The Franklin boys rode a late-game rally buoyed by a huge performance by Matt Serrao to a 50-46 victory over Worcester in Monday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Serrao scored a whopping 37 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Franklin to the win. After trailing for the entire game, the Purple Devils took the lead in the final two minutes and never relinquished it. Brandon Gregory added seven points in the win.
Jalen Reardon led the Wolverines with 14 points, while Tyler Head and Connor Fancher scored 11 and nine points, respectively.
Maine-Endwell 79, Oneonta 48
The Oneonta boys fell at home to Maine-Endwell on Monday by a score of 79-48.
Liam Blair led the Yellowjackets with 12 points, while Cam Sitts (11 points) and Carter Mackey (10) also finished in double figures.
Leading the scoring for Maine-Endwell were Cullen Green with 20 points and Dominic L’Amoreaux with 11 points.
Oneonta will be at Norwich on Wednesday.
Richfield Springs 55, Sharon Springs 40
A strong defensive second half helped Richfield Springs defeat Sharon Springs 55-40 on Monday in Tri-Valley League action.
After taking a 35-27 lead into halftime, the Indians held the Spartans to just 13 points in the second half.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with 20 points including four three-pointers. Also finishing in double figures were Austin Bowman with 12 points and Jordi Diliberto with 10 points.
For Sharon Springs, Luke Enyart and Brady Law each scored 13 points.
Richfield Springs will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield on Tuesday.
Downsville 43, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 39
The Downsville boys edged Windham-Ashland-Jewett 43-39 in a Delaware League game on Monday.
Gavin Brunner had a big game for the Eagles with a game-high 23 points. Kaden Cicio added eight points.
Keith Hewitt led WAJ with 15 points while Tyler Lashua added 10 points.
Gilboa 47, Roxbury 33
The Gilboa boys stifled Roxbury for a 47-33 victory on Monday in Delaware League action.
Michael O’Hara led the Wildcats attack with a game-high 25 points. William Cipolla and Joe Willie, meanwhile, each contributed seven points.
Peyton Proctor led Roxbury with 13 points while Isiah Figueroa followed close behind with 12 points.
Milford 40, Jefferson/Stamford 39 (Saturday)
The Milford boys were able to hold off a late rally by Jefferson/Stamford for a 40-39 victory on Saturday.
After leading 38-30 heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were held to just two points in the final eight minutes, but in the end held on for the win.
Martin Thorsland recorded a double-double for Milford with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Riley Stevens added 12 points in the win.
Jefferson/Stamford was led by Kurt McMahon with 14 points, Damien Merwin with 11 points, and Jacob Staroba with 10 points.
The game was a make-up of a canceled December contest meant to be a part of the Stamford Christmas Tournament.
Edmeston 54, Morris 48 (Saturday)
A fourth-quarter rally allowed the Edmeston boys to defeat Morris 54-48 in Saturday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
After trailing 42-40 entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers outscored the Mustangs 14-6 down the stretch to clinch the victory.
Kyle Ough and Gunner Schoellig were the top performers for Edmeston, with Ough pouring in 19 points and Schoellig finishing with 18 points.
Scott Murphy scored a game-high 22 points to lead Morris while Garrett Aikins finished with 13 points of his own.
Bainbridge-Guilford 49, Greene 31 (Saturday)
The Bobcats improved to 6-1 in Midstate Athletic Conference play with a 49-31 victory over Greene on Saturday.
David Emerson led B-G with 16 points in the win. James Horogian added nine points while Ilias Wilson finished with five points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
Maine-Endwell 53, Delhi 31 (Saturday)
The Delhi boys fell to Maine-Endwell at home 53-31 on Saturday.
Owen Haight was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 10 points. Zach Finch, meanwhile, contributed five steals.
Leading Maine-Endwell on the scoresheet were Dominic L’Amoreaux with 18 points and Michael Mancini with 14 points.
Franklin 50, Worcester 46
F … 13 8 16 13 — 50
W … 17 9 14 6 — 46
Franklin: Matt Serrao 13 5-9 37, Aiden Nolan 0 0-0 0, Brandon Gregory 2 1-2 7, David Lamb 0 0-0 0, Alan Dumond 1 0-0 2, Max Meo 0 0-0 0, Victor Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, William Mettler 2 0-0 4, Tyler Holcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-11 50
Worcester: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 2 0-0 5, Connor Fancher 4 0-0 9, Jalen Reardon 6 1-2 14, Joshua Rutty 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 2 1-2 5, Tyler Head 4 3-4 11. Michael Martin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 5-8 46
Three-point baskets: F 8 (Serrao 6, Gregory 2); W 1 (Fancher)
Maine-Endwell 79, Oneonta 48
M-E … 23 25 21 10 — 79
OHS … 10 17 11 10 — 48
M-E: L’Amoreaux 5 0-1 11, Perez 2 0-0 5, Hopko 4 0-0 8, Hamer 1 0-0 2, Fellows 1 0-0 3, Mancini 4 1-1 9, Coleman 2 0-1 4, Green 8 3-3 20, Senet 0 0-0 0, George 1 0-0 2, DeSantis 1 0-0 2, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Creveliy 0 0-0 0, Janik 2 1-1 5, Congdon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 34 5-7 79
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 4 0-0 11, Finlay Oliver 1 2-2 4, Seamus Catella 2 0-0 5, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 2 0-0 6, Louis Bonnici 0 0-0 0, Aidan Gelbsman 0 0-0 0, Liam Blair 4 2-4 12, Carter Mackey 4 1-4 10. Totals: 17 5-10 48
Three-point baskets: M-E 4 (L’Amoreaux, Perez, Fellows, Green); OHS 9 (Sitts 3, Catella, Burnsworth 2, Blair 2, Mackey)
Richfield Springs 55, Sharon Springs 40
RS … 11 24 13 7 — 55
SS … 7 20 5 8 — 40
RS: C. Bobnick 1 2-2 4, A. Bowman 6 0-0 12, B. Graves 3 0-2 6, D. Hosford 8 0-0 20, J. Diliberto 4 1-2 10, L. Schultz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 3-6 55
SS: C. Law 2 0-0 6, M. Cashman 1 0-0 2, J. Perrotti 2 0-1 6, L. Enyart 5 3-6 13, B. Law 5 3-7 13. Totals: 15 6-14 40
Three-point baskets: RS 6 (Hosford 4, Diliberto, Schultz); SS 4 (Law 2, Perrotti 2)
Downsville 43, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 39
D … 9 14 6 14 — 43
WAJ … 19 2 9 9 — 39
Downsville: Tristan Reed 2 1-2 5, Gavin Brunner 9 5-8 23, Kaden Cicio 3 1-2 8, Nolan Barnhart 1 0-1 2, Ashton Townsend 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 7-13 43
WAJ: Keith Hewitt 7 1-1 15, Judah Allsop 3 0-0 6, Tyler Lashua 4 0-0 10, Connor Aplin 1 0-0 2, Eli Cercone 0 0-2 0, Aaron Cohen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 1-1 39
Three-point baskets: D 2 (Townsend, Cicio); WAJ 2 (Lashua 2)
Gilboa 47, Roxbury 33
G … 14 6 18 9 — 47
R … 10 8 8 7 — 33
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 0 4-4 4, Michael O’Hara 7 8-12 25, Ethan Halak 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 3 0-2 7, Gage Gockel 0 0-0 0, Peter DeWitt 0 0-0 0, Antonio Remache 1 2-2 4, Joe Willie 3 1-2 7, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 15-23 47
Roxbury: Jorden Johnston 0 0-0 0, Christopher Garafolo 1 0-0 2, Peyton Proctor 5 2-3 13, Ryder Albano 0 0-0 0, Isiah Figueroa 5 1-2 12, Bryton Bower 0 0-1 0, George Procter 2 0-0 4, Taran Davis 0 0-0 0, Brett Morrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-6 33
Three-point baskets: G 4 (O’Hara 3, Cipolla); R 2 (P. Proctor, Figueroa)
Milford 40, Jefferson/Stamford 39 (Saturday)
M … 14 11 13 2 — 40
J/S … 10 8 12 9 — 39
Milford: Carter Stevens 1 3-6 5, Riley Stevens 4 1-2 12, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Martin Thorsland 6 6-8 18, Braden Murphy 1 0-0 3, Sawyer Eckberg 0 0-0 0, Zach Brown 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 10-16 40
J/S: Lucas Pochily 1 0-2 3, Damien Merwin 4 1-3 11, Jacob Jump 0 0-0 0, Kurt McMahon 4 4-5 14, Christopher Hardenbergh Jr. 0 0-0 0, Louis Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 2 6-6 10, Spencer Clareen 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 12-18 39
Three-point baskets: M 4 (R. Stevens 3, Murphy); J/S 5 (Pochily, Merwin 2, McMahon 2)
Edmeston 54, Morris 48 (Saturday)
E … 9 14 17 14 — 54
M … 9 18 15 6 — 48
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 6 6-10 19, Gavin McEnroe 0 0-0 0, Collin McEnroe 3 1-2 7, Gunner Schoellig 6 4-6 18, Austin Galley 1 0-0 2, Izek Richards 2 0-2 5, Preston Graham 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 12-22 54
Morris: Tiger Stancil 0 3-6 3, JJ Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 3 0-0 8, Alex Paige 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 6 1-2 13, Scott Murphy 9 1-2 22, Ethan Franklin 1 0-0 2. Totals; 19 5-10 48
Three-point baskets: E 4 (Ough, Schoellig, Richards); M 5 (Dugan 2, Murphy 3)
Bainbridge-Guilford 49, Greene 31 (Saturday)
B-G … 5 11 19 19 — 49
G … 9 7 4 11 — 31
B-G: Isaac Seiler 2 0-0 4, David Emerson 4 8-9 16, James Hogorian 3 2-4 9, Ilias Wilson 2 0-2 5, Lucas Carlin 3 0-0 7, Garrett O’Hara 0 0-1 0, Owen Drown 0 0-0 0, Ethan Gregory 0 1-2 1, Connor Vredenburgh 3 1-1 7. Totals: 17 12-19 49
Greene: T. Brown 4 4-5 12, J. Gibbs 2 2-6 6, J. Eroshevich 1 0-0 2, J. Ledford 0 0-0 0, A. Pickard 1 2-4 4, W. Dunlap 1 1-2 3, L. Flanagan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 9-17 31
Three-point baskets: B-G 3 (Hogorian, Wilson, Carlin); G 0
Maine-Endwell 53, Delhi 31 (Saturday)
M-E … 17 14 13 9 — 53
DA … 12 9 8 2 — 31
M-E: Dominic L’Amoreaux 7 4-6 18, Matthew Perez 1 0-0 2, Jack Hopko 1 2-2 4, Donavin Hamer 0 0-0 0, James Fellows 0 0-0 0, Michael Mancini 6 1-2 14, Justin Coleman 0 0-0 0, Cullen Green 4 0-0 9, Elijah Senat 0 0-0 0, Patrick George 1 0-0 2, Adam DeSantis 0 2-2 2, Gabriel Thompson 1 0-0 2, Dontae Creveling 0 0-0 0, Joseph Janik 0 0-0 0, Jobe Congdon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-12 53
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 2, Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Owen Haight 4 0-0 10, Zachary Finch 1 0-1 2, Logan Nealis 1 1-2 3, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 2 2-2 6, Kenny Rasmussen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 3-5 31
Three-point baskets: M-E 2 (Mancini, Green); DA 2 (Haight 2)
WRESTLING
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team competed in the Center State Conference Tournament on Saturday at Mount Markham, placing ninth overall.
T.J. O’Connor finished in second place at 132 pounds after earning wins by pin and major decision before losing by decision in the first-place match to Canastota’s Culley Bellino.
Elsewhere, Brenin Dempsey and Henry Loeffler both finished fourth overall at 145 and 172 pounds, respectively.
