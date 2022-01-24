Franklin's Matt Serrao scored his 1,000th career point to help the Purple Devils defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 63-33 on Monday.
Serrao is the eighth player and fourth boy in Franklin school history to do so.
G-MU coach Greg Bonczkowski had high praise for Serrao, saying via email: “Matt is a very skilled basketball player who presents a variety of challenges for any team’s defense. He is a talented ball handler and is very crafty with his ability to get to the basket; he is more than capable of making outside shots well beyond the three-point line. He is a great competitor and always gives his all in any sport that he participates in.”
Serrao scored a game-high 27 points this game, followed by teammate Brandon Gregory with 19 points.
For G-MU, Brian Wilson led the way with 11 points.
Franklin will next play a non-league game against Schenevus on Tuesday.
Susquehanna Valley 58, Oneonta 53
The Oneonta boys lost to Susquehanna Valley 58-53 in a close game on Monday.
For the Yellowjackets, Liam Blair led the way with 23 points, followed by Carter Mackey with 13 points.
Susquehanna Valley was led by Nick Stitloe with a game-high 29 points, followed by Scott Howard with 10 points.
OHS will be off until next Monday when it hosts Maine-Endwell.
Charlotte Valley 59, Margaretville 56
The Wildcats were able to hold on for a narrow 59-56 victory over the Blue Devils in Delaware League play on Monday.
Jamison Quigley led Charlotte Valley with 23 points, while Trevor Waid and Dylan Waid each scored 13 points. Ezra Ontl also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Ryan McVitty had a big game for Margaretville, scoring a game-high 29 points thanks to six three-pointers. Michael Gavette added a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Margaretville (3-6) will visit Hunter-Tannersville on Tuesday while Charlotte Valley will visit Afton on Tuesday.
Milford 54, Gilboa 47
Milford defeated Gilboa 54-47 in Monday’s non-league contest.
Martin Thorsland had a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Milford in the win. Riley Stevens (12 points) and Zach Brown (11) also finished in double figures.
Leading Gilboa were William Cipolla with 15 points, Michael O’Hara with 12, and Dakoda Oliver with 10.
Milford improves to 9-5 overall.
Downsville 51, Hunter-Tannersville 45
A big third quarter helped the Eagles rally to defeat the Wildcats 51-45 in Delaware League action.
After trailing 25-15 at the half, Downsville outscored Hunter 24-13 in the third quarter, holding on the rest of the way for the win.
Ashton Townsend and Tristan Reed led the way for Downsville as the duo scored 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Hunter-Tannersville was led by Kristian Aizstrauts with 19 points and Grady Glennon with 12 points.
H-T will host Margaretville on Tuesday.
West Canada Valley 86, Cooperstown 59
The Cooperstown boys couldn’t keep pace with West Canada Valley in Monday’s 86-59 loss.
Charlie Lambert was excellent in the losing effort for the Hawkeyes, scoring a career-high 31 points including seven three-pointers. P.J. Kiuber added nine points.
Cooperstown will Sauquoit Valley in the Coaches vs. Cancer game on Thursday.
Wells 39, Sharon Springs 37
Sharon Springs lost a close, low-scoring contest to Wells 39-37 on Monday.
Brady Law led the Spartans with 21 points including three three-pointers.
Raymond Msimager (15 points) and Pearce O’Rourke (11) both finished in double figures in scoring for Wells.
Seton Catholic 83, Oneonta 41 (Saturday)
Seton Catholic defeated Oneonta 83-41 in a boys basketball game on Saturday.
Liam Blair led the Yellowjackets with 14 points while Seamus Catella scored nine.
Scoring in double-digits for Seton were Kaelin Thomas, who scored 18 points, Drew Erickson, who scored 16 points, Michael Bucko with 13 points, and Tait Christensen with 11 points.
West Canada Valley 68, Delhi 48 (Saturday)
West Canada Valley defeated Delhi 68-48 in Saturday's non-league game, ending Delhi's 22-game win streak that started last season.
Delhi took the lead in the first half, but West Canada Valley converted on eight 3-point field goals in the second half to win the game.
For WCV, Jacob Smith scored a game-high 28 points, followed by Brayden Shepardson (18 points) and Cameron Ludwig (12 points) who each made four 3-point field goals.
Owen Haight and Angelo Krzyston led the way for Delhi scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Waterville 70, Cooperstown 28 (Saturday)
The Cooperstown boys suffered a tough 70-28 loss to Waterville on Saturday.
Charlie Lambert and Colyn Criqui each scored 10 points to lead the Hawkeyes. Lambert added five rebounds and four steals.
Tyson Maxam led Waterville with 24 points while Cole Pearsall finished with 18 points.
Delhi 63, Afton 21 (Friday)
The Delhi boys earned a convincing 63-21 victory over Afton on Friday.
The Bulldogs raced out to a 20-0 after one quarter, eventually taking a 33-13 lead into the half.
Owen Haight and Angelo Krzyston each scored 10 points for Delhi while Kenny Rasmussen, Ryan Wilson, and Logan Nealis all scored eight points.
Bainbridge-Guilford 57, Harpursville 38 (Friday)
The Bobcats used a balanced offense to defeat Harpursville 57-38 on Friday.
Ilias Wilson was the team’s leading scorer with 14 points plus four assists, while Lucas Carlin also finished in double figures with 13 points to go along with four assists of his own.
Elsewhere, James Hogorian and Owen Drown each scored nine points while David Emerson had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Brayden Sakowsky led Harpursville with 12 points.
Franklin 63, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 33
F … 12 14 18 14 – 63
G-MU … 7 5 15 6 – 33
Franklin: Matt Serrao 11 3-6 27, Brandon Gregory 8 2-7 19, Alan Dumond 2 0-0 5, William Mettler 3 0-2 7, Tyler Holcomb 1 2-3 5. Totals 25 7-18 63
G-MU: Dylan McVey 2 2-8 6, Noah Pain 1 0-2 3, Devon Hartwell 3 0-0 9, Dalton Proskine 2 0-2 4, Brian Wilson 5 1-4 11. Totals 13 3-16 33
Three-point baskets: F 6 (Serrao 2, Gregory, Dumond, Mettler, Holcomb); G-MU 4 (Hartwell 3, Pain)
Susquehanna Valley 58, Oneonta 53
SV … 18 14 9 17 — 58
OHS … 13 18 15 7 — 53
SV: Scott Howard 4 1-2 10, Troy Schneider 2 2-4 6, Luke Kariam 0 6-6 6, Kaylab Smith 1 0-0 2, Ryan Rychlewski 1 1-4 3, Sebastian MacNamee 0 2-2 2, Nick Stitloe 12 1-2 29. Totals 20 13-20 58
Oneonta: Finlay Oliver 3 2-4 8, Seamus Catella 2 0-0 5, Dakoda Buzzy 1 2-2 4, Liam Blair 10 1-5 23, Carter Mackey 6 1-3 13. Totals 22 6-14 53
Three-point baskets: SV 5 (Stitloe 4, Howard); OHS 3 (Blair 2, Catella)
Charlotte Valley 59, Margaretville 56
CV … 21 10 13 15 — 59
M … 11 11 20 14 — 56
CV: Travis Pierce 0 0-1 0, Trevor Waid 4 2-4 13, Michael Calder 0 0-0 0, Ezra Ontl 3 2-2 10, Aven Santiago 0 0-0 0, Dylan Waid 6 1-2 13, Jamison Quigley 9 3-8 23. Totals: 22 8-17 59
M: Damien Brewer 0 0-0 0, Cody Wayman 2 0-0 4, Cody Balcom 1 0-0 3, Ryan McVitty 10 3-6 29, Elijah Bullock 1 0-0 2, Michael Gavette 8 0-0 16, Christian Davis 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 5-8 56
Three-point baskets: CV 7 (T. Waid 3, Ontl 2, Quigley 2); M 6 (McVitty 6)
Milford 54, Gilboa 47
M … 15 15 8 16 — 54
G … 9 15 9 12 — 47
Milford: Zach Brown 4 0-0 11, Riley Stevens 3 5-6 12, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Martin Thorsland 9 1-3 21, Sawyer Eckberg 1 6-12 8, Mike Virtell 1 0-3 2. Totals: 18 12-24 54
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakoda Oliver 4 1-4 10, Michael O’Hara 4 3-6 12, William Cipolla 6 1-1 15, Gage Gockel 0 0-0 0, Peter DeWitt 2 2-2 6, Antonio Remarde 0 0-0 0, Joe Willie 2 0-0 4, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-13 47
Three-point baskets: M 6 (Brown 3, Stevens, Thorsland 2); G 4 (Oliver, O’Hara, Cipolla 2)
Downsville 51, Hunter-Tannersville 45
D … 2 13 24 12 — 51
H-T … 7 18 13 7 — 45
Downsville: Tristan Reed 4 7-9 17, Gavin Brunner 1 2-2 4, Kaden Cicio 2 1-2 5, Klay Hammond 1 0-0 3, Ashton Townsend 8 0-0 19, Nate Burnham 1 1-3 3. Totals: 17 11-16 51
H-T: Jason Li 2 0-0 5, Thomas Houlihan 0 0-0 0, Grady Glennon 4 0-0 12, Garrett Legg 1 0-0 2, Connor Schieffer 0 1-2 1, Nathan Kauffman 3 0-0 6, Kristian Aizstrauts 7 4-5 19. Totals: 17 5-7 45
Three-point baskets: D 6 (Reed 2, Hammond, Townsend 3); H-T 6 (Li, Glennon 4, Aizstrauts)
West Canada Valley 86, Cooperstown 59
WCV … 31 25 22 8 — 86
C … 27 9 17 6 — 59
WCV: Sheppardson 6 0-0 15, Smith 12 4-4 28, Grabowski 2 0-0 6, Yager 4 1-1 10, Weakley 1 0-0 2, Passage 1 1-2 4, Tubia 0 1-2 1, Gates 0 1-2 1, Ludwig 6 2-2 16, Conover 1 1-1 3. Totals: 33 11-14 86
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 1 4-5 6, Kalen Dempsey 3 0-0 6, P.J. Kiuber 4 0-0 9, Troy Davis 3 0-0 6, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Dillon Burns 0 1-2 1, Charlie Lambert 11 2-4 31, Colyn Criqui 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-11 59
Three-point basket: WCV 9 (Sheppardson 3, Grabowski 2, Yager, Passage, Ludwig 2); C 8 (Kiuber, Lambert 7)
Wells 39, Sharon Springs 37
W … 7 12 2 18 — 39
SS … 2 11 16 8 — 37
Wells: Logan Allen 1 0-0 2, Raymond Msimager 6 2-3 15, Jake Stuart 1 2-2 5, Kevin Simmons 1 0-0 2, Matt Keniszeuski 2 0-0 4, Pearce O’Rourke 5 0-0 11. Totals: 16 4-5 30
SS: Carson Law 0 0-1 0, Mike Cashman 0 0-2 0, Jake Perrotti 1 2-2 4, Luke Enyart 2 3-6 7, Brady Law 6 6-10 21, Brady Ostrander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 14-25 37
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Msimager, Stuart, O’Rourke); SS 3 (Law 3)
Seton Catholic 83, Oneonta 41 (Saturday)
SCC … 25 23 18 17 – 83
OHS … 11 8 10 12 – 41
SCC: Sergio Rumpel 1 0-0 2, Drew Erickson 7 0-0 16, Reece Goodman 2 0-0 4, Muhajid Jones 2 0-0 4, Kaelin Thomas 8 1-1 18, Anthony Rogers 1 0-0 2, Michael Bucko 5 0-0 13, Tait Christensen 4 0-0 11, Yusri Razzag 1 0-3 2, Jaden Short 1 0-0 2, Michael Lee 1 0-0 3, Max Bergman 3 0-0 6. Totals 36 1-4 83
Oneonta: Cameron Sitts 1 3-5 5, Seamus Catella 4 0-0 9, Dakoda Buzzy 2 1-4 5, Owen Burnsworth 0 1-2 1, Liam Blair 4 5-7 14, Carter Mackey 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 12-22 41
Three-point baskets: SCC 10 (Bucko 3, Christensen 3, Erickson 2, Thomas, Lee); OHS 3 (Catella, Blair, Mackey)
West Canada Valley 68, Delhi 48 (Saturday)
WCV … 6 15 24 23 – 68
DA … 17 7 12 12 – 48
WCV: Brayden Shepardson 5 4-4 18, Jacob Smith 11 4-6 28, Connor Yager 1 0-0 2, Tyler Weakley 0 4-4 4, Cameron Ludwig 4 0-0 12, Ben Conover 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 12-14 68
Delhi: Luke Schnabel 3 0-2 6, Owen Haight 5 5-7 17, Zachary Finch 2 0-0 5, Logan Nealis 1 1-2 3, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 6 0-0 12, Kenny Rasmussen 0 1-2 1, Rocco Schnabel 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-13 48
Three-point baskets: WCV 10 (Shepardson 4, Ludwig 4, Smith 2); DA 3 (Haight 2, Finch)
Waterville 70, Cooperstown 28 (Saturday)
W … 24 14 17 15 — 70
C … 4 8 11 5 — 28
Waterville: R. Padula 0 0-0 0, G. Poyer 1 0-0 2, T. Maxam 9 4-4 24, B. Barnes 2 0-1 5, J. Ruane 3 0-0 6, G. Williams 2 0-0 4, C. Jeff 0 0-0 0, D. Barnes 1 1-2 3, J. Hinman 3 0-1 6, H. Meddaugh 1 0-0 2, L. Pearsall 8 2-5 18. Totals: 29 7-13 70
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 0 0-0 0, Kalen Dempsey 1 0-0 2, P.J. Kiuber 0 0-2 0, Troy Davis 2 0-0 4, Conrad Erway 1 0-1 2, Charlie Lambert 4 0-0 10, Colyn Criqui 3 3-3 10, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-6 28
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Barnes); C 3 (Lambert 2, Criqui)
Delhi 63, Afton 21 (Friday)
DA … 20 13 13 17 — 63
A … 0 13 2 6 — 21
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-2 0, Tanner Bracchy 0 1-2 1, Luke Schnabel 1 0-0 2, Owen Haight 3 3-4 10, Zachary Finch 2 0-0 6, Logan Nealis 4 0-0 8, Ryan Wilson 4 0-0 8, Angelo Krzyston 4 2-5 10, Kenny Rasmussen 4 0-0 8, Luke Sanford 5 0-0 10. Totals: 27 6-13 63
Afton: H. Baciuska 1 0-0 2, E. Patterson 3 2-4 10, T. Kelly 2 0-0 4, J. Wright 0 0-0 0, A. Paoletti 0 0-2 0, B. Sadlemire 1 0-2 2, B. MacNaught 0 0-0 0, J. Stiner 0 0-0 0, G. Palmietier 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 2-8 21
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Finch 2, Haight); A 3 (Patterson 2, Palmietier)
Bainbridge-Guilford 57, Harpursville 38 (Friday)
B-G … 18 16 16 7 — 57
H … 9 7 14 8 — 38
B-G: Isaac Seiler 1 0-0 3, David Emerson 3 0-0 7, James Hogorian 2 5-10 9, Ilias Wilson 5 3-5 14, Lucas Carlin 4 3-7 13, Garret O’Hara 0 0-0 0, Owen Drown 3 0-0 9, Ethan Gregory 1 0-0 2, Connor Vredenburgh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-22 57
Harpursville: Ryan Akulis 3 0-0 6, Nolan Cracker 2 0-2 4, Bradyen Sakowsky 4 4-4 12, Luke Merrill 3 1-3 7, Dominik Franklyn 3 0-3 6, Jayden Yereb 1 1-3 3, Justin Fargo 0 0-1 0, Brayden Hendrickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-16 38
Three-point baskets: B-G 6 (Seiler, Emerson, Wilson, Drown 3); H 0
