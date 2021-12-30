The Franklin boys basketball team rode a big performance by Matt Serrao to a 60-48 victory over Laurens in the consolation game of the Pat Grasso Tournament on Thursday.
Serrao poured in 35 points, including six three-pointers, in Franklin’s victory. Brandon Gregory contributed a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Logan Conklin led the Leopards with a double-double of his own with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Cyller Cimko (14 points) and Brock Mann (13) also finished in double figures.
Serrao and Mann were named to the all-tournament team.
Edmeston 53, Sidney 45
Edmeston defeated Sidney 53-45 on Thursday in the consolation game of the Edmeston Christmas Tournament.
Kyle Ough and Gunner Schoellig led the scoring for Edmeston with 12 points each.
For Sidney, Alec Fogarty led his team with a game-high 20 points, followed by teammate Chris Frederick with 14 points.
Schoharie 44,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 30
The Patriots fell to Schoharie 44-30 on Thursday in the consolation game of the Canajoharie Tournament.
Kyle France and Max Horvath each scored nine points to lead the Cherry Valley-Springfield offense.
Dan Bernhardt paced Schoharie with a game-high 22 points.
Oxford 54, Edmeston 41 (Wednesday)
Oxford won an opening-round matchup against Edmeston 54-41 in the Edmeston Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Ethan Flewy led Oxford with 17 points scored, followed by Donovan Rikard with 11 points.
Kyle Ough was the high scorer for Edmeston with 16 points, with teammate Colin McEnroe following with 10 points.
Franklin 60, Laurens 48
F … 10 21 20 9 — 60
L … 7 9 13 19 — 48
Franklin: Serrao 13 3-5 35, Nolan 0 0-0 0, Gregory 5 5-8 17, Lamb 0 0-0 0, Demond 3 1-3 8, Meter 0 0-0, Holcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-16 60
Laurens: Sherwood 1 0-0 2, Mann 5 2-4 13, Cimko 6 1-1 14, DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Conklin 6 3-7 15, Provost 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 6-12 48
Three-point baskets: F 9 (Serrao 6, Gregory 2, Demunt); L 2 (Mann, Cimko)
Edmeston 53, Sidney 45
E … 9 14 9 21 — 53
S … 12 4 12 17 — 45
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 4 2-6 12, Gavin McEnroe 2 4-7 8, Colin McEnroe 4 1-4 9, Gunner Schoellig 4 2-2 12, Austin Galley 2 0-0 5, Izek Richards 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 10-21 53
Sidney: Alec Fogarty 6 7-9 20, Chris Frederick 3 4-4 14, Chris Moreno 0 0-2 0, Cam Russo 1 3-7 5, Cam Harris 1 0-2 4, Casey Hingos 1 0-0 2 Ben Miller 0 0-3 0. Totals 12 14-27 45
Three-point baskets: E 5 (Ough 2, Schoellig 2, Galley); S 5 (Fogarty 3, Frederick 2)
Schoharie 44, Cherry Valley-Springfield 30
S … 11 11 16 6 — 44
CV-S … 14 6 5 5 — 30
Schoharie: Dan Bernhardt 8 3-x 22, Jesse Gell 2 2-x 6, Matt Bernhardt 2 0-x 5, Cody Hellstrom 2 0-x 4, Quinn Barton 2 2-x 7. Totals: 16 4-x 44 (free throw attempts not provided)
CV-S: Will Henrich 3 0-x 6, Allan Parker 2 0-x 4, Kyle France 4 1-x 9, Max Horvath 2 5-x 9, Dylan Huff 0 0-x 0, Gavin Valenta 0 2-x 2. Totals: 11 8-x 30 (free throw attempts not provided)
Three-point baskets: S 5 (D. Bernhardt 3, M. Bernhardt, Barton); CV-S 0
Oxford 54, Edmeston 41 (Wednesday)
O … 15 18 15 6 — 54
E … 9 2 16 14 — 41
Oxford: John Roverte, 4 0-0 9, Ethan Flewy 7 0-2 17, Ethan Ehly 0 0-2 0, David Tucker 0 1-2 1, Nolan Dodzwiet 4 2-2 10, Troy Simpson 2 2-2 6, Donovan Rikard 5 0-0 11. Totals 22 5-10 54
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 0 1-2 1, Kyle Ough 4 4-4 16, Colin McEnroe 5 0-4 10, Gunner Schoellig 4 1-2 9, Austin Galley 1 0-0 3, Izek Richards 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-12 41
Three-point baskets: O 5 (Flewy 3, Roverte, Rikard); E 5 (Ough 4, Galley)
WRESTLING
The Unatego and Cooperstown/Milford wrestling teams competed in the Cooperstown Invitational on Wednesday.
Unatego finished third overall out of 12 teams while Cooperstown/Milford placed ninth.
Four Unatego wrestlers finished first in their respective weight classes: Gavin Nordberg (102 pounds), Caleb Cole (110), Wyatt Meade (118), and Josh Meade (145).
Jarrett Thayer was second at 189 pounds and Ashton Gore was third at 110.
For Cooperstown/Milford, T.J. O’Connor was second at 138, Max Sharf was fourth at 215, and Waylon Cassal was fifth at 118.
