On Feb. 12 Section IV released its spring football schedule.

This year’s schedule is broken up primarily by county in order to eliminate as much cross-county play as possible. Teams will play a six game schedule that will run from March 19 through April 24.

Section IV also voted to cancel all championships.

Broome/Delaware

3/19-20

Delhi at Whitney Point

Deposit/Hancock vs. Disney

Harpursville/Afton vs. Bainbridge

Walton vs. Oneonta

3/26-27

Delhi vs. Deposit/Hancock

Harpursville/Afton at Sidney

Walton at Whitney Point

4/2-3

Delhi at Oneonta

Deposit/Hancock vs. Harpursville/Afton

Sidney vs. Walton

Whitney Point at Chenango Valley

4/9-10

Delhi at Walton

Deposit/Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford

Harpursville/Afton vs. Whitney Point

Sidney at Oneonta

4/16-17

Delhi vs. Harpursville/Afton

Deposit/Hancock at Walton

Sidney vs. Bainbridge

Whitney Point vs. Windsor

4/23-24

Delhi vs. Sidney

Deposit/Hancock vs. Whitney Point

Harpursville/Afton vs. Walton

Chenango/Otsego

3/19-20

Bainbridge at Harpursville/Afton

Norwich at Windsor

Oneonta at Walton

3/26-27

Bainbridge vs. Oneonta

Norwich vs. Susquehanna Valley

4/2-3

Bainbridge vs. Norwich

Oneonta vs. Delhi

4/9-10

Bainbridge vs. Deposit/Hancock

Norwich at Chenango Forks

Oneonta vs. Sidney

4/16-17

Bainbridge at Sidney

Norwich vs Oneonta

4/23-24

Bainbridge at Oneonta

Norwich vs. Maine-Endwell

Chenengo/Otsego (8 man)

3/19-20

Unadilla Valley at Greene

Unatego at Oxford

3/26-27

Unadilla Valley at Unatego

Oxford at Greene

4/2-3

Greene at Unatego

Oxford at Unadilla Valley

4/9-10

Greene at Unadilla Valley

Oxford at Unatego

4/16-17

Greene at Oxford

Unadilla Valley vs. Unatego

4/23-24

Greene vs. Unatego

Oxford vs. Unadilla Valley

