The Sidney field hockey team outlasted rival Walton for a 1-0 overtime victory on a steamy day in Walton Tuesday afternoon as Dejah Taylor came up with the game-winner.
Sidney controlled the ball for much of the game, outshooting Walton 16-0, but couldn’t get anything past goalie Mackenzie Roach in regulation. The Walton keeper finished a fantastic performance with 15 saves.
Sidney was finally able to break through just over a minute into the overtime period. A turnover caused by Cooper Casey brought the ball to Ava Cirigliano who fed it on to Makayla Bales. Bales then set up Taylor who found the back of the net on a lifted shot.
Sidney will host Greene Thursday while Walton will be at Deposit-Hancock the same day.
Sidney 1, Walton 0, overtime
S … 0-0-0-0-1-1
W … 0-0-0-0-0-0
S: Dejah Taylor 1-0, Makayla Bales 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corners: S 16-15, W 0-1
Goalies: Liv Gavin (S) 0, Mackenzie Roach (W) 15
Chenango Valley 4, Oneonta 0
The Oneonta boys soccer team fell to Chenango Valley 4-0 at home Tuesday.
Makya Morrison made 10 saves in goal for the Yellowjackets.
Aiden Granger scored a pair of goals for Chenango Valley while Konstantinos Battisti and Zachary Blaise each scored as well in the win.
Oneonta will visit Susquehanna Valley next Tuesday.
Worcester 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
Worcester edged Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3-2 at home Tuesday in a steamy non-league contest.
Derek Land netted two goals for the Wolverines with Connor Land adding the third. Alex Adams provided assists on all three goals. Tyler Head, meanwhile, made 12 saves in net.
For CV-S/SS, Max Horvath scored twice on assists from Kris Cade and Ethan Mickel. Mickel added eight stops as the goalie.
Worcester will visit Windham-Ashland-Jewett Friday while CV-S/SS hosts Duanesburg on Saturday.
Roxbury 2, Morris 1
A late penalty led to a game-winning goal for Roxbury Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Morris.
Roni Grieco was awarded a penalty kick with just over three minutes left in regulation, a chance he successfully converted to give the Rockets the win.
Collin Lyke provided the other goal for Roxbury while George Proctor made eight saves in net.
Ryan Murphy scored the lone goal for the Mustangs while Levi Waffle had seven saves.
Chenango Valley 4, Oneonta 0
CV … 3-1-4
OHS … 0-0-0
CV: Aiden Granger 2-0, Konstantinos Battisti 1-0, Zachary Blaise 1-0
OHS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 17-3, OHS 14-4
Goalies: Tywala Stafford (CV) 8, Makya Morrison (OHS) 10
Worcester 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
W … 2-1-3
CV-S/SS … 0-2-2
W: Derek Land 2-0, Connor Land 1-0, Alex Adams 0-3
CV-S/SS: Max Horvath 2-0, Kris Cade 0-1, Ethan Mickel 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W 12-5, CV-S/SS
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 12, Ethan Mickel (CV-S/SS) 8
Roxbury 2, Morris 1
R … 1-1-2
M … 1-0-1
R: Collin Lyke 1-0, Roni Grieco 1-0
M: Ryan Murphy 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 13-4, M 10-4
Goalies: George Proctor (Rox) 8, Levi Waffle (M) 7
Stamford/Jefferson 1, Gilboa 0
Serving as hosts of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup, the Stamford/Jefferson girls opened Tuesday’s actions with a 1-0 win over Gilboa.
A second-half goal by Aubrey Merwin proved to be the difference in the win. McKenna Hoyt finished with three saves to earn the win for S/J.
Caitlyn Ciaravino was strong in net for Gilboa, racking up 18 saves.
Stamford/Jefferson will be at Schenevus Thursday.
Stamford/Jefferson 1, Gilboa 0
S/J … 0-1-1
G … 0-0-0
S/J: Aubrey Merwin 1-0
G: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S/J 20-5, G 3-0
Goalies: McKenna Hoyt (S/J) 3, Caitlyn Ciaravino (G) 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.