The Sidney field hockey team cruised to a 9-0 victory at home Thursday over Newark Valley.
Makayla Bales led the way with five goals and an assist while India Insinga scored a pair of goals with an assist in the win.
Cooper and Dylan Casey each scored a goal while Ava Cirigliano, Krystal Siegenthaler, Dejah Taylor and Maya Paul each tallied an assist.
Sidney will be back in action when it visits Walton Tuesday.
Sidney 9, Newark Valley 0
Sidney 4 1 3 1 — 9
Newark Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0
S: Makayla Bales 5-1, India Insinga 2-1, Cooper Casey 1-0, Dylan Casey 1-0, Ava Cirigliano 0-1, Krystal Siegenthaler 0-1, Dejah Taylor 0-1, Maya Paul 0-1
NV: none
Shots-Corners: S 37-12, NV 0-0
Goalies: Liv Gavin (S) 0, Grace Guiles (NV) 30
Stamford/Jefferson 3, Sharon Springs 1
The Stamford/Jefferson girls soccer team defeated Sharon Springs 3-1 in Thursday’s non-league contest.
Hannah Kirby scored twice to lead S/J while Michelle Webster added a goal of her own. Tierney Turner and Paige Van Etten, meanwhile, had an assist apiece. McKenna Hoyt made 10 saves in goal.
Zarie Fassett scored the lone goal for Sharon Springs while Ava Jump recorded six saves.
Stamford/Jefferson will face Gilboa Tuesday to open the Marist Cup.
Stamford/Jefferson 3, Sharon Springs 1
Stamford/Jefferson 2 1 — 3
Sharon Springs 0 1 — 1
S/J: Hannah Kirby 2-0, Michelle Webster 1-0, Tierney Turner 0-1, Paige Van Etten 0-1
SS: Zarie Fassett 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S/J 7-4, SS 5-1
Goalies: McKenna Hoyt (S/J) 10, Ava Jump (SS) 6
Hunter-Tannersville 157, Charlotte Valley/Schenevus 218
Hunter-Tannersville defeated Charlotte Valley/Schenevus 157-218 in Thursday’s match at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
Grady Glennon led all players with a round of 36. H-T’s other top scorers were Kate Smith (41), Gideon Glennon (42) and Keegan Mahoney (48).
Tucker Whipple led CV/S with a 47 and Shawn Streeter carded a 52.
Charlotte Valley/Schenevus will face Windham-Ashland-Jewett Wednesday at Windham Country Club.
Norwich 240, Oneonta 253
The Oneonta golf team fell to Norwich 240-253 Thursday at Canasawacta Country Club.
Landon Weaver was the medalist for the Yellowjackets for the third match in a row shooting a 46, while Matt Rigas and Dylan Brislin each shot a 50 in the loss.
Matthew Brunick led Norwich, shooting a 44 in the win.
Oneonta will be back in action Wednesday when it takes on Windsor at Oneonta Country Club.
South Kortright 198, Roxbury 245
South Kortright took down Delaware League foe Roxbury 198-245 in a match at the College Course at Delhi Thursday.
Connor Quarino and Lee Marigliano led SK with matching rounds of 48. Elsewhere, Jacob Staroba had a 50 and Boston Quarino shot a 52.
Dennis Slauson was Roxbury’s low shooter with a 57.
South Kortright (4-1) will be back at Delhi on Monday, Sept. 11 against Margaretville.
Margaretville 191, Gilboa 205
Margaretville defeated Gilboa 191-205 Thursday at Hanah Mountain.
Ryan Sanford led all players with a 39 for Margaretville while CJ Fairbairn and Connor Wayman shot a 47 and 51 in the win, respectively.
Shane O’Hara shot a 47 while Matt Keyser and Coy Ciaravino each shot a 52 for Gilboa.
Hunter-Tannersville 157, Charlotte Valley/Schenevus 218 At Ouleout Creek Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 36, Kate Smith 41, Gideon Glennon 42, Keegan Mahoney 48
CV/S: Tucker Whipple 47, Shawn Streeter 52, Cooper Waid 57, Natalie Amadon 62
Norwich 240, Oneonta 253 At Canasawacta Country Club Par 36, Front 9
N: Matthew Brunick 44
OHS: Landon Weaver 46, Matt Rigas 50, Dylan Brislin 50
South Kortright 198, Roxbury 245 At the College Course at Delhi Par 36, Front 9
SK: Connor Quarino 48, Lee Marigliano 48, Jacob Staroba 50, Boston Quarino 52
R: Dennis Slauson 57, Ryan Bullock 60, Blake Albano 62, George Procter 66
Margaretville 191, Gilboa 205 At Hanah Mountain Country Club Par 36, Front 9
M: Ryan Sanford 39, CJ Fairbairn 47, Connor Wayman 51, Conner Hill 54
G: Shane O’Hara 47, Matt Keyser 52, Coy Ciaravino 52, David Cammer 54
