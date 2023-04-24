More than a dozen local track and field teams were in Sidney on Saturday for the annual Quinney Invitational.
The Sidney girls finished first overall in team scoring with 80 points, followed by Cooperstown and Unadilla Valley in second and third, respectively.
Norwich won the boys team event with Sidney and Chenango Valley tying for second place.
Claire Jensen of Cooperstown was named the Outstanding Female Track Performer after winning the 200 and 400 meter runs and also running in the winning 1600 relay team for the Lady Hawkeyes along with Annelise Jensen, Cecilia Franck and Olivia Murdock. Jensen broke her own meet record in the 400 (58.23).
Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag was the Outstanding Female Field Performer after winning the long jump while also adding wins in both the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
Dejah Taylor won the 100 for Sidney while also running in the Lady Warriors’ winning 400 relay team along with Elaina Neubert, Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz and Alex Neubert.
Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton broke meets records in both the 1500 (4:50.34) and 3000 (10:51.76), taking first place in both.
Delhi’s Gretel Hilson-Schneider also set a meet record in the 2000 steeplechase (7:44.40). Teammate Eleanor Lees, meanwhile, won the 800.
Other winners from the local ranks were Emily Sprow of B-G/A in the triple jump and Riley Lindsay of Harpursville in the discus.
On the boys side, South Kortright’s Emerson Comer was the Outstanding Male Track Performer after notching wins in both the 1600 and 3200. Chenango Valey’s Mack Patterson was the Outstanding Male Field Performer with wins in the shot put and discus.
Finlay Oliver earned a win for Oneonta in the 800 and also ran in the Yellowjackets’ winning 1600 relay with Nick Kahl, Jackson Forbes and James Erickson.
Delhi won the 3200 relay thanks to the quartet of Jared Coleman, Alton Francisco, Alexander Kelsh and Nelson VanMaaren.
Other local boys winners included Sidney’s Jalen Reardon (110 hurdles), Oxford’s Victor Richette (200), Walton’s Ransom Dutcher (400), Unadilla Valley’s Haywood Edwards (400 hurdles), Lauren/Milford’s Carter Stevens (3000 steeplechase) and Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren (pole vault).
GIRLS
1. Sidney 86, 2. Cooperstown 80, 3. Unadilla Valley 56, 4. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 52, 5. Chenango Valley 45, 5. Chenango Forks 45, 7. Oxford 43, 8. Delhi 34.5, 9. Oneonta 31, 10. Harpursville/Afton 24, 11. Laurens/Milford 20, 12. Norwich 16, 13. Schenevus/Worcester 10, 14. Newark Valley 8, 15. South Kortright 7, 15. Franklin 7, 15. Liberty 7, 18. Deposit-Hancock 4.5, 19. Gilberstville-Mount Upton 3, 20. Walton 2, 21. Unatego 1
100: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 13.66, 2. H. Fleury (Ox), 3. K. Condon (CF); 200: 1. Claire Jensen (Coop) 26.51, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. D. Taylor (Sid); 400: 1. Claire Jensen (Coop) 58.23, 2. G. Gorrell (UV) 58.62, 3. D. Taylor (Sid) 1:01.01; 800: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 2:26.19, 2. A. Jensen (Coop), 3. M. Ingham (B-G/A); 1500: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G/A) 4:50.34, 2. A. Jensen (Coop), 3. E. Marigliano (SK); 3000: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G/A) 10:51.76, 2. Q. Sirgany (CF), 3. A. Walker (Coop); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 17.33, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid), 3. E. Neubert (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 1:11.10, 2. E. Neubert (Sid) 1:11.45, 3. S. Foster (Lib); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 7:44.40, 2. M. Raffo (Coop), 3. M. Fleming (Harp); 400 relay: 1. Sidney (E. Neubert, A. Laboy-Diaz, A. Neubert, D. Taylor) 52.26, 2. Cooperstown, 3. Oxford; 1600 relay: 1. Cooperstown (A. Jensen, C. Franck, C. Jensen, O. Murdock) 4:23.74, 2. Unadilla Valley, 3. Sidney; 3200 relay: 1. Chenango Forks (G. Harkness, M. Pourby, Q. Sirgany, K. White) 10:50.90, 2. Sidney, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; High jump: 1. Delaney Walters (CV) 5-00, 2. M. Walters (CV), 3. O. Nichols (B-G/A), 3. E. Allen (L/M), 3. A. Serdy (S/W); Pole vault: 1. Adelie Wilson (CV) 9-07, 2. K. White (CF), 2. J. Leonard (DA); Long jump: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 15-11.5, 2. H. Fleury (Ox), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Triple jump: 1. Emily Sprow (B-G/A) 33-08, 2. E. Urgo (Nor), 3. A. Denz (Ox); Shot put: 1. Aisling King (CV) 34-08.75, 2. R. Lindsay (Harp), 3. R. Green (Coop); Discus: 1. Riley Lindsay (Harp) 94-05, 2. L. Paske (CF), 3. K. Carrier (NV)
BOYS
1. Norwich 100, 2. Sidney 68, 2. Chenango Valley 68, 4. Oneonta 58, 5. Oxford 40, 5. Delhi 40, 7. South Kortright 24, 7. Cooperstown 24, 7. Laurens/Milford 24, 7. Chenango Forks 24, 11. Unadilla Valley 22, 12. Walton 20, 13. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 14, 13. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 14, 15. Newark Valley 12, 16. Edmeston/Morris 8, 16. Franklin 8, 18. Liberty 2, 19. Deposit-Hancock 1
100: 1. Holden Ryan (Nor) 12.13, 2. C. Dicks (B-G/A), 3. D. Tucker (Ox); 200: 1. Victor Richette (Ox) 23.66, 2. R. Dutcher (Walt), 3. B. Hirst (CV); 400: 1. Ransom Dutcher (Walt) 50.93, 2. N. Kahl (OHS), 3. G. Brunner (DA); 800: 1. Finlay Oliver (OHS) 2:03.31, 2. Z. Sutton (Nor), 3. N. Pain (G-MU); 1600: 1. Emerson Comer (SK) 4:41.17, 2. A. Francisco (DA) 4:49.43, 3. C. Sutton (Nor); 3200: 1. Emerson Comer (SK) 10:31.07, 2. C. Stevens (L/M), 3. M. Doyle (CV); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 17.15, 2. H. Edwards (UV), 3. A. Orezzoli (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Haywood Edwards (UV) 1:03.19, 2. D. Scott (CV), 3. G. Titsworth (Nor); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 10:14.52, 2. I. Wright (F), 3. B. Gardner (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Norwich (G. Decker, H. Ryan, G. Titsworth, J. Stokes) 46.20, 2. Oxford, 3. Chenango Valley; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta (N. Kahl, J. Forbes, J. Erickson, F. Oliver) 3:39.43, 2. Sidney, 3. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi (J. Coleman, A. Francisco, A. Kelsh, N. VanMaaren) 8:41.26, 2. Oneonta, 3. Chenango Forks; High jump: 1. Tyler Norton (CV) 6-00, 2. J. Reardon (Sid), 3. C. Bradley (Coop); Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA) 12-00, 2. L. Rhodes (NV), 3. C. Hodgdon (Coop); Long jump: 1. Jerell Stokes (Nor) 19-08.75, 2. D. Tucker (Ox), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); Triple jump: 1. Jerell Stokes (Nor) 40-07, 2. A. Ragonese (Nor), 3. E. Vaseleck (CF); Shot put: 1. Mack Patterson (CV) 49-00.25, 2. A. Smietana (Nor) 44-04.5, 3. B. Eastman-Willens (Sid); Discus: 1. Mack Patterson (CV) 135-06, 2. A. Smietana (Nor), 3. G. Blenis (Nor)
Chenango Valley 4, Oneonta 2
The Oneonta tennis team fell to Chenango Valley 4-2 Monday.
Ryan VanValkenberg won his singles match for OHS, while Caleb Christman and Reilly Waltz won their doubles match for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta will host Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
Delhi 5, Oneonta 2 (Saturday)
The Delhi tennis team took down Oneonta 5-2 in a match held Saturday.
Winning in singles action for the Bulldogs were Tabor Reed and Halle Bodo. Delhi swept all three doubles matches thanks to the pairings of Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan, Charlie Haight and Vidya Samudrala, and Tyler Abts and Bryce Burrows.
Ryan VanValkenberg and Bella Holleran each won their singles matches for Oneonta.
Delhi will host Sidney Tuesday.
Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 0 (Saturday)Cooperstown blanked Mount Markham in Saturday’s match.
Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Gunter Weldon, Natalie Hanson and Emily Menzies. The doubles teams of Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam were also victorious.
Cooperstown also defeated Sauquoit Valley 3-1 last Monday. The Hawkeyes will host Waterville Tuesday.
Chenango Valley 4, Oneonta 2
Singles: Gavin Laskowski (CV) def. Dylan Shaugnessy, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Owen Stanford 6-2, 6-2; Kyle Santi (CV) def. Isaac Wooden 0-6, 6-2, 6-3; Chad Cole (CV) def. Bella Holleran 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Amir Sadykov and Mike Battisti (CV) def. Stephen Mendez and Simmone Segal 6-3, 6-1; Caleb Christman and Reilly Waltz (OHS) def. Dylan Ford and Kolin Parks, 6-1, 6-3
Delhi 5, Oneonta 2 (Saturday)
Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-3, 7-5; Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Risdon Reed 6-4, 6-4; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Tyler Zakala 6-4, 6-4; Bella Holleran (OHS) def. Cooper Cohen 6-2, 7-5
Doubles: Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan (DA) def. Jayden Zakala and Simmone Segal 6-4, 6-1; Charlie Haight and Vidya Samudrala (DA) def. Stephen Mendez and Ian Fulkerson 6-3, 7-5; Tyler Abts and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Brighton Logue and Reilly Waltz 6-0, 6-2
Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 0 (Saturday)
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Bryant Denza 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Hanson (Coop) def. Dani Williams 6-1, 6-0; Emily Menzies (Coop) def. Hailey Fitch 1-6, 7-5, 3-1
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Ainslie and Hartley 6-2, 6-1; Alexis Wolfe and Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Briggs and Hartman 6-2, 6-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.