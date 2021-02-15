On Feb. 12 Section IV released its spring football schedule.
This year’s schedule is broken up primarily by county in order to eliminate as much cross-county play as possible. Teams will play a six game schedule that will run from March 19 through April 24.
Section IV also voted to cancel all championships.
Broome/Delaware
3/19-20
Delhi at Whitney Point
Deposit/Hancock vs. Disney
Harpursville/Afton vs. Bainbridge
Walton vs. Oneonta
3/26-27
Delhi vs. Deposit/Hancock
Harpursville/Afton at Sidney
Walton at Whitney Point
4/2-3
Delhi at Oneonta
Deposit/Hancock vs. Harpursville/Afton
Sidney vs. Walton
Whitney Point at Chenango Valley
4/9-10
Delhi at Walton
Deposit/Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford
Harpursville/Afton vs. Whitney Point
Sidney at Oneonta
4/16-17
Delhi vs. Harpursville/Afton
Deposit/Hancock at Walton
Sidney vs. Bainbridge
Whitney Point vs. Windsor
4/23-24
Delhi vs. Sidney
Deposit/Hancock vs. Whitney Point
Harpursville/Afton vs. Walton
Chenango/Otsego
3/19-20
Bainbridge at Harpursville/Afton
Norwich at Windsor
Oneonta at Walton
3/26-27
Bainbridge vs. Oneonta
Norwich vs. Susquehanna Valley
4/2-3
Bainbridge vs. Norwich
Oneonta vs. Delhi
4/9-10
Bainbridge vs. Deposit/Hancock
Norwich at Chenango Forks
Oneonta vs. Sidney
4/16-17
Bainbridge at Sidney
Norwich vs Oneonta
4/23-24
Bainbridge at Oneonta
Norwich vs. Maine-Endwell
Chenengo/Otsego (8 man)
3/19-20
Unadilla Valley at Greene
Unatego at Oxford
3/26-27
Unadilla Valley at Unatego
Oxford at Greene
4/2-3
Greene at Unatego
Oxford at Unadilla Valley
4/9-10
Greene at Unadilla Valley
Oxford at Unatego
4/16-17
Greene at Oxford
Unadilla Valley vs. Unatego
4/23-24
Greene vs. Unatego
Oxford vs. Unadilla Valley
