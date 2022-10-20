The Sidney field hockey team earned a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over Deposit-Hancock on Thursday in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals.
Emma Constable scored the game-winner after some great ball movement from Makayla Bales and Dejah Taylor, who each notched an assist on the play.
Constable had another goal in the win while Ava Cirigliano also found the back of the net. Maya Paul had an assist as well.
Scoring for Deposit-Hancock were Amanda Ray and Sarah Gross on assists by Addison Makowski and Aubrey Smith.
Sidney goalie Ky Phillips finished with five saves while Abby Russell made nine stops for Deposit-Hancock.
Sidney will face Windsor on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
Whitney Point 9, Walton 0
Walton fell to top-seeded Whitney Point 9-0 in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals on Thursday.
Brenna Bough had two goals and one assist for Whitney Point. Also scoring were Lana Jordan with one goal and two assists, Cassidy Pado, Jazlyn, and Genevieve Huston each with one goal and one assist, and Lacie Gates, Tori Peterson, and Sadee Short with one goal apiece.
Emma Wood had 16 saves in net for Walton. The Warriors finish the season with a record of 8-9.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta 3, Norwich 0
The Oneonta volleyball team swept Norwich on Thursday by scores of 25-12, 25-18, 25-16.
Leading the way for the Yellowjackets were Abbie Platt with 25 assists, two blocks, and two aces, Bella Gracias with seven kills and three blocks, Megan Cleveland with nine digs and two blocks, Emily Lobb with seven kills and two aces, Izzy Giacomelli with 14 digs, Hayden LeFever with 10 kills, Claire O’Donnell with two aces, and Aubry Microni with two aces.
OHS lost to Owego Free Academy in three sets on Tuesday. Oneonta will be at Windsor on Friday.
Walton 3,
Bainbridge-Guilford 2
The Walton volleyball team won a dramatic back-and-forth match against Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday in five sets by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 28-25, 15-13.
Caroline Gorence had a big match for the Warriors, finishing with 12 kills, 12 digs, and two blocks. Walton’s other top performers were Aubrie Butler (four aces), Ella Rhinehart (15 assists, two aces), Katelyn Gregory (15 digs), and Larissa Hulse (six kills).
Leading the way for the Bobcats were Alyssa Finch (13 aces, six digs), Kaydence Brimmer (five kills, two blocks), Peyton Umbra (eight digs, three kills), Jordyn Parsons (seven digs, 20 kills), and Kaylynn Crandall (30 assists).
BOYS SOCCER
Edmeston 5, Odessa-Montour 0 (Wednesday)
The Edmeston boys beat Odessa-Montour 5-0 in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Wednesday.
Landon Wust scored twice for the Panthers while also providing an assist. Gavin McEnroe, Kyle Ough, and Gunnar Schoellig each had one goal, Schoellig had two assists, and McEnroe and Ough each had an assist.
Bryce Bolton made three saves for Edmeston for the shutout win. David Patterson had 10 saves for Odessa-Montour.
Edmeston will visit South Kortright in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
