contributor.
The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 11 a.m., at the Holiday Inn Downtown Binghamton.
Those who would like to attend the Ceremony/Brunch can reach out to the Section IV Office at (607) 561-2347 to make a reservation. The cost of the brunch is $25 and $15 for children under 10 years of age.
