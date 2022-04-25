Sidney hosted the Quinney Track & Field Invitational on Saturday with more than a dozen local teams competing.
The Sidney girls earned first place overall in the team scoring, while Oneonta finished took the top spot on the boys side.
Dejah Taylor and Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz won the 100 meter run and 100 hurdles, respectively, to lead the Lady Warriors. Sidney also took first in both the 400 and 1600 meter relays.
Claire Jensen of Cooperstown, Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, and Mariah Saggese of Laurens were all double winners on the day. Jensen took first in the 200 and 400 meter runs. Degan won both the 800 and 1500, and Saggese won the high jump and triple jump.
The other local girls who won individual events were Cooperstown’s Margaret Raffo (steeplechase) and Ariadne Hodgson (pole vault), and Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag (long jump).
Three Oneonta boys won individual events to help the Yellowjackets take the top prize: Carter Mackey in the high jump, Stephen Baker in the pole vault, and DJ Turley in the shot put.
Laurens’ Carter Stevens won three individual events, taking first in the 800, 3200, and steeplechase.
Unadilla Valley’s Ben Gorrell was a double winner, earning first in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
The other individual winners from the local ranks were Laurens’ Riley Stevens (400), Zach Brown (1600), and Sawyer Eckberg (discus), Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton’s Collin Dicks (long jump), and Cooperstown’s Finley Holohan (triple jump).
GIRLS
1. Sidney 90, 2. Cooperstown 82.5, 3. Chenango Forks 71, 4. Oneonta 62, 5. Laurens 50.5, 6. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 48, 7. Unadilla Valley 46, 8. Norwich 31, 9. Liberty 15, 10. Cherry Valley-Springfield 11, 11. Deposit-Hancock 9, 12. Unatego 8, 13. Walton 5, 13. Harpursville/Afton 5, 15. Greene 1
100: 1. Dejah Taylor (SID), 13.19, 2. Alaina Gumble (CF), 3. Alyssa Kavelski (LIB); 200: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 26.43, 2. Dejah Taylor (SID), 3. Gracie Gorrell (UV); 400: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 58.88, 2. Gracie Gorrell (UV), 3. Morgan Huff (CVS); 800: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 2:26.02, 2. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 3. Pipher Reid (CF); 1500: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 4:53.50, 2. Pipher Reid (CF), 3. Annelise Jensen (COOP); 3000: 1. Quinn Sirgany (CF), 11:49.74, 2. Mirabella Sanford (DH), 3. Simmone Schuman (OHS); 100 hurdles: 1. Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (SID), 17.79, 2. Meah Boyles (COOP), 3. Jaiden Schrag (UV); 400 hurdles: 1. Audra Ackerson (CF), 1:14.54, 2. Elaina Neubert (SID), 3. Jaiden Schrag (UV); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Margaret Raffo (COOP), 9:37.51, 2. Victoria Stevens (LAUR); 400 relay: 1. Sidney (Taylor, Simmons, Neubert, Laboy-Diaz), 54.44, 2. Oneonta, 3. Unadilla Valley; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney (Briggs, Neubert, Laboy-Diaz, Simmons), 4:38.46, 2. Oneonta, 3. Chenango Forks; 3200 relay: 1. Chenango Forks 11:29.31, 2. Unatego, 3. Cooperstown; High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (LAUR), 5-02, 2. Maya Paul (SID), 3. Kira Davidson (BG); Pole vault: 1. Ariadne Hodgson (COOP), 6-06, 2. Kathryn White (CF), 2. Charlotte Feury (COOP); Long jump: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV), 15-11.75, 2. Madeleine Seguin (OHS), 3. Mariah Saggese (LAUR), 3. Kaitlyn Finch (UV); Triple jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (LAUR), 33-02, 2. Isabelle Briggs (SID), 3. Emily Sprow (BG); Shot put: 1. Shakira Alexander (NOR), 34-09, 2. Gabriella Ragozzine (OHS), 3. Sarah Munson (LAUR); Discus: 1. Shakira Alexander (NOR), 96-07, 2. Emily Evans (NOR0, 3. Gabriella Ragozzine (OHS)
BOYS
1. Oneonta 126, 2. Laurens 101.5, 3. Norwich 100, 4. Liberty 65, 5. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 49, 6. Cooperstown 27, 7. Unadilla Valley 26, 8. Chenango Forks 19, 9. Sidney 16.5, 10. Walton 10, 11. Whitney Point 6, 12. Unatego 2, 12. Harpursville/Afton 2, 14. Cherry Valley-Springfield 1
100: 1. Holden Ryan (NOR), 11.77, 2. Collin Dicks (BG), 3. Ransom Dutcher (WALT); 200: 1. Wayne Kratz (LIB), 24.05, 2. Riley Stevens (LAUR), 3. Richard Fuller (NOR); 400: 1. Riley Stevens (LAUR), 53.87, 2. Richard Fuller (NOR), 3. Nicholas Kahl (OHS); 800: 1. Carter Stevens (LAUR), 2:09.14, 2. Gabriel Desrochers (LIB), 3. Nolan Reid (NOR); 1600: 1. Zach Brown (LAUR), 4:49.84, 2. Makaio Sutton (NOR), 3. Nolan Burns (BG); 3200: 1. Carter Stevens (LAUR), 11:31.17, 2. Zach Brown (LAUR), 3. Colin Fletcher-Foster (OHS); 110 hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV), 17.49, 2. Shaun Coles (LIB), 3. Carter Mackey (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. Ben Gorrell (UV), 1:01.51, 2. Vaughn Thomas (OHS), 3. Tim Dirie (LIB); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Carter Stevens (LAUR), 10:45.60, 2. Brandon Gardner (OHS), 3. Korbin Jones (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Norwich (Ragonese, Ryan, Root, Fuller), 47.31; 2. Liberty, 3. Oneonta; 1600 relay: 1. Liberty (Campos-Castro, Desrochers, Dirie, Kratz), 3:46.30, 2. Oneonta, 3. Norwich; 3200 relay: 1. Norwich 9:13.85, 2. Oneonta, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; High jump: 1. Carter Mackey (OHS) 5-10, 2. Jalen Reardon (SID), 3. Ethan Vaseleck (CF); Pole vault: 1. Stephen Baker (OHS), 10-00, 2. Cooper Hodgdon (COOP), 3. Jackson Forbes (OHS); Long jump: 1. Collin Dicks (BG), 19-04.5, 2. Anthony Ragonese (NOR), 3. Wendel Agustin (LAUR); Triple jump: 1. Finley Holohan (COOP), 40-09, 2. Jay Haqq (CF), 3. Julian Pruskowski (BG); Shot put: 1. DJ Turley (OHS), 44-07, 2. Sawyer Eckberg (LAUR), 3. Tillotson Bowen (WP); Discus: 1. Sawyer Eckberg (LAUR), 124-01, 2. Tim Ghiorse (OHS), DJ Turley (OHS)
