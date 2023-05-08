The Sidney softball team held off a late rally by Oneonta to win on the road 3-2 Monday.
Oneonta got on the board in the sixth inning and cut the score to 3-2 in the seventh but was unable to plate the tying run.
Ava Cirigliano went 2-for-4 with a double for Sidney while Adrianna Tanner had two hits and two RBI.
Logan Jipson notched a double for OHS while Natalie VanZandt and Maleah Brockington each had an RBI single.
Oneonta will be at Norwich Tuesday.
Charlotte Valley 18, Roxbury 2
Charlotte Valley rolled to an 18-2 Delaware League victory over Roxbury Monday.
Natalie Amadon went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI at the plate while Brinlee Wright went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Jessica Zuill went 2-for-3.
Josephine Butler was the winning pitcher, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit in five innings.
Charlotte Valley will play in the Delaware League title game Thursday at Neahwa Park against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Roxbury and Gilboa.
Bainbridge-Guilford 7, Sidney 5 (Saturday)
Bainbridge-Guilford captured the SFCU Tournament championship by defeating host team Sidney 7-5 Saturday. The Bobcats used a five-run sixth inning to rally past the Warriors.
Jayslin Henderson went 3-for-4 at the plate, Breanna Casey drove in two runs, Celeste Baldwin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Tori Suda notched a double.
Baldwin struck out six batters in the circle while Gabby Cuozzo earned the win out of the bullpen.
Ava Cirigliano had a double and two RBI for Sidney while also striking out 11 batters. Kate Youngs had a triple and Adrianna Tanner drove in a pair of runs.
Sidney 3, Seton Catholic 2 (Saturday)
Sidney downed Seton Catholic 3-2 in eight innings Saturday in the SFCU Tournament.
Ava Cirigliano finished with 13 strikeouts in the circle while yielding just one walk and two hits in the win.
Kate Youngs had a double and an RBI at the plate while Emily Russo added an RBI of her own.
Cooperstown 11, Mount Markham 4 (Saturday)
Cooperstown cruised to an 11-4 home win over Mount Markham Saturday.
Katie Crippen led the Lady Hawkeyes at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Jeana Geertgens added two doubles and two RBI.
Dani Seamon picked up the win in the circle, striking out six batters and allowing just four hits.
Morris/Edmeston 6, Unatego 5 (Saturday)
Morris/Edmeston topped Unatego 6-5 in a back-and-forth non-league game Saturday.
Kenna Buriello went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the victory while Hannah Wist had a triple and an RBI and Maeve Robinson went 2-for-4.
Bailey McCoy led the Spartans by going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Roxbury 23, South Kortright 0 (Saturday)
Mikayla Wright threw a five-inning no-hitter Saturday to lead Roxbury to a 23-0 win over South Kortright.
Wright struck out three batters while allowing just one walk in the victory. Kylie DeMaio had an RBI double for the Rockets at the plate.
Charlotte Valley 3, Laurens/Milford 2 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley won the Doug Calhoun Tournament Saturday in walk-off fashion, defeating Laurens/Milford 3-2.
With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Laila Wheeler got on base with a single, then advanced to second with a steal. She then came all the way around to score the winning run on a bunt by Brinlee Wright.
Wright was also the winning pitcher for the Wildcats, racking up 10 strikeouts.
Laurens/Milford’s Brooke Mann finished with 11 strikeouts while allowing just three hits.
Charlotte Valley 11, Worcester 1 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley won its opening game of the tournament 11-1 over Worcester.
Josephine Butler finished with eight strikeouts in the circle to earn the victory.
At the plate, Brinlee Wright went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Laila Wheeler had two hits and two RBI, Natalie Amadon went 2-for-3 with a triple and Jessica Zuill had a triple as well.
Worcester’s Hailey Shalor notched a double in the loss.
Sidney 3, Oneonta 2
Sid … 200 100 0 — 3 5 1
OHS … 000 001 1 — 2 4 1
Sid: Ava Cirigliano (W) and Sam Constable
OHS: Madie Dening (L) and Maleah Brockington
2B: Ava Cirigliano (Sid), Logan Jipson (OHS)
Charlotte Valley 18, Roxbury 2
Rox … 101 0XX X — 2 1 2
CV … 357 3XX X — 18 12 1
Rox: M. Wright (L) and A. Stingel
CV: Josephine Butler (W) and Abby Vroman
2B: Natalie Amadon 2 (CV)
Bainbridge-Guilford 7, Sidney 5 (Saturday)
B-G … 000 205 0 — 7 9 2
Sid … 040 010 0 — 5 3 2
B-G: Celeste Baldwin, Gabby Cuozzo (W, 5) and Danika Dark
S: Ava Cirigliano (L) and Emma Constable, Sam Constable
3B: Kate Youngs (S)
2B: Tori Suda (B-G), Ava Cirigliano (S)
Sidney 3, Seton Catholic 2 (Saturday)
SCC … 001 100 00 — 2 2 1
Sid … 110 000 01 — 3 6 2
SCC: Nazarenus (L) and Witteman
Sid: Ava Cirigliano (W) and Emma Constable
2B: Kate Youngs (Sid), Nagurny (SCC), Deluiscio (SCC)
Cooperstown 11, Mount Markham 4 (Saturday)
MM … 000 101 2 — 4 4 2
Coop … 201 125 X — 11 11 4
MM: Abigail S. (L) and Leandra P.
Coop: Dani Seamon (W) and Savannah Kirkby
3B: Katie Crippen (Coop), Leandra P. (MM)
2B: Jeana Geertgens 2 (Coop), Emerson Lippitt (Coop)
Morris/Edmeston 6, Unatego 5 (Saturday)
M/E … 202 010 1 — 6 7 2
Una … 111 001 1 — 5 8 3
M/E: M. Moore (W), H. Wist (4) and K. Buriello
U: J. Partridge (L)
3B: H. Wist (M/E)
Roxbury 23, South Kortright 0 (Saturday)
Rox … 129 (11)0X X — 23 3 0
SK … 000 00X X — 0 0 10
Rox: Mikayla Wright (W) and Alexa DeMaio
SK: Abigail Sander (L), Neleh Brown and Hannah Collins, Lilly Temple
2B: Kylie DeMaio (Rox)
Charlotte Valley 3, Laurens/Milford 2 (Saturday)
L/M … 000 000 2 — 2 5 3
CV … 010 010 1 — 3 3 2
L/M: Brooke Mann (L) and Bella Garlick
CV: Brinlee Wright (W) and Abby Vroman
2B: Natalie Amadon (CV)
Charlotte Valley 11, Worcester 1 (Saturday)
W … 000 000 1 — 1 12 5
CV … 311 411 X — 11 14 3
W: A. Mraljva (L) and H. Shalor
CV: Josephine Butler (W) and Abby Vroman
3B: Natalie Amadon (CV), Jessica Zuill (CV)
2B: Hailey Shalor (W)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.