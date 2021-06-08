The Sidney boys and the Bainbridge-Guilford girls won their respective team titles at Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships. The Warriors finished with 162 points, while the Bobcats tallied 96 points. Other teams competing included Delhi, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Unatego, Bainbridge-Guilford, Deposit-Hancock, Oxford, and Walton.
The Sidney boys were led by a trio of multiple individual winners. Jonathan McNamara was a triple winner with first-place finishes in the 110 meter hurdles, triple jump, and high jump, while also taking second in the 400 hurdles.
Kevin McEwan and Collin Brigham, meanwhile, were both double winners, with McEwan taking first in the shot put and discus (as well as second in both the 100 and 200), while Brigham won both the 1600 and 3200. Sidney also took first in the 4x800 relay.
Rowan McCarthy (first place in the 400, second in the long jump) and Rocco Schnabel (first in the pole vault) led second-place Delhi, while Ben Gorrell (first in the 400 hurdles, second in the pole vault and 110 hurdles) paced third-place UV/GMU.
Unatego’s Luke Foster joined McNamara as a triple winner, taking first in the 100, 200, and long jump. His teammate Nick Sousa won the 800.
Oxford won the 4x100 relay while UV/GMU took first in the 4x400.
Highlighting the action on the girls side for first-place Bainbridge-Guilford was Ethne Degan, who finished with four first-place finishes in the steeplechase, 800, 1500, and 3000. Her teammate Emma Simmons was a double winner in the 200 and 400, while Olivia Nichols added another victory in the high jump.
Other double winners on the girls side included Lindsey Wright of Delhi (shot put, discus) and Olivia Kelsey of Oxford (long jump, triple jump).
Rounding out the individual winners were UV/GMU’s Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles), Oxford’s Milla Gonzalez (100), and Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (400 hurdles).
Oxford won the 4x100 relay while Sidney won the 4x400.
CSC Championships
(Saturday)
The Cooperstown girls track and field team won the team title at Saturday’s Center State Conference Championships.
The Hawkeye girls tallied 128 points to defeat the teams from Sauquoit Valley, Mount Markham, Westmoreland, Oriskany, Waterville, and Utica Academy of Science.
The Cooperstown boys, meanwhile, placed third with 80 points to finish behind first-place Sauquoit Valley and second-place Mount Markham.
Claire Jensen and Annelise Jensen led the girls as both finished with a pair of first-place finishes. Claire won the 200 and 400 meter runs while Annelise took first in the 800 and 1500.
The Hawkeyes also won the 4x400 relay thanks to the quartet of Ava Lesko, Ireland Gable, and both Jensens.
On the boys side, Finn Holohan was a double winner with victories in the triple jump and pole vault.
BOYS: 1. Sidney 162, 2. Delhi 89, 3. Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 74, 4. Unatego 67, 5. Bainbridge-Guilford 37, 6. Deposit-Hancock 31, 7. Oxford 12, 8. Walton 6
110m hurdles: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 17.07, 2. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 17.32, 3. P. Finch (BG), 20.34; 3200m relay: 1. Sidney, 10:57.87; 100m: 1. Luke Foster (U), 11.75, 2. K. McEwan (S), 11.82, 3. W. White (DH), 12.15; 400m: 1. Rowan McCarthy (DA), 55.33, 2. D. Hartwell (UV/GMU), 58.57, 3. C. Caffery (DA), 58.97; 1600m: 1. Collin Brigham (S), 5:15.60, 2. S. Lees (DA), 5:24.08, 3. A. Francisco (DA), 5:25.34; 400m hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:01.98, 2. J. McNamara (S), 1:05.17, 3. C. Bacon (S), 1:11.91; 800m: 1. Nick Sousa (U), 2:16.97, 2. S. Lees (DA), 2:26.68, 3. C. Alderman (DH), 2:27.74; 200m: 1. Luke Foster (U), 24.20, 2. K. McEwan (S), 25.13, 3. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 25.54; 3200m: 1. Collin Brigham (S), 11:54.51, 2. J. Coleman (DA), 12:09.46, 3. N. VanMaaren (DA), 12:22.07; 400m relay: 1. Oxford, 49.50, 2. Unatego, 49.86, 3. Delhi, 50.66; 1600m relay: 1. UV/GMU, 4:02.63, 2. Sidney, 4:09.17; Long jump: 1. Luke Foster (U), 21-03.5, 2. R. McCarthy (DA), 18-03, 3. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 17-09; Triple jump: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 42-01, 2. N. Gue (U), 39-01, 3. Z. Finch (DA), 38-01.5; High jump: 1. Jonathan McNamara (S), 5-10, 2. W. White (DH), 5-02, 3. A. Orezzoli (S), 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Rocco Schnabel (DA), 9-00.01, 2. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 9-00, 3. H. Edwards (UV/GMU), 7-00; Shot put: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 45-08, 2. J. Crawford (S), 44-06.75, 3. C. Prentice (S), 43-02.75; Discus: 1. Kevin McEwan (S), 121-09, 2. E. Gregoy (BG), 115-10, 3. J. Crawford (S), 105-04
GIRLS: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford 96, 2. Sidney 87.5, 3. Oxford 81, 4. Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 76, 5. Delhi 52, 6. Unatego 41.5, 7. Walton 21, 8. Deposit-Hancock 4
Steeplechase: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 8:30.45; 100m hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV/GMU), 18.25, 2. I. Briggs (S), 18.25, 3. E. Neubert (S), 19.14; 100m: 1. Milla Gonzalez (OX), 13.74, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 13.75, 3. H. Fleury (OX), 14.17; 1500m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 5:41.56, 2. T. Smith (OX), 5:58.05, 3. I. Yetto (W), 6:16.12; 400m: 1. Emma Simmons (S), 1:01.49, 2. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:02.76, 3. J. Wright (W), 1:06.73; 400m hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:07.45, 2. J. Schrag (UV/GMU), 1:11.49, 3. E. Neubert (S), 1:19.39; 800m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 2:24.47, 2. T. Smith (OX), 2:44.78, 3. A. Tessier (DA), 3:00.93; 200m: 1. Emma Simmons (S), 28.79, 2. A. Rommer (U), 29.12, 3. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 29.25; 3000m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 12:52.47, 2. S. Dorr (DA), 13:30.20, 3. P. Higgins (U), 13:43.77; 400m relay: 1. Oxford, 54.52, 2. UV/GMU, 55.01, 3. Unatego, 56.89; 1600m relay: 1. Sidney, 4:26.72, 2. UV/GMU, 4:48.52, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford, 5:32.81; Long jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (OX), 15-09, 2. H. Fleury (OX), 15-02, 3. E. Simmons (S), 15-00.5; Triple jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (OX), 33-04, 2. K. Davidson (BG), 32-02.25, 3. I. Briggs (S), 30-07.75; High jump: 1. Olivia Nichols (BG), 4-08, 2. E. Wagner (DA), 4-04, 3. K. Davidson (BG), 4-02; Shot put: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 33-04.75, 2. A. Delello (BG), 25-11.5, 3. O. Slawson (U), 24-06; Discus: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 101-03, 2. A. Delello (BG), 79-09, 3. M. VanKingsley (S), 70-08
BOYS: 1. Sauquoit Valley 168, 2. Mount Markham 114.5, 3. Cooperstown 80, 4. Westmoreland 68.5, 5. Utica Academy of Science 67, 6. Waterville 10, 7. Oriskany 9
32000m relay: 1. Mount Markham (B. Lohmann, C. Landgren, H. Williams, W. Lunny), 9:23.08, 2. SV, 9:44.76, 3. Westmoreland, 10:14.51; 110m hurdles: 1. Dylan Gifford (SV), 19.36, 2. B. Lee (SV), 20.58, 3. M. Catello (WEST), 21.58; 100m: 1. Jesse Sweet (WEST), 11.61, 2. E. Terns (MM), 11.75, 3. J. Bowman (UAS), 11.97; 1600m: 1. Logan Houck (SV), 5:06.41, 2. M. Hanna (SV), 5:12.56, 3. W. Lunny (MM), 5:12.87; 400m relay: 1. Mount Markham (A. Ainslie, S. Jones, C. Landgren, E. Terns), 47.21, 2. UAS, 48.82, 3. COOP, 53.58; 400m: 1. Ethan Benn (SV), 56.74, 2. D. Simmonds (WEST), 57.04, 3. O. Wasson (COOP), 59.08; 400m hurdles: 1. Dylan Gifford (SV), 1:09.11, 2. B. Lee (SV), 1:09.63, 3. M. Miles (SV), 1:13.22; 800m: 1. Logan Houck (SV), 2:14.48, 2. H. Williams (MM), 2:19.80, 3. D. Brown (SV), 2:22.76; 200m: 1. Aiden Ainslie (MM), 24.28, 2. E. Terns (MM), 24.91, 3. J. Bowman (UAS), 25.23; 3200m: 1. Logan Houck (SV), 11:30.30, 2. M. Hanna (SV), 12:14.81, 3. K. Owens (SV), 12:21.65; 1600m relay: 1. Sauquoit Valley (D. Brown, B. Lee, K. Finnegan, E. Benn), 4:02.52, 2. Westmoreland, 4:06.70, 3. Oriskany, 4:22.80; High jump: 1. Wol Mantcheng (UAS), 5-02, 2. F. Holohan (COOP), 4-08, 3. D. Gifford (SV), 4-08; Pole vault: 1. Finley Holohan (COOP), 8-06, 2. C. Hodgdon (COOP), 8-00, 3. A. Johnson (SV), 7-06; Shot put: 1. Isaiah Trago (MM), 44-01.75, 2. E. Terns (MM), 40-04.5, 3. Z. Gifford (SV), 39-07.75; Discus: 1. Isaiah Trago (MM), 114-02, 2. R. Collado (UAS), 99-07, 3. A. Eastman (WAT), 93-09; Long jump: 1. Aiden Ainslie (MM), 19-06.5, 2. J. Bowman (UAS), 18-09, 3. E. Benn (SV), 17-02.5; Triple jump: 1. Finley Holohan (COOP), 38-01, 2. J. Stopera (WEST), 34-02.25, 3. M. Alhyaway (UAS), 33-04
GIRLS: 1. Cooperstown 128, 2. Sauquoit Valley 115, 3. Mount Markham 102, 4. Westmoreland 68, 5. Oriskany 53, 6. Waterville 27, 7. Utica Academy of Science 15
3200m relay: 1. Westmoreland (A. Pedersen, N. Robinson, T. Shafer, M. Shafer), 11:51.60, 2. SV, 12:42.62, 3. COOP, 14:06.92; 100m hurdles: 1. Hayleigh Gates (MM), 16.90, 2. M. Boyles (COOP), 18.11, 3. C. Mozden (SV), 20.95; 100m: 1. Alexis Lasher (O), 13.35, 2. R. Daskiewich (O), 13.55, 3. I. Gable (COOP), 13.76; 1500m: 1. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 5:20.29, 2. A. Piersma (MM), 5:34.41, 3. E. Stuttard (WAT), 5:42.38; 400m relay: 1. Oriskany (S. Hight, A. Lasher, R. Daskiewich, M. Denison), 53.41, 2. Mount Markham, 55.98, 3. Westmoreland, 58.04; 400m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 1:03.91, 2. M. Shafer (WEST), 1:09.47, 3 A. Lazarek (SV), 1:10.71; 400m hurdles: 1. Hayleigh Gates (MM), 1:13.53, 2. A. Walker (SV), 1:20.29, 3. M. Boyles (COOP), 1:24.19; 800m: 1. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 2:35.82, 2. P. Kuhn (SV), 3:01.09, 3. E. McCarthy (SV), 3:04.00; 200m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 26.68, 2. A. Lasher (O), 27.99, 3. S. Noel (UAS), 28.25; 3000m: 1. Tessie Shafer (WEST), 13:03.78, 2. E. Stuttard (WAT), 13:21.98, 3. M. Gallagher (SV), 13:45.05; 1600m relay: 1. COOP (I. Gable, A. Jensen, C. Jensen, A. Lesko), 4:37.95, 2. Oriskany, 4:53.71, 3. UAS, 5:46.86; High jump: 1. Amber Piersma (MM), 4-06, 2. M. Shafer (WEST), 4-04, 3. M. Gallagher (SV), 4-02; Pole vault: 1. Amber Piersma (MM), 8-00, 2. A. Hodgson (COOP), 6-06, 3. C. Feury (COOP), 6-00; Shot put: 1. Danae Wilson (MM), 30-10.5, 2. R. Jubar (COOP), 29-02, 3. Z. Hoke (MM), 28-07; Discus: 1. Natalee Collins (WAT), 82-06, 2. R. Jubar (COOP), 79-04, 3. Z. Hoke (MM), 77-05; Long jump: 1. Angelena Walker (SV), 15-09.25, 2. N. Marsh (WEST), 15-05, 3. C. Gates (MM), 13-05; Triple jump: 1. Addison Lazarek (SV), 34-00.5, 2. H. Gates (MM), 32-04, 3. A. Walker (SV), 30-08.25
TENNIS
Margaretville 7, Stamford 0
The Margaretville tennis team earned a 7-0 sweep against Stamford on Monday.
Winning in singles action for the Blue Devils were Ryan McVitty, Diego Sanchez, Ivan Herrera, Mauricio Hernandez, and Tristan McVitty.
Both doubles pairings of Lenny Cordero and Ashley Camano, and Nick Vasilikos and Cody Wayman were victorious as well.
Oneonta 4, Cooperstown 2 (Friday)
The Oneonta tennis team defeated Cooperstown 4-2 in a match held on Friday.
Chris Catan, Max Madej, Jayden Zakala, and Tyler Zakala all won in singles action for the Yellowjackets.
For Cooperstown, the doubles pairings of Lindsay Trosset and Joey Bertram, and Ashlyn Wolfe and Addie Lewis won their matches after all four players had also played singles matches.
