The Sidney field hockey team defeated visiting Windsor, 5-0 on Wednesday, March 24.
Sidney grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead after the Warriors scored a goal in each of the first two quarters.
Tiana Savino led Sidney with one goal and one assist, while Kaitlyn Bookhout and Emma Simmons added two assists apiece.
Sidney scored two more goals in the third and one in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Olivia DeMott, Kayla McEwan, Makayla Bales and Ava Cirigliano each scored one goal for the Warriors who outshot Windsor 11-0.
Ky Phillips made four saves for the Warriors.
Sidney 5, Windsor 0
at Sidney – March 24
Windsor …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sidney …. 1 1 2 1 – 5
Windsor (3-1): None.
Sidney (4-1): Tiana Savino 1-1, Olivia DeMott 1-0, Kayla McEwan 1-0, Makayla Bales 1-0, Ava Cirigliano 1-0, Kaitlyn Bookhout 0-2, Emma Simmons 0-2.
Shots-Corners: W 0-1; S 11-6.
Goalies: W ? 6; Ky Phillips (S) 4.
WALTON 3, DEPOSIT/HANCOCK 2
Walton’s Katelynn Ostrander scored with no time on the clock to lead the Walton field hockey team to a 3-2 comeback win over Deposit/Hancock on Tuesday, March 23.
Jacqlyn Gransbury assisted Ostrander’s game-winning goal off of a corner.
Deposit/Hancock took an early 1-0 lead as Rylee Smith scored off of a pass from Abigail Russel at the end of the first quarter.
The duo connected again as the Eagles extended their lead to 2-0 at halftime when Russel scored off of a Smith assist.
Down 2-0, Gransbury scored with eight minutes left in the third quarter to cut the Eagles lead to one goal.
In the fourth quarter, Gransbury scored on a breakaway to tie the score at 2-2.
Kora Young made seven saves for Walton.
Hannah Sanford made four saves for Deposit/Hancock.
Walton 3, Deposit/Hancock 2
at Windsor
Walton …. 0 0 1 2 – 3
Deposit/Hancock …. 1 1 0 0 – 2
Walton (1-2): Jacqlyn Gransbury 2-1, Katelynn Ostrander 1-0.
D/H (0-3): Rylee Smith 1-1, Abigail Russel 1-1.
Shots-Corners: W 8-10, D/H 9-4.
Goalies: Kora Young (W) 7; Hannah Sanford (D/H) 4.
WINDSOR 4, WALTON 0
The Windsor field hockey team defeated Walton 4-0 behind two goals apiece from Anna Finn and Alyvia Vanderbilt on Monday, March 22.
After a scoreless first quarter Finn broke free from the defenders to score an uncontested goal from the top of the circle with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.
Vanderbilt added Windsor’s second goal at the end of the half off of a pace from Grace Beattie.
Vanderbilt scored in the third quarter and Finn scored in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach.
Windsor outshot Walton 10-3 on the night.
Kayla McKercher made two saves for Windsor.
Kora Young made six saves for Walton.
Windsor 4, Walton 0
at Windsor – March 22
Windsor …. 0 2 1 1 – 4
Walton …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Walton (0-2): None.
Windsor (3-0): Anna Finn 2-0, Alyvia Vanderbilt 2-0, Grace Beattie 0-2, Peyton Stoeckell 0-1
Shots-Corners: Wi 10-7; Wa 3-1.
Goalies: Kayla McKercher (Wi) 2; Walt Kora Young (Wa) 6.
SIDNEY 8, NEWARK VALLEY 0
Bailey Gifford scored three goals and Makayla Bales scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Sidney field hockey team to a home victory over Newark Valley, 8-0 on Monday, March 22.
Sidney scored two goals in both the first and second quarters to take a 4-0 lead into halftime.
Adrienne Paternoster, Olivia DeMott and Emma Simmons each scored one goal apiece as Sidney outscored Newark Valley 4-0 in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Sidney outshot Newark Valley 19-4 on the night.
Ky Phillips had four saves for Sidney.
Sandra Vaughn had 10 saves for Newark Valley.
Sidney 8, Newark Valley 0
at Sidney – March 22
Newark Valley …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Sidney …. 2 2 1 3 – 8
Newark Valley: None.
Sidney: Bailey Gifford 3-0, Makayla Bales 2-2, Adrienne Paternoster 1-1, Olivia DeMott 1-0, Emma Simmons 1-0, Kayle McEwan 0-1.
Shots-corners: NV 4-3; S 19-8.
Goalies: Sandra Vaughn (NV) 10; Ky Phillips (S) 4.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
OXFORD 3, WALTON 1
The visiting Oxford girls volleyball team defeated Walton, 3-1 on Tuesday, March 23.
Oxford took a one-set lead after outscoring Walton 25-11 in the first set.
Walton narrowly took the second set, 27-25 to even the score at 1-1.
Oxford regained control of the game outscoring Walton 25-17 in both the third and fourth sets to secure the victory.
Mallory Olsen led Oxford with six aces, eight kills and 17 assists.
Teammates Madalyn Barrows added three aces and eight kills, while Daysha Simpson added six kills and 11 assists.
Molly McCleron led Walton with five aces and five kills.
Oxford 3, Walton 1
at Walton – March 23
Game Scores: 25-11, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17
Oxford (1-0): Mallory Olsen Nichols 6 aces, 8 kills, 17 assists; Madalyn Barrows 3 aces, 8 kills; Daysha Simpson 6 kills, 11 assists; Karissa Maricle 5 kills; Olivia Kelsey 5 kills; Lilie Horton 4 digs; Jaydyn Ruff 4 digs.
Walton (0-1): Molly McCleron 5 aces, 5 kills; Ella Rhinehart 5 kills, 7 assists; Madison Green 4 digs; Cadence Stanton 2 digs.
UNADILLA VLLEY 3, SIDNEY 0
The Unadilla Valley girls volleyball team defeated visiting Sidney in straight sets to secure a 3-0 victory on Tuesday, March 23.
The Storm outscored Sidney 25-10, 25-2 and 25-5.
Leah Gorrell led Unadilla Valley with 15 aces and two kills, while teammate Hudson Lyons added seven aces and two assists.
Aura Sanchez led Sidney with two kills.
Unadilla Valley 3, Sidney 0
at Unadilla Valley – March 23
Game scores: 25-10, 25-2, 25-5
Sidney: Aura Sanchez 2 kills; Kenzie Gregory 2 assists.
Unadilla Valley (2-1): Leah Gorrell 15 aces, 2 kills; Hudson Lyons 7 aces, 2 assists; Makaylie Canfield 4 kills; Maddi Sayles 5 aces; Kate Conway 5 assists, 3 digs.
