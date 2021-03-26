The visiting Sharon Springs boys soccer team defeated Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Duanesburg, 2-0 on Friday, March 26.
Josh Bivins scored a first half goal off of a Noah Acampora assist to give Sharon Springs a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Five minutes into the second half, Avery Brown scored an unassisted goal to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
B-K-W/Duanesburg had six more corner kicks than Sharon Springs for the game.
Sharon Springs goalkeeper Xander Olsen made six saves.
B-K-W/Duanesburg saves information was not provided.
Sharon Springs 2, Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Duanesburg 0
at B-K-W/Duanesburg – March 26
Sharon Springs: Josh Bivins 1-0, Avery Brown 1-0, Noah Acampora 0-1.
B-K-W/Duanesburg: None.
Shots-corners: S ?-4; B ?-10.
Goalies: ?; Xander Olsen (S) 6.
