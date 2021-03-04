The Sidney boys basketball team defeated visiting Franklin 58-48 behind 20 points from A. Fogarty.
Sidney took an early 14-9 lead, but Franklin used a strong second quarter to take a one-point lead into halftime.
“The key to the game was to contain Franklin’s No. 2 Serrao,” Sidney head coach Justin Rheo said via email. “He’s a great player who can create shots for himself in many different ways. We struggled with that in the first half.”
Serrao made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Purple Devils.
“In the second, we made some adjustments with our coverages and were more successful containing him,” Rheo said.
The Warriors held Franklin to 11 points in the third quarter to take a 47-35 lead.
The Purple Devils got within 10 points of Sidney’s lead but the Warriors outscored Franklin 13-11 in the second half to secure the victory.
Sidney 58, Franklin 48
at Sidney
Franklin …. 9 15 11 13 – 48
Sidney …. 14 9 24 11 – 58
Franklin: Matt Serrao 8 7-11 26, Brandon Gregory 4 0-0 10, Bryce Davis 2 0-0 5, Cole Ruff 2 0-1 4, Max Meo 1 0-0 2, James Meyers 0 1-2 1, Victor Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-14 48.
Sidney: A Fogarty 8 4-8 20, D. Johnson 6 0-0 14, A. Morris 4 0-0 9, C. Frederick 3 0-1 6, C. Harris 2 0-0 5, C. Theil 2 0-0 4, H. Langstaff 0 0-0 0, S. Rowe 0 0-0 0, C. Prentice 0 0-0 0, I. Fogarty 0 0-0 0, J. Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-9 58.
3-point field goals: F 6 (Serrao 3, Gregory 2, Meyers); S 4 (Johnson 2, Morris, Harris).
Charlotte Valley 71, Afton 53
Dylan Waid scored a team-high 29 points to lead the Charlotte Valley boys basketball team to a 71-53 victory over visiting Afton.
Charlotte Valley opened the game with a 16-11 run behind six of Matt Roman’s 19 points.
The Crimson Knights fought back in the second quarter, outscoring Charlotte Valley 18-15 to cut the Wildcats halftime lead to two-points.
Charlotte Valley head coach Mike Ballard said via email that it was a very slow first half.
“(We switched to man-to-man in the second half and had a lot of fight,” he added.
Vroman scored 10 points in the third quarter to push Charlotte Valley’s lead to four.
“(He) knocked down some big shots to give us a bit of a lead,” Ballard said.
Waid scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte Valley outscore the Crimson Knights 21-7 to seal the game.
“Great team effort in the fourth to close it out,” Ballard said.
Haiden Burns led Afton with 31 points, while teammate Equan Patterson added 14.
Charlotte Valley 71, Afton 53
at Charlotte Valley
Afton …. 11 18 17 7 – 53
Charlotte Valley …. 16 15 19 21 – 71
Afton: Haiden Burns 14 6-7 31, Equan Patterson 6 2-4 14, Collin Sader 4 0-1 8, Anthony Paoletti 0 0-0 0, Alex Comesso 0 0-0 0, Braden Sodlemla 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-12 53.
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 14 1-3 29, Matt Vroman 7 0-0 19, Warren Quigley 6 0-0 12, Joey Ontl 2 0-0 4, Ryan Zuill 1 0-0 3, Trevor Waid 1 0-0 2, Jamie Quigley 1 0-0 2, Esra Ontl 0 0-0 0, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Michael Calder 0 0-0 0, Dylan Vaniette 0 0-0 0, Matthew Driggs 0 0-0 0, Darrion Matz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 1-3 71.
3-point field goals: A 3 (Patterson, Burns); C 6 (Vroman 5, Zuill).
Unatego 61, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43
The Unatego boys basketball team defeated visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 61-43, behind Destin Gecik’s team high 17 points.
The Spartans grabbed an early seven-point lead as G-MU was limited to just eight points in the first quarter.
G-MU matched the Spartans in the second quarter, but was unable to cut into Unatego’s seven-point lead at halftime.
Shea Barber added 10 points for Unatego who outscored the Raiders 15-9 in the third quarter to take a commanding 13-point lead.
Miles Horien, Jake Pitcher and Tor. Gue added nine, eight and seven points respectively for the Spartans who closed out the game with a 23-16 run.
Gavin Bonczkowski scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Raiders, while teammate Dylan McVey added 10.
Unatego 61, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43
at Unatego
G-MU …. 8 8 9 16 – 43
Unatego …. 15 8 15 23 – 61
G-MU: Gavin Bonczkowski 7 4-6 18, Dylan McVey 3 2-2 10, Dalton Proskine 4 1-6 9, Skyler Norton 1 2-2 4, Kyle Meyers 1 0-0 2, Devon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-16 43.
Unatego: Destin Gecik 7 3-4 17, Shea Barber 5 0-0 10, Miles Mohrien 4 0-0 9, Jake Pitcher 4 0-0 8, Tor. Gue 3 0-0 7, Luke Foster 2 0-0 4, Garrett Backus 1 0-0 2, Xander Rame 1 0-0 2, James Wright 1 0-0 2, Michael Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 3-4 61.
3-point field goals: G 2 (McVey 2); U 2 (Mohrien, Backus).
Unadilla Valley 68, Afton 48
Brock Davis scored a game-high 27 points to lead the visiting Unadilla Valley boys basketball team to a win over Afton, 68-48, on Wednesday, March 3.
Unadilla Valley outscored Afton 22-13 in the first quarter to take an 11-point lead.
Cameron Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Storm who took a 12-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Storm outscored Afton 24-13 to put the game out of reach.
Haiden Burns scored a team-high 23 points to lead the Crimson Knights. Teammate Equan Patterson added 15.
Unadilla Valley 68, Afton 48
at Afton – March 3
Unadilla Valley …. 22 13 24 9 – 68
Afton …. 13 10 13 12 – 48
Unadilla Valley: Brock Davis 9 3-6 27, Cameron Osborne 3 2-2 11, Kyler Butts 3 1-3 7, Devon Fairchild 2 2-2 7, Tim Postma 3 0-2 6, Brayden Potter 2 0-0 4, Drew Emrich 1 0-0 2, Ben Correll 1 0-0 2, Colin Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Zack Fleming 0 0-0 0, Marcus Proskine 0 0-0 0, Joe Ray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 8-15 68.
Afton: Haiden Burns 8 6-8 23, Equan Patterson 4 6-11 15, Anthony Paoletti 3 0-0 6, Collin Sadler 1 0-1 2, Alex Comesso 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-20 48.
3-point field goals: U 5 (Osborne 3, Davis, Fairchild); A 2 (Patterson, Burns).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.