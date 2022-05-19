The Sidney softball team won its first round game in the Section IV Class C tournament against Bainbridge-Guilford 9-2 on Thursday.
Ava Cirigliano tossed 12 strikeouts and walked three to earn the win in the circle for Sidney. Cirigliano went 1-for-3 at bat with three runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Makayla Bales went 1-for-3, hit a home run, and drove in two runs. Chloe Taylor hit a double, and Kayla McEwan went 1-for-3 with a triple.
Gabby Cuozzo struck out seven in the loss for the Bobcats. At bat, B-G’s Johanna Henderson hit a double, Breanna Casey went 1-for-2 with a run and Abigail Wombacker went 1-for-3 and hit a double.
Sidney will face Elmira Notre Dame on Tuesday in the Class C Quarterfinals.
Milford 19, Stamford/Jefferson 4
Milford defeated Stamford/Jefferson 19-4 on Thursday in the first round of the Section IV Class D tournament.
Leeanna West earned the pitching win for Milford with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, West had two hits and a triple with four RBIs. Kara Mertz hit a double, had two hits and drove in three RBIs, and teammate Lexi Sutphin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Stamford/Jefferson saw Seneca Shafer and Georgia Lynch each notch RBI singles in the fourth inning.
Milford will visit Schenevus in the Class D Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Sidney 9, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
B-G … 000 000 2 — 2 4 8
S … 520 101 X — 9 4 0
B-G: Gabby Cuozzo (L)
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
HR: Makayla Bales (S)
3B: Kayla McEwan (S)
2B: Abigail Wombacker (B-G), Johnna Henderson (B-G), Chloe Taylor (S)
Milford 19, Stamford/Jefferson 4
S/J … 000 40X X — 4 2 3
M … (10)22 4XX X — 19 14 2
S/J: Chloe Mead (L) and Alayna Stannard
M: Leeanna West (W) and McKenna Burillo
3B: Leeanna West (M)
2B: Kara Mertz (M)
TENNIS
Delhi’s tennis team won the Class C/D sectional title on Tuesday, finishing just ahead of Chenango Forks.
The doubles team of Tabor and Risdon Reed finished second after falling to Thomas Edison’s Abe Johnson and Maren Lutz in three sets in the championship match.
Bryce Burrows and Owen Haight gave Delhi a third-place finish in doubles after losing to Thomas Edison in the semifinals and then defeating George Fearon and Collin Park of Union Springs in the third-place match.
In singles, Hallee Bodo and Ryan Burrows both advanced to the quarterfinal round before falling to Greene’s Shane Rideout and Maeric Barrows, respectively.
GOLF
Cooperstown 233,
Mount Markham 253
Cooperstown’s golf team went on the road Thursday and defeated Mount Markham 233-253 at the Cedar Lake Club.
Max Jones had the low round of the day for the Hawkeyes, shooting a 43. Also scoring for Cooperstown were Charlie Lambert (59), Maddy Hayes (63), and Ellie Dykstra (68).
Cooperstown 233, Mount Markham 253
At the Cedar Lake Club
Front 9, Par 36
Cooperstown: Max Jones 43, Charlie Lambert 59, Maddy Hayes 63, Ellie Dykstra 68
Mount Markham: Jayden Harter 60, Keegan Harter 61, Jack Reed 65, Nick Sanzo 67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.