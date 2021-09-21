After a first half that finished in a 1-1 tie, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton broke through with seven second-half goals en route to an 8-2 victory over Delhi in boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Josh Meade led the UV/GMU attack with three goals and an assist. Trason Murray and Dalton Proskine both scored twice, while Ben Gorrell added another goal. Owen Hill notched three assists in the win.
Jack Ewing and Marco Shaw were the goal scorers for the Bulldogs, with Lucas Riera providing assists on both scoring plays.
UV/GMU will visit Walton on Saturday, while Delhi will host Greene on Thursday.
Franklin/Unatego 4, Milford/Laurens 2
Franklin/Unatego defeated Milford/Laurens on Tuesday thanks to a four-goal second half.
Milford/Laurens scored twice in the first half, with Donta Sherwood and Justin LaPilusa each scoring a goal and Brock Mann providing assists for both.
In the second half, Franklin/Unatego’s Matt Serrano scored two goals, and Henry Barnes and Chase Birdsall each scored a goal with Brandon Gregory assisting and Jacob Kingsbury assisting twice.
Goalkeeper Aiden Ross saved eight shots for Franklin and Chase Long blocked four shots for Milford.
Both teams will play at home on Friday, with Franklin/Unatego hosting Worcester and Milford/Laurens facing Gilboa-Conesville.
Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1
The Hawkeyes scored three goals in the second half to pull away from Hamilton for a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.
Luca Gardner-Olesen scored a hat trick to lead Cooperstown on offense. Aidan Spencer scored the team’s other goal, while Liam Spencer and Ben Agostino both had assists.
Will Penoyer scored Hamilton’s only goal of the game.
Cooperstown goalie Finn Holohan made two saves while John Hughes stopped 16 shots for Hamilton.
Cooperstown (7-0) will host Frankfort-Schuyler on Thursday.
Schenevus 4, Sharon Springs 1
The Dragons beat the Spartans 4-1 in their Tuesday game thanks to a brilliant performance from Trevor Schneider.
Schneider scored all four goals for the Dragons, with two coming on penalty kicks.
Scoring for Sharon Springs was Brenden Parrotti.
In net Ryan Spranger made 11 saves for Schenevus and Braeden All made eight saves for Sharon Springs.
Schenevus will host Jefferson on Saturday.
Roxbury 3, Gilboa 2
Roxbury defeated Gilboa 3-2 when Ian Walker scored on a penalty kick in overtime.
For the Rockets, Walker and Peyton Proctor both scored in the first half with Ryder Albano providing an assist.
Gilboa saw William Cipolla score in the first half and Jacob Strauch in the second, with assists from Dylan Merwin and Colton Harrison.
In goal, George Proctor saved nine shots for Roxbury and Joe Wille saved seven shots for Gilboa.
Roxbury will play Downsville at home Thursday.
Greene 8, Walton 1
The Trojans defeated the Warriors 8-1 on Tuesday thanks to a five-goal performance from Scott McCumiskey.
McCumiskey netted all five of his goals in the first half for Greene. Also scoring for the Trojans were Joey Gibbs, Liam Flanagan, and Kloden Rapp.
Walton keeper Peyton Tweedie made 11 saves.
Walton will host UV/GMU on Saturday.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 8, Delhi 2
UV/GMU: Josh Meade 3-1, Owen Hill 0-3, Trason Murray 2-0, Haywood Edwards 0-1, Ben Gorrell 1-1, Dalton Proskine 2-0, Zach Fleming 0-1, Trent Marinelli 0-1
Delhi: Jack Ewing 1-0, Lucas Riera 0-2, Marco Shaw 1-0
Shots: UV/GMU 31, DA 7
Goalies: Dakota Johnson (UV/GMU) 5, Corey McCumsky (DA) 19
Franklin/Unatego 4, Milford/Laurens 2
F/U: Matt Serrao 2-0, Henry Barnes 1-0, Chase Birdsall 1-0, Brandon Gregory 0-1, Jacob Kingsbury 0-2
M/L: Donta Sherwood 1-0, Justin LaPilusa 1-0, and Brock Mann 0-2
Shots-Corner Kicks: F/U 9-3, M/L 13-4
Goalies: Chase Long (M/L) 4, Aiden Ross (F/U) 8
Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1
Cooperstown: Luca Gardner-Olesen 3-0, Aidan Spencer 1-0, Liam Spencer 0-1, Ben Agostino 0-1
Hamilton: Will Penoyer 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 36-12, H 4-4
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 2, John Hughes (H) 16
Schenevus 4, Sharon Springs 1
Schenevus: Trevor Schneider 4-0
Sharon Springs: Brenden Parrotti 1-0
Shots-Corner kicks: S 12-8; SS 12-0
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 11; Braeden All (SS) 8
Roxbury 3, Gilboa 2
Roxbury: Ian Walker 2-0, Peyton Proctor 1-0, Ryder Albano 0-1
Gilboa: William Cipolla 1-0, Jacob Strauch 1-0, Dylan Merwin 0-1, Colton Harrison 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 10-2, G 11-2
Goalies: George Proctor (R) 9, Joe Wille (G) 7
Greene 8, Walton 1
Greene: Scott McCumiskey 5-0, Joey Gibbs 1-0, Liam Flanagan 1-0, Kloden Rapp 1-0, Terriek Brown 0-1
Walton: A. Diaddezio 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 20-7, W 1-1
Goalies: Jesse Ledford (G) 0, Peyton Tweedie (W) 11
