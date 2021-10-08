Emma Simmons scored both goals in Sidney’s 2-1 victory, including the overtime winner, in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference girls soccer contest against Unadilla Valley.
Simmons scored the game-winning goal at the 5:15 mark in the first overtime period. She scored her first goal at the 16:35 mark in the second half to tie things up after Unadilla Valley’s Katrina Smith opened the scoring early in the first half.
Courtney Mondore was stout in net for Sidney, registering 17 saves in the victory. Kalie Fernandez-Naughton made three stops for the Storm.
Sidney will be off until Wednesday when it visits Delhi. UV will visit Greene on Tuesday.
Schenevus 10, Laurens 1
The Dragons defeated the Leopards 10-1 on Friday, with an aggressive offense that registered 38 shots on goal keeping the Dragons on top throughout.
Taylor Knapp led the team with four goals and one assist, Angie Competiello scored three goals and had two assists, Lily Competiello notched two goals and had an assist, Val Beardslee scored one, Shawna Whiteman had three assists, and Autumn Burton had one assist.
For Laurens, Jaidon Brodie kept the Leopards on the scoreboard, scoring a goal assisted by Eowyn Chickerell.
In net, Jaidyn Simon saved 25 shots for Laurens, and Kelsey Burton blocked five for the Dragons.
Schenevus is 14-0 overall and 10-0 in the Tri-Valley League, and will play in the league championship semifinals on Tuesday.
Franklin 7, Worcester 0
The Purple Devils blanked the Wolverines 7-0 on Friday.
Kayla Campbell led the way for Franklin with four goals. Also scoring for the Purple Devils were Marissa Campbell, Andrea Alvarez and Zoe Warren with a goal apiece.
Wolverines goalie Maci Milavec made 17 saves. Franklin outshot Worcester 33-2 in the victory.
South Kortright 1, Stamford 0
South Kortright won against Stamford 1-0 Friday, with the only goal scored by SK’s Emily Andersen off of a free kick in the second half.
In goal, Chloe Davis saved three shots for the Rams, and Mckenna White blocked two for Stamford.
Stamford is 4-6 and will travel to play Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Morris 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Morris via shutout in girls soccer action on Friday.
Ari Bosc led the Patriots with two goals scored, and Kailey Barnes and Morgan Huff each scored a goal.
Brin Whiteman and Joleen Lusk each provided an assist. Goalkeeper Daphnee West saved five shots for CVS.
Hunter 3, Gilboa 1
The Hunter girls defeated Gilboa 3-1 in Friday’s Delaware League contest.
Angelina Dixon opened the scoring in the first half for Hunter. After Kara Dumas tied things up for Gilboa midway through the second half, Gwendolyn Glennon netted the go-ahead goal almost exactly at the halfway mark of the second half.
Mackenzie Radcliffe added an insurance goal in the game’s final minute.
Hunter keeper Melody Burke made five stops while Ari Simms had 11 saves for Gilboa.
Sauquoit Valley 2, Cooperstown 0 (Thursday)
Sauquoit Valley beat Cooperstown 2-0 in a girls soccer game on Thursday.
Scoring for Sauquoit was Olivia Kalil and Alena Weibel each with one goal and Kaitlyn Corr with one assist.
Cooperstown goalie Sam Vezza made 16 saves in the loss.
Sidney 2, Unadilla Valley 1
Sidney: Emma Simmons 2-0
UV: Katrina Smith 1-0, Isabella Potter 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 7-6, UV 20-4
Goalies: Courtney Mondore (S) 17, Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 3
Schenevus 10, Laurens 1
Schenevus: Taylor Knapp 4-1, Angie Competiello 3-2, Lily Competiello 2-1, Val Beardslee 1-0, Shawna Whiteman 0-3, Autumn Burton 0-1
Laurens: Jaidon Brodie 1-0, Eowyn Chickerell 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 38-7, L 7-1
Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 5, Jaidyn Simon (L) 25
Franklin 7, Worcester 0
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 4-0, Marissa Campbell 1-0, Andrea Alvarez 1-0, Zoe Warren 1-0
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 33-6; W 2-2
Goalies: No name provided (F) 2; Maci Milavec (W) 17
South Kortright 1, Stamford 0
South Kortright: Emily Andersen 1-0
Stamford: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 4-3, S 3-3
Goalies: Chole Davis (SK) 3, Mckenna White (S) 2
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Morris 0
CVS: Ari Bosc 2-0, Kailey Barnes 1-0, Morgan Huff 1-0, Brin Whiteman 0-1, Joleen Lusk 0-1
Morris: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 12-1, M 7-4
Goalies: Daphnee West (C) 5, Goalie Morris (M) 8
Hunter 3, Gilboa 1
Hunter: Angelina Dixon 1-1, Gwendolyn Glennon 1-0, Mackenzie Radcliffe 1-0, Ava Byrne 0-1
Gilboa: Kara Dumas 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: H 13-7, G 5-5
Goalies: Melody Burke (H) 5, Ari Simms (G) 11
Sauquoit Valley 2, Cooperstown 0 (Thursday)
SV: Olivia Kalil 1-0, Alena Weibel 1-0, Kaitlyn Corr 0-1
Cooperstown: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SV 19-4; C 6-3
Goalies: No name provided (S) 2; Sam Vezza (C) 16
