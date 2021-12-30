Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Foggy in the morning. Then periods of showers later in the day. Areas of patchy fog. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.