Thanks to several big plays down the stretch, Sidney was able to hold off Unatego in Wednesday night’s Midstate Athletic Conference showdown by a score of 52-42.
In a game that was well-fought and close throughout, Sidney was able to jump out to a 12-10 lead in the first quarter. The Warriors then added to the lead in the second quarter to enter the half with a 30-21 lead behind 16 first-half points from Emma Simmons.
“She’s been a five-year starter and she played well tonight in a big game and that’s what we need to do from now on,” Sidney coach Don Pierce said.
Pierce also emphasized how important it was to get out to a lead on the road.
“Very big, very big; we were in this situation when we played at home too and we let it slip away,” he said. “The girls did a good job today of just sticking with the plan”
It was Unatego that came out strong in the second half to cut the lead down to 32-25 until Isabella West went on her own 6-0 run with back-to-back threes out of a timeout for the Warriors, providing a huge momentum swing in this game.
“She was huge for us tonight,” Pierce said of West. “She’s only a sophomore, so for her to hit the shots that she hit was just huge. She can’t play like a sophomore in a game like this; she’s gotta play big”.
In the fourth quarter, Unatego had gone on another run to cut the lead to 41-35, and that’s when Makayla Bales made perhaps the biggest play of the game by coming up with a steal and score. Pierce also emphasized the importance of this sequence.
“Huge,” he said. “That girl comes up with more huge plays than you can think of, tips from behind, everything. She’s dynamite”.
Despite the effort from the Spartans, Sidney was able to control the game from there.
Isabella West and Emma Simmons each scored 17 points for the Warriors, while Ava Cirigliano and Makayla Bales added seven points apiece. For Unatego, it was Maddie Wisley and Gracie Tilt who led the team in scoring with 12 points each.
Sidney will visit Delhi on Friday, while Unatego will visit Deposit-Hancock on the same day.
Sidney 52, Unatego 42
S … 12 18 10 12—52
U … 10 11 9 12—42
S: Ava Cirigliano 3 2-4 7, Bri Taylor 2 0-0 4, Emma Simmons 9 3-6 17, Isabella West 10 0-0 17, India Insignia 0 0-0 0, Makayla Bales 2 3-4 7, Emily Russo 0 0-0 0, Zoe Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Maya Paul 0 0-0 0, Samantha Constable 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-14 52
U: Bailey McCoy 3 0-0 7, Harly Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Madisyn Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 3 3-6 8, Maddie Wilsey 6 0-2 12, Kaitlyn Henn 0 0-0 0, Gracie Tilt 1 1-1 3, Lizzy Craft 5 2-3 12. Totals: 18 4-9 42
Three-point baskets: S 8 (Cirigliano, Simmons 4, West 3); U 2 (McCoy, Mussaw)
