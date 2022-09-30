Sidney defeated Newark Valley 4-0 in a field hockey game on Friday.
Makayla Bales led the scoring with two goals, Emma Constable scored a goal and had an assist, and Cooper Casey scored one goal. Ava Cirigliano, India Insignia, and Dejah Taylor each had an assist.
Sidney will host Afton-Harpursville on Monday.
Sidney 4, Newark Valley 0
S … 0-0-1-3-4
NV … 0-0-0-0-0
S: Makayla Bales 2-0, Emma Constable 1-1, Cooper Casey 1-0, Ava Cirigliano 0-1, India Insigna 0-1 Dejah Taylor 0-1
NV: none
Shots-Corners: S 14-3, NV 0-1
Goalies: Ky Philips (S) 0, Liv Gavin (S) 0
GOLF
Sidney 219, Afton/Harpursville 248
The Sidney golf team defeated Afton/Harpursville 219-248 in a match at Belden Hill Golf Course on Friday.
Kyle Smith led the Warriors with a round of 40. Joining him on the scoresheet were Colton Rose (42), Ben Miller (45), Anthony Conroy (45), and Caidyn Lambrecht (47).
Justin Reeves led Afton/Harpursville with a 44 while Ashton Villecco shot a 49.
Sidney will next be in action at the Midstate Athletic Conference Championships on Thursday at Oneonta Country Club.
Sidney 219, Afton/Harpursville 248
At Belden Hill Golf Course
Par 34, Front 9
S: Kyle Smith 40, Colton Rose 42, Ben Miller 45, Anthony Conroy 45, Caidyn Lambrecht 47
A/H: Justin Reeves 44, Ashton Villecco 49, Ryan Wright 50, Matt Carman 52, Liem Donahue 53
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 109, Owego Apalachin 48
(Thursday)
The Oneonta girls swim team improved to 5-0 on the season Thursday with a 109-48 victory over Owego Apalachin.
Kaylen Turley and Peyton Gregory each had two first-place finishes for the Yellowjackets. Turley won the 200 and 500 freestyle swims and Gregory finished first in the 50 and 100 freestyle sprints.
Elsewhere for OHS, Briegha Truesdell won the 100 backstroke and Dejalei Champen placed first in diving. Oneonta also swept all three relay events.
Oneonta will be at Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
Whitesboro 64, Cooperstown/Milford 34 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown/Milford girls fell to Whitesboro 64-34 in a meet held on Thursday.
Emily Kane won a pair of races for C/M, taking first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Also notching wins were Caitlin O’Sullivan in the 200 free and Arya Patel in the 100 backstroke.
Cooperstown/Milford will compete in a quad meet at Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.
Oneonta 109, Owego Apalachin 48 (Thursday)
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Truesdell, Privitera, Heiveil, Gregory, 2:20.83
200 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 2:08.84
200 Individual Medley: 2. Hailey Zakala, 2:48.17
50 Freestyle: 1. Peyton Gregory, 28.80
Diving: 1. Dejalei Champen, 159.70
100 Butterfly: 2. Victoria Heilveil, 1:16.39
100 Freestyle; 1. Peyton Gregory, 1:05.60
500 Freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 5:54.98
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Gregory, Rothenberger, Koehn, Turley, 1:56.69
100 Backstroke: 1. Briegha Truesdell, 1:11.41
100 Breaststroke: 2. Jaelyn Privitera, 1:26.83
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Turley, Koehn, Rothenberger, Truesdell, 4:30.21
Whitesboro 64, Cooperstown/Milford 34 (Thursday)
Top Cooperstown/Milford finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Patel, Phillips, Walker, Bischof, 2:35.36
200 Freestyle: 1. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 2:18.98
200 Individual Medley: 3. Arya Patel, 3:05.82
50 Freestyle: 3. Jaina Bischof, 30.62
100 Butterfly: 3. Caitlin O’Sullivan, 1:11.26
100 Freestyle: 3. Jaina Bischof, 1:08.58
500 Freestyle: 1. Emily Kane, 5:55.65
200 Freestyle Relay: 3. Riesenfeld, Pietruszka, O’Sullivan, Kane, 2:06.78
100 Backstroke: 1. Arya Patel, 1:22.56
100 Breaststroke: 1. Emily Kane, 1:17.67
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Walker, Patel, O’Sullivan, Kane, 4:36.00
