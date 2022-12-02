After trailing early on, the Sidney boys basketball team rallied with a big fourth quarter to defeat Charlotte Valley 60-53 in a non-league contest in Davenport on Friday.
The Warriors were able to outscore the Wildcats 22-11 in the final eight minutes to pull away for the win.
Jalen Reardon finished with 25 points to lead the Sidney offense.
Jamison Quigley notched 19 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte Valley while Trevor Waid had 17 points and seven assists.
Charlotte Valley will be at Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday while Sidney will host Oneonta on Tuesday.
Schenevus 48, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24
The Dragons rolled past Windham 48-24 on Friday in its Booster Club Tournament.
Jackson Reed led the way on offense with 14 points while Lucien Kortekaas had eight points and eight rebounds. Schenevus’ defense held Windham to just 11 points through the first three quarters.
Eli Cercone scored 11 points to pace Windham.
Laurens/Milford 57, Madison 49
Laurens/Milford defeated Madison 57-49 on Friday in the Anton Remy Tournament.
Carter Stevens paced L/M with 18 points and four steals. Also finishing in double-digits were Mike Virtell with 11 points and Cyller Cimko with 10.
Madison’s Ethan Rivers led all scorers with 28 points.
Laurens/Milford will face Harpursville in the title game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Herkimer 63, Cooperstown 40 (Thursday)
The Hawkeyes fell to Herkimer 63-40 on Thursday on the road.
Charlie Lambers was Cooperstown’s leading scorer with 14 points to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Ethan Kukenberger added six points and seven rebounds while Colby Diamond had six rebounds and four steals.
Cooperstown will be at home against Little Falls on Monday.
Susquehanna Valley 88, Walton 55 (Thursday)
Walton fell to Susquehanna Valley 88-55 on Thursday in the title game of its Tip-Off Tournament.
The game was filled with offensive fireworks as the two sides combined to make 25 three-pointers.
The Sabers made a whopping 17 of those shots, with Mason Karns leading the way with six for 24 points and Tournament MVP honors.
Leading Walton was Meyer Little with 12 points, all coming on four three-pointers. Robert Conklin added 10 points. Little and Conklin were both named to the All-Tournament team.
Walton will be at the Stamford Tournament on Monday.
Sidney 60, Charlotte Valley 53
S … 13 15 10 22 — 60
CV … 21 9 12 11 — 53
S: Dylan Easton 3 0-0 6, Jalen Reardon 10 5-9 25, Connor VanderSommer 6 0-0 14, Danny Morris 5 2-2 12, Cameron Russon 0 0-2 0, Devin Baker 1 1-2 3. Totals: 25 8-15 60
CV: Trevor Waid 6 5-6 17, Travis Pierce 1 1-3 1, Ezra Ontl 4 0-1 10, Jamison Quigley 7 3-9 19, Noah Johnson 3 0-2 6. Totals: 20 9-21 53
Three-point baskets: S 2 (VanderSommer 2); CV 4 (Ontl 2, Quigley 2)
Schenevus 48, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 24
S … 12 12 16 8 – 48
WAJ … 3 2 6 13 – 24
S: Ethan Reed 2 0-0 5, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 2 1-6 5, Cody Keator 2 0-0 6, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 2-2 2, Trevor Schneider 1 0-2 2, Mehki Regg 2 0-2 4, Jackson Reed 5 4-5 14, Owen Bryant 1 0-0 2, Lucien Kortekaas 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 7-17 48.
WAJ: Luke Mauerer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lashua 1 0-2 2, Eli Cercone 5 0-4 11, Judah Allsop 0 2-5 2, Jeremie Yownes 0 3-6 3, Aaron Cohen 2 2-4 6. Totals 8 7-21 24.
Three-point baskets: S 3 (Keator 2, Reed); WAJ 1 (Cercone)
Laurens/Milford 57, Madison 49
L/M … 5 16 18 18 — 57
M … 6 13 16 14 — 49
L/M: Carter Stevens 3 12-18 18, Christian Lawson 1 0-0 2, Cyller Cimko 3 3-5 10, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 1 0-0 2, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 5 1-5 11, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 1 4-8 6, Logan Conklin 4 0-0 8, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 20-36 57
M: Ethan Rivers 11 4-5 28, Logan Scalzo 0 0-0 0, Justin Vedder 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burns 6 3-4 12, Gage Saltern 1 0-0 3, Landyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Zach Leuenberger 1 0-0 2, Anthony Dodge 0 4-6 4, Dylan Daugherty 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 11-17 49
Three-point baskets: L/M 1 (Cimko); M 4 (Rivers 2, Burns, Sultern)
Herkimer 63, Cooperstown 40 (Thursday)
H … 17 19 11 16 — 63
C … 8 10 11 11 — 40
H: Noah Lewis 0 0-0 0, Zach Petucci 8 4-5 24, Nick Caruso 2 0-0 4, Exavier Nicholas 0 2-4 2, Jacob LaManna 1 0-0 2, Nick Lorranna 1 0-0 3, Dante Mollel 3 1-6 9, Kyle Carney 7 4-6 19. Totals: 22 11-21 63
C: Colby Diamond 1 0-0 2, Miles Nelen 0 2-2 2, Ethan Kukenberger 3 0-0 6, PJ Kiuber 2 1-2 5, Cooper Coleman 2 0-2 4, Troy Davis 1 1-2 3, Brody Murdock 1 2-4 4, Charlie Lambert 5 2-6 14, Colyn Criqui 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-18 40
Three-point baskets: H 5 (Petucci 2, Lorranna, Mollel 2); C 2 (Lambert 2)
Susquehanna Valley 88, Walton 55 (Thursday)
SV … 18 24 20 25 — 88
W … 13 4 19 19 — 55
SV: Mason Karns 9 0-0 24, Malik Wimberly 5 2-5 14, Dillon Root 4 1-2 11, Luke Kariam 4 2-2 11, Samuel Miller 2 2-2 8, Brody Connors 2 0-0 5, Kaylab Smith 1 0-0 3, Sebastian MacNamee 5 0-0 12. Totals: 32 7-11 88
W: Zack Gardner 2 2-2 8, Ransom Dutcher 1 0-0 3, Parker MacDonald 1 0-0 3, Colby Phraner 3 1-2 7, Seth Hunter 1 4-4 6, Meyer Little 4 0-0 12, Robert Conklin 5 0-0 10. Totals: 20 7-8 55
Three-point baskets: SV 17 (Karns 6, Wimberly 2, Root 2, Miller 2, MacNamee 2, Kariam, Connors, Smith); W 8 (Little 4, Gardner 2, Dutcher, MacDonald
Oneida 101, Cooperstown 59 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown boys swim team dropped its season-opening meet on Thursday 101-59 to Oneida.
Macon Aramini had a pair of first-place finishes for the Hawkeyes, winning both the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Lincoln Dilorenzo also earned first-place points in diving.
Cooperstown notched a win in the 200 medley relay swum by Finn Morgan, Henry Ayers, London Kinley, and Aramini.
Cooperstown will be at Utica Proctor on Tuesday.
Oneida 101, Cooperstown 59 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Ayers, Kinley, Aramini, 2:02.37
200 Freestyle: 3. Finn Morgan, 2:24.05
200 Individual Medley: 1. Macon Aramini, 2:29.47
50 Freestyle: 3. London Kinley, 26.48
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 213.05
100 Butterfly: 3. London Kinley, 1:07.37
100 Freestyle: 2. Henry Ayers, 1:03.92
500 Freestyle: 1. Macon Aramini, 5:55.73
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Johnson, Ayers, 1:57.10
100 Backstroke: 2. Finn Morgan, 1:08.07
100 Breaststroke: 3. Henry Ayers, 1:21.62
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Aramini, Dilorenzo, Johnson, Kinley, 4:22.79
