Section IV Athletics on Friday indefinitely postponed indoor tack and field for the winter 2020-21 season.
A combination of factors led to Section IV’s decision, primarily gathering limits, which are still capped at 50 people per New York State Department of Health guidelines, and access to host locations on college campuses.
“Because of the situation, No. 1 we cant get any sites, because the SUNY schools that’s where we do most of our meets, so we cant get those. And number wise, because of the restrictions on numbers we can’t do that either,” said Ben Nelson, executive director for Section IV Athletics.
“So, we’ve postponed. Obviously we always hope that things may change and we can do something. But we’ve postponed the section part of it.”
Nelson said large meets with 300-plus kids are not logistically feasible with social distancing practices, and are well over NYSDOH gathering limits. Some of the most common indoor track and field meet locations for local schools are SUNY Cortland, Ithaca College and Cornell University.
Section IV also decided to forgo smaller meets in a last-ditch attempt to make the season happen, once again citing NYSDOH guidelines. Despite this, individual schools are allowed to practice and have meets at their own discretion separate of Section IV affiliation.
“It’s really unfortunate and my heart goes out to the athletes that are affected, especially the seniors,” said Paul Sims, Sidney indoor track and field coach.
Sidney Central School has been prepared for such a scenario, implementing an after-school workout program for its students that began in early October. The program, which is run by the schools coaches, serves as an interim solution for local sports cancellations.
“The best I can do is be as positive as I can be and say, ‘hey hopefully we can get through this and have a cross country season and have a track season,’” said Sims.
Despite Section IV’s postponement, Sims said he’s hopeful that Sidney can get a meet or two in this season, but it is not looking likely.
Oneonta High School is taking a different approach, hoping that the spring track and field season will be played.
“It’s a one-off unique scenerio where it’s no fault of anybodys, it has to be the first domino to fall,” said Jerry Mackey, Oneonta Athletic Director.
“[We’re] trying to tackle as many hurdles as we can in real time.”
In the meantime, Oneonta is building sports calendars and hoping to help contribute to the discussion of how to get local sports seasons in this year. Mackey said many different ideas are being tossed around including, building calendars with an eye towards the future, keeping sports extra local and instituting extra cleaning and safety, to measures and protocals that already exist. Potentially, even exploring remote athletic options.
As for all other winter sports, the outlook is bleak.
“We’re waiting for the governor’s statement one way or another. We just haven’t done anything because we don’t know,” Nelson said. He continued: “Supposedly it’s supposed to be early November when we get some kind of statement from him on what we’re allowed or not allowed to do, and once we hear that then we can move forward, but can’t really do anything until we hear that.”
“I just find it hard, knowing that all the SUNY schools have canceled their winter sports, how the governor would say public schools can go ahead but our state schools can’t. But who knows what’s going to happen.”
For now, Section IV and local schools wait for further development and announcements from NYSDOH regarding winter athletic seasons.
