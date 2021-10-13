Serrao helps Franklin/Unatego secure spot in TVL title game

The Franklin/Unatego boys earned a spot in the Tri-Valley League soccer title game with a 5-1 victory over Schenevus at home on Wednesday.
Matt Serrao was the top performer for the victors, netting a hat trick with all three goals coming in the first half. Connor Kulp and Wyatt Beers would add insurance tallies in the second half. Brandon Gregory, Chase Birdsall, Jacob Kingsbury, and Henry Barnes all had one assist.
Mehki Regg got the Dragons on the board in the second half.
Aiden Ross made seven saves in net for Franklin/Unatego, while Schenevus’ Ryan Spranger made two stops.
Franklin/Unatego (13-1-1 overall, 9-0 league) will face Milford/Laurens in the TVL Final on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta.
Milford/Laurens 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 2
Milford/Laurens defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield in overtime on Wednesday as Brock Mann netted the winning goal in extra time to help his team advance to the Tri-Valley League title game.
Mann also had an assist, while teammates Riley Stevens and Adam Peddie each scored a goal, and Martin Thorsland had an assist.
For CVS, Kris Cade and Allen Parker each scored a goal, and Max Horvath provided an assist.
Goalkeeper Chase Long saved five shots for M/L, and Gavin Valentina blocked 12 for CVS.
Worcester 3, Sharon Springs 1
The Wolverines beat the Spartans 3-1 on Wednesday in a consolation game of the Tri-Valley League tournament.
Scoring for Worcester was Connor Fancher with two goals and Ben Ballard with one goal and one assist.
Luke Enyart netted Sharon Springs’ only goal of the game.
In the net for Worcester was Tyler Head with three saves while Jake Perrotti had one save for Sharon Springs.
Sidney 7, Oxford 2
A four-goal first half allowed Sidney to roll to 7-2 victory over Oxford on Wednesday.
Bryan Agustin scored twice and added an assist to lead the Warriors on offense while Connor Bacon finished with a goal and three assists. Dominick Karwowski, Hunter Argent-Lane, Cameron Harris, and Hunter Langstaff also scored for Sidney. Keegan Bacon added two assists.
John Rovente and Victor Richette scored Oxford’s two goals.
Sidney’s Andrew Vinal made two saves and Kayden Renfrow made 14 stops for Oxford.
Franklin/Unatego 5, Schenevus 1
Franklin/Unatego: Matt Serrao 3-0, Connor Kulp 1-0, Wyatt Beers 1-0, Brandon Gregory 0-1, Chase Birdsall 0-1, Jacob Kingsbury 0-1, Henry Barnes 0-1
Schenevus: Mehki Regg 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 7-4, S 8-1
Goalies: Aiden Ross (F) 7, Ryan Spranger (S) 2
Milford/Laurens 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 2
M/L: Brock Mann 1-1, Riley Stevens 1-0, Adam Peddie 1-0, and Martin Thorsland 0-1
CVS: Kris Cade 1-0, Allen Parker 1-0, Max Horvath 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/L 20-12, CVS 9-5
Goalies: Chase Long (M/L) 5, Gavin Valenta (CVS) 12
Worcester 3, Sharon Springs 1
Worcester: Connor Fancher 2-0, Ben Ballard 1-1
Sharon Springs: Luke Enyart 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 7-7; SS 6-2
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 3; Jake Perrotti (SS) 1
Sidney 7, Oxford 2
Sidney: Bryan Agustin 2-1, Dominick Karwowski 1-0, Hunter Argent-Lane 1-0, Connor Bacon 1-3, Cameron Harris 1-0, Hunter Langstaff 1-0, Keegan Bacon 0-2
Oxford: John Rovente 1-0, Victor Richette 1-0, Ethan Fleury 0-1, Eric Moore 0-1
Corner Kicks: S 7, O 0
Goalies: Andrew Vinal (S) 2, Kayden Renfrow (O) 14
GOLF
Gilboa 203, Margaretville 224, Windham n/a
Gilboa won a tri-match with Margaretville and Windham on Wednesday at Windham Country Club.
Gilboa’s Dylan Braswell led his team with a 49. Other Gilboa teammates contributing to the win were Kara Dumas (50), Michael O’Hara (51), and Keith Smith (53).
Margaretville’s Thomas Chairvolotti led his team with the low round of the day of 43. Other scorers for Margaretville included Cody Balcom (58), Michael Gavette (58), and Damien Brewer (65).
Windham did not have enough contributing players to participate in team play, though Shane Begley (47) and Charlie Mulholland (48) both broke 50 on the day.
Gilboa 203, Margaretville 224, Windham n/a
At Windham Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Gilboa: Dylan Braswell 49, Kara Dumas 50, Michael O’Hara 51, Keith Smith 53
Margaretville: Thomas Chairvolotti 43, Cody Balcom 58, Michael Gavette 58, Damien Brewer 65
Windham: Shane Begley 47, Charlie Mulholland 48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.