Adrienne Paternoster and Emma Simmons scored two goals apiece to lead the Sidney field hockey team to a 9-0 victory over Walton in the team’s season opener on Monday, March 15.
“It was great. It was so great for the girls to just go out there and do what they absolutely love and have fun doing it — even in the extreme conditions,” Sidney head coach Christine Race said.
“Usually, the first game of the season they’re doing mandatory water breaks because of the heat, now we were looking for a bonfire,” she added jokingly.
New York state high school field hockey is typically a fall sport, but has been rescheduled this season to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a scoreless first quarter, Sidney scored two goals in the second to take a two-goal lead into halftime.
Anna Dewey, Olivia DeMott, Kaitlyn Bookhout, Makayla Bales and Kayla McEwan each scored one goal for the Warriors, who outscored Walton 5-0 in the third quarter to take a seven-goal advantage.
Sidney scored two more in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
The Warriors had four team assists and outshout Sidney 16-1 on the night.
“There’s just such great chemistry with these girls,” Race said.
“They talk so well and they move the ball, and I really just find each and every single one of them a true team player — there’s nothing selfish about any of them,” she added.
Ky Phillips made one save for Sidney and Kora Young made 23 saves to lead Walton.
Up Next:
Sidney will host Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday.
Walton will travel to Windsor to host Newark Valley on Wednesday.
Sidney 9, Walton 0
at Sidney
Walton …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sidney …. 0 2 5 2 – 9
Walton (0-1): Goals: 0; Saves - Kora Young 23, Lauren Frank, Kaitlyn Wood; Shots: 1; Corners: 1.
Sidney (1-0): Goals: Adrienne Paternoster 2, Emma Simmons 2, Anna Dewey, Olivia DeMott, Kaitlyn Bookhout, Makayla Bales, Kayla McEwan; Saves: Ky Phillips; Assists: Bales, McEwan, Sarah Bessett, Tiana Savino; Corners: 32; Shots: 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.