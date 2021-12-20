A big game from Matt Serrao allowed the Franklin boys to defeat Richfield Springs 70-62 in Monday’s high-scoring Tri-Valley League game.
Serrao scored a game-high 39 points to help lead Franklin to the victory. Also pitching in were Brandon Gregory with 11 points and William Mettler and Tyler Holcomb with nine points each.
Jordi Dilberto paced Richfield Springs with 15 points while Dylan Hosford (13), Austin Bowman (12), and Brayden Dunckel (10) each finished in double figures as well.
Franklin will be back in action next Wednesday at the Pat Grasso Tournament in South Kortright.
Charlotte Valley 55, Worcester 37
The Charlotte Valley boys rode a big first quarter to a 55-37 victory over Worcester on Monday in the Lee Fisher Tournament.
The Wildcats outscored the Wolverines 17-2 in the first eight minutes to build a lead they would never relinquish.
Trevor Waid led the scoring with 18 points while Dylan Waid (16) and Ezra Ontl (11) also finished in double figures.
Connor Fancher paced Worcester with 17 points.
Charlotte Valley (3-1) will face Unatego on Tuesday in the tourney title game.
Tioga 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 27
(Saturday)
Bainbridge-Guilford suffered a 59-27 defeat to Tioga in Saturday’s non-league game.
David Emerson led the Bobcats with 12 points in the loss.
Evan Sickler led Tioga with 15 points while Casey Stoughton and Ethan Perry each scored 14.
B-G will be at Oxford on Tuesday.
Unatego 57, Sidney 38 (Friday)
The Spartans defeated the Warriors 57-38 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Unatego held Sidney to just 11 first-half points, taking a 33-11 lead into halftime en route to the win.
Shea Barber paced the Spartans’ attack with a game-high 24 points while Devon Kroll added eight points.
Leading Sidney were Alec Fogarty with 19 points and Chris Frederick with 13.
Bainbridge-Guilford 65,
Afton 24 (Friday)
The Bobcats used a pair of big quarters to pull away from the Crimson Knights in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
After leading 7-2 after the first quarter, B-G scored 24 points in the second and 27 points in the third to take a 58-20 lead into the final frame.
The Bobcats had four different players finish in double figures for scoring: Lucas Carlin (14 points), David Emerson (12), Connor Vredenburgh (12), and Isaac Seiler (10).
Mount Markham 63, Cooperstown 30 (Friday)
The Cooperstown boys fell to 1-4 on the season with a 63-30 loss to Mount Markham on Friday.
PJ Kiuber led the Hawkeyes with 10 points while Troy Davis finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Leading Mount Markham was Will Lunny with a game-high 16 points.
Cooperstown will host Westmoreland on Tuesday.
Morris 69, Frankfort-Schuyler 56
(Friday)
A trio of strong performances helped the Mustangs defeat Frankfort-Schuyler 69-56 on Friday.
Tiger Stancil led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, Jon Child notched a double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds, and Scott Murphy registered 15 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.
Franklin 70, Richfield Springs 62
F … 10 22 17 21 — 70
RS … 9 14 18 21 — 62
Franklin: Matt Serrao 15 6-12 39, Brandon Gregory 5 1-5 11, Alan Dumond 1 0-1 2, William Mettler 3 0-0 9, Tyler Holcomb 4 0-0 9. Totals: 28 7-18 70
Richfield Springs: Damon Boss 1 0-0 2, Austin Bowman 6 0-0 12, Brogan Graves 0 3-6 3, Dylan Hosford 5 2-2 13, Brayden Dunckel 4 3-5 11, Jordi Dilberto 5 0-0 15, Landon Schultz 2 0-0 6. Totals: 23 8-13 62
Three-point baskets: F 7 (Serraro 3, Mettler 3, Holcomb); RS 8 (Hosford, Dilberto 5, Schultz 2)
Charlotte Valley 55, Worcester 37
CV … 17 10 19 9 — 55
W … 2 10 11 14 — 37
CV: Ethan Barrett 1 0-0 2, Trevor Waid 7 0-0 18, Ezra Ontl 4 1-2 11, Dylan Waid 8 0-0 16, Nate Amadon 1 0-0 2, Jameson Quigley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 24 1-2 55
W: Tyler Haley 1 0-0 2, Connor Fancher 7 0-1 17, Jalen Reardon 4 0-2 8, Joey Geiskopf 1 0-0 3, Tyler Head 2 3-4 7. Totals: 15 3-7 37
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (T. Waid 4, Ontl 2); W 4 (Fancher 3, Geiskopf)
Tioga 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 27 (Saturday)
T … 13 16 14 16 — 59
B-G … 7 7 8 5 — 27
Tioga: C. Stoughton 5 1-2 14, E. Perry 5 3-4 14, E. Sickler 6 2-2 15, G. Fisher 2 0-0 4, G. Godfrey 1 0-0 2, J. Reis 2 2-2 6, E. Landmesser 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 8-10 59
B-G: Isaac Seiler 2 0-0 5, David Emerson 4 3-5 12, James Hogorian 1 0-0 2, Lucas Carlin 0 2-4 2, Garrett O’Hara 0 0-0 0, Ethan Gregory 3 0-0 6, Karim Meghani 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-9 27
Three-point baskets: T 5 (Stoughton 3, Perry, Sickler); B-G 2 (Seiler, Emerson)
Unatego 57, Sidney 38 (Friday)
U … 16 17 10 14 — 57
S … 7 4 15 12 — 38
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 2 0-0 6, Shea Barber 9 5-7 24, Logan Utter 1 0-1 2, Xander Ranc 0 0-0 0, Luke Foster 1 1-4 3, Spencer Wilms 1 0-0 3, Garrett Backus 2 0-0 4, Austin Wilde 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 1 5-9 7, Devon Kroll 3 0-0 8. Totals: 20 11-21 57
Sidney: Camron Sawdy 0 0-0 0, Charlie Thiel 0 0-0 0, Alec Fogarty 7 4-13 19, Cameron Harris 0 1-2 1, Ben Miller 0 0-0 0, Justyn Lang 1 0-0 3, Danny Morris 1 0-0 2, Camren Russo 0 0-0 0, Chris Frederick 5 0-0 13. Totals: 14 5-15 38
Three-point baskets: U 6 (Mohrien 2, Barber, Wilms, Kroll 2); S 5 (Fogarty, Lang, Frederick 3)
Bainbridge-Guilford 65, Afton 24 (Friday)
B-G … 7 24 27 7 — 65
A … 2 8 10 4 — 24
B-G: Isaac Seiler 3 3-4 10, David Emerson 4 3-4 12, James Hogorian 0 0-2 0, Ilias Wilson 3 1-3 7, Lucas Carlin 6 2-2 14, Garrett O’Hara 1 1-2 4, Ethan Gregory 2 0-0 4, Karim Meghari 1 0-0 2, Connor Vredenburgh 6 0-1 12. Totals: 26 10-18 65
Afton: H. Baciuska 1 0-0 3, E. Patterson 3 2-7 9, T. Kely 1 2-4 4, J. Wright 0 0-3 0, A. Paoletti 1 1-3 4, B. Sadlemire 0 1-8 1, B. MacNaught 1 1-1 3. Totals: 7 6-26 24
Three-point baskets: B-G 3 (Seiler, Emerson, O’Hara); A 3 (Baciuska, Patterson, Paoletti)
Mount Markham 63, Cooperstown 30 (Friday)
Mount Markham: Derrick E. 1 0-0 2, Kevin Gates 2 0-0 6, Jordan Dietz 0 1-2 1, Brynce Lynch 1 1-2 3, Will Lunny 7 1-2 16, Ethan Siega 2 0-0 4, Griffin Doyle 0 2-2 2, Shawn Jones 4 2-3 11, Mason Beigh 0 1-2 1, Gio Barletta 4 1-2 9, Ben Lohman 3 0-0 9. Totals: 24 8-13 63
Cooperstown: Wyatt Montana 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kukenberger 2 0-4 4, Kalen Dempsey 0 0-0 0, PJ Kiuber 5 0-0 10, Troy Davis 3 2-6 8, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Charlie Lambert 3 0-0 8, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0, Colyn Criqui 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 2-11 30
Three-point baskets: MM 7 (Gates 2, Lunny, Jones, Lohman 3); C 2 (Lambert 2)
Morris 69, Frankfort-Schuyler 56 (Friday)
M … 18 18 15 18 — 69
F-S … 9 13 15 19 — 56
Morris: Tiger Stancil 7 6-6 22, JJ Benjamin 2 0-0 6, Asa Gudan 2 0-0 5, Alex Page 0 0-0 0, Scott Murphy 7 1-3 15, Jon Child 7 1-1 15, Lincoln Waffle 0 0-0 0, Ethan Franklin 2 0-0 6. Totals: 27 8-10 69
F-S: Harrod 3 3-3 11, Coulthurst 6 0-3 12, Desarro 7 0-0 17, Gatto 2 0-0 6, DeBrango 0 0-0 0, Stemmer 3 3-6 9, C. Poolen 0 0-0 0, L. Poolen 1 0-0 2, Scholl 0 0-1 0. Totals: 22 6-13 56
Three-point baskets: M 7 (Stancil 2, Benjamin 2, Dugan, Franklin 2); F-S 5 (Harrod 2, Desarro 3)
