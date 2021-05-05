The Sidney Warriors' softball team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a five-inning, 19-2, victory over Oxford. Sidney used a 12-run second inning to blow the game open.
Kayla McEwan went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and 5 RBIs, while Kaitlin Bookhout and Savannah Baldwin both notched triples as well.
Olivia DeMott earned the win on the mound by allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out nine.
Sidney 19, Oxford 2
Oxford … 101 00X X – 2 3 2
Sidney … 5 12 0 02X X – 19 8 0
O: Naomi Smith (L), Trisha Bohannon, C: Madison Long, Lilie Horton
S: Olivia DeMott (W), C: Sam Constable
S: Kaitlin Bookhout 3B, Savannah Brown 3B, Kayla McEwan 3B
