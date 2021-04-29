Section IV gets new leader; longtime director retires

Bill Bryant was appointed by DCMO BOCES during its meeting Wednesday as new executive director of Section IV Athletics, according to a Thursday media release.
Bryant, a 1970 graduate of Owego Free Academy and executive director of Section IV's Interscholastic Athletic Conference, will take over for Ben Nelson, who is retiring after 23 years in the position.
"I am humbled and honored to have been chosen for this position," Bryant said in the release. "I know that I have tough shoes to fill. Mr. Nelson has been like a mentor to me for many years, and I have the utmost respect for him and the job he's done."
Bryant holds bachelor's and master's degrees in physical education from Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland respectively. He began his career coaching football, basketball and track for Binghamton High School in 1978. Bryant later spent 21 years as director of physical education, athletics and health for the Ithaca City School District until retiring in 2009.
Bryant was president of the New York State Athletic Administrators Association in from 2007-2008, and was inducted into the association's Hall of Fame in 2017. He also received a State Award of Merit from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Bryant replaces Nelson, a Bainbridge-Guilford graduate who was the longest-serving executive director in the state, having taken the position in 1998.
Hancock Central School District Superintendent Terrance Dougherty, who was a consultant for the search, said in the release that Bryant's skills and experience will be "tremendous assets to all of the school districts in the Section IV region," adding: "The pool of qualified candidates was extremely deep and equally talented, and I would like to personally thank all of the candidates who applied for the position.”
DCMO BOCES superintendent Perry Dewey congratulated Bryant in the release and said: "Mr. Nelson left a strong foundation and we look forward to having Mr. Bryant continue his work to support opportunities for young people."
