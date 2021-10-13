The Sidney Central School Alumni Sports Hall of Fame committee announced its 18th Induction Weekend after the 2020 ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic. Festivities will take place on Friday and Saturday Nov. 12-13,
Friday night will feature the 30th anniversary Alumni Basketball Night at the high school gym. The Class of 2020-2021 and the 14th Legacy Team will be presented between the Old-Timers/Lady Warriors opener and the Young Guns nightcap. The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. This will be followed by an open-invitation reception for inductees, their families and all Sidney alumni, sponsored by ACCO Brands, at the VFW.
Saturday’s event will be held at Club 55 Restaurant, 55 Union St. in Sidney. A social hour starts at 5 p.m, followed by a buffet dinner. Induction festivities will begin by 7:15.
Here are the members of this year’s induction class:
Mike Brazee (1976): 30-year basketball coaching record of 425-206. Two-time NYS Class C Champions (1998 and 2007) plus another final four appearance (2000). Seven league and Division titles, and Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) Coach of the Year. Varsity softball coach since 2000. 2015 league champions. As varsity golf coach, (2013-18) his teams won three league titles, going unbeaten in league matches (2014-16) and finishing with an overall coaching record of 64-3.
Paula Foote Breese (2003): Set school record for soccer goals in a season (26 in 2002), topped 1,000 points in basketball while leading the team to a Class C finals appearance during 26-1 junior season of 2001-02. Two of her outdoor relay school records – 400m and 4x100m shuttle hurdles – still stand today. Won Mary Morrison Sportsmanship Award and had a decorated career playing basketball at William Smith College for four years.
Michael Graham (2001): Lettered in tennis, soccer, basketball, and outdoor track & field. In five years on varsity soccer, became all-time leader in goals (42) and assists (38) upon graduation.. Member of 1997-98 basketball NYS Class C champs as freshman and 1999-2000 state semifinalist as junior. Sus League MVP 2000-2001, graduated second all-time leading scorer. On 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay school record quartet in 2001. In four years at Williams College basketball, won 2002-03 Division III National Championship as “sixth man”. Team went to the national final four all four years..
Caitlin Graham Polnaszek (2002): Played four sports at Sidney. Soccer: 63 goals, 41 assists set new standards, highlighted by record 21 goals in 2001. Defensive catalyst on 2001-02 NYS basketball finalist. Indoor and Outdoor Track (1998-2002): qualified for NYS meets every season. Ten Section IV titles. Holds four school records. Also earned Morrison & Redmond senior awards in 2002. At Division I Monmouth University, helped set Penn Relays Triple Jump Relay record.
Patrick Simonds (2006): Played three varsity seasons each of football, basketball, baseball, and indoor track. Established six school records for receptions in football, earning All-NYS honors twice. Led Sidney to its only NYS crown in 2005, best known for key interception to secure a semifinal win in the closing seconds. Solid hoops player, especially rebounding, and blocking shots. All-State in baseball, with high marks for career offensive stats. Was a talented high jumper in winter track meets. Played four years as a wide receiver at Colgate. Still holds several records for receptions. Was an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This year’s Legacy Team is the 2001-02 Girls Basketball squad under coach Loraine Flyzik (Butcher). Ran the table unchallenged for their first 26 games before dropping their final game in the NYS Class C Finals. Those 2 wins set and remain a school record for any basketball season, girls or boys.
The induction will also serve as a fundraiser which has provided many needed items to enhance the athletic department at Sidney. Current goals are the funding of the new TouchPro system in the high school that doubles as a new alumni website; and the annual Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship award that debuted in June 2021.
Tickets are available locally through J&M Trophies on Main St., or through any committee member. Contact chairman Greg Davie at (607) 643-5728 or via Facebook Messenger. Payments through Venmo are accepted.
