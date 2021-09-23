The Sidney volleyball team defeated Greene in four sets on Thursday. The Warriors won by set scores of 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16.
Aurienna Larson led Sidney with six aces and five kills, while Layla Rollins recorded a team-high eight aces. Other contributors included Aceleinn Brainard (five aces), Kelcie Cowan (four aces, two assists, one kill), and Bri Taylor (three aces).
Leading Greene were Lillian Kemp (six aces) and Nicole Marks (four kills, two aces, two blocks).
Sidney will compete in the Johnson City Tournament on Saturday.
Oxford 3, Unatego 0
The Blackhawks rolled to a straight sets victory over the Spartans on Thursday, winning by the score of 25-10, 25-0, 25-7.
Mallory Olsen-Nichols led the way for Oxford with 20 aces and 16 assists. Other key contributors included Madalyn Barrows (six kills), Tamera Hurlburt (four aces), Hailey Richardson (four aces, two kills), and Jadyn Ruff (five kills).
Sidney 3, Greene 1
Game Scores: 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16
Sidney: Layla Rollins 8 aces; Aurienna Larson 6 aces, 5 kills; Aceleinn Brainard 5 aces; Kelcie Cowan 4 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists; Bri Taylor 3 aces
Greene: Lillian Kemp 6 aces, Nicole Marks 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks
Oxford 3, Unatego 0
Game Scores: 25-10, 25-0, 25-7
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 6 kills; Tamera Hurlburt 4 aces; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 20 aces, 16 assists; Hailey Richardson 4 aces, 2 kills; Jadyn Ruff 5 kills
Unatego: Abby Bomba 1 ace; Ava Hilton 1 ace, 1 assist; Danielle Dungey 1 kill
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Markham 4, Cooperstown 0 (Wednesday)
The Cooperstown girls dropped a 4-0 decision to Mount Markham on Wednesday.
Amber Piersma scored a hat trick for Mount Markham while Caroline Entwisle also found the back of the net.
The Hawkeyes outshot their opponents 14-11 but were unable to dent the scoreboard.
Cooperstown keeper Sam Vezza finished with six saves.
Cooperstown will host Cincinnatus on Friday.
Mount Markham 4, Cooperstown 0 (Wednesday)
Mount Markham: Amber Piersma 3-0, Caroline Entwisle 1-0
Cooperstown: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: MM 11-3, C 14-3
Goalies: Sam Vezza (C) 6, (MM) 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.