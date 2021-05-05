Sidney's track and field teams earned a pair of victories over Harpursville-Afton in Midstate Athletic Conference action Wednesday. The boys earned a 79-50 victory while the girls eked out a 58-56 win.
Jonathan McNamara led the way for the boys with four first-place finishes, winning the 110 hurdles (17.77), 400 hurdles (1:04.23), high jump (5-10), and triple jump (39-1).
On the girls side, Isabelle Briggs earned a trio of firsts in the 100 hurdles (19.2), high jump (3-10),and triple jump (30-10). Earning a pair of individual wins for Sidney were Elaina Nebubert (100, 400 hurdles) and Mara Van Kingsley (shot put, discus).
Cooperstown 92, Oriskany 10 (Boys)
Cooperstown 87, Oriskany 23 (Girls)
The Cooperstown boys and girls track teams both opened their 2021 seasons with victories against Oriskany Tuesday. The boys earned a clean sweep with a 92-10 victory, while the girls earned a convincing 87-23 win.
Finn Holohan earned first place in three events for the Hawkeyes, winning the 100 (12.5), high jump (5-4), and pole vault (7-0). Elsewhere, Simon Hurysz (200, long jump) and Mikael Foutch-Carkees (discus, shot put) both earned a pair of firsts.
On the girls side, Claire Jensen took first in the 200 (26.8) and 400 (1:03.9) while also running in the winning 3200 relay. Samantha Vezza, meanwhile, won both the pole vault (7-6) and long jump (15-5).
BOYS: Sidney 79, Harpursville-Afton 50
400m relay: HA (E. Patterson, D. Terrell, S. Roberts, L. Merrill), 49.18; 3200m relay: SID (S. Bagley, C. Brigham, C. Bacon, C. Eberly), 10:22.9; 110m hurdles: Jonathan McNamara (SID), 17.77; 1600m: Colin Brigham (SID), 5:34.09; 400m: Luke Merrill (HA), 59.7; 100m: Luke Merrill (HA), 11.96; 400m hurdles: Jonathan McNamara (SID), 1:04.23; 800m: Zach Pike (HA), 2:42.64; 200m: Damien Terrell (HA), 26.53; 3200m: Sam Bagley (SID), 12:36.72; 1600m relay: SID (C. Bacon, H. Argent-Lane, C. Brigham, T. Wood), 4:19.23; Long jump: Josh Powell (HA), 17-4.5; High jump: Jonathan McNamara (SID), 5-10; Triple jump: Jonathan McNamara (SID), 39-1; Pole vault: not contested; Shot put: Chris Prentice (SID), 43-1; Discus: Kevin McEwan (SID), 102-3
GIRLS: Sidney 58, Harpursville-Afton 56
400m relay: HA (C. Hoyt, T. Wilson, H. Lancaster, M. Lowe), 1:04.74; 3200m relay: not contested; 100m hurdles: Isabelle Briggs (SID), 19.2; 1500m: Kayleigh Cluck (HA), 5:55.03; 400m: Cassidy Hoyt (HA), 1:12.33; 100m: Elaine Neubert (SID), 1:22.99; 400m hurdles: Elaina Neubert (SID), 1:22.99; 800m: Madison Fleming (HA), 3:05.60; 200m: Makenna Lowe (HA), 32.43; 3000m: Kayleigh Cluck (HA), 12:59.37; 1600m relay: SID (E. Neubert, I. Briggs, M. DelReal, P. DelReal), 5:13.78; Long jump: Katelyn Jackson (SID), 11-8.5; High jump: Isabelle Briggs (SID), 3-10; Triple jump: Isabelle Briggs (SID), 30-10; Pole vault: not contested; Shot put: Mara Van Kingsley (SID), 21-7; Discus: Mara Van Kingsley (SID), 58-3
BOYS: Cooperstown 92, Oriskany 10 (TUESDAY)
100m: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 12.5, 2. S. Hurysz (COOP), 12.6, 3. G. Lesko (COOP), 12.8; 200m: 1. Simon Hurysz (COOP), 25.4, 2. G. Lesko (COOP), 26.1, 3. Z. Combs (OCS), 28.3; 400m: 1. Gavin Lesko (COOP), 1:02.6, 2. C. Uvino (OCS), 1:05.2; 800m: 1. Oliver Wasson (COOP), 2:31.8 2. M. Raffo (COOP), 2:39.2, 3. G. Lisberg (OCS), 2:44.4; 1600m: 1. Mason Raffo (COOP), 5:53.4, 2. R. Hovis (COOP), 5:54.0, 3. G. Lisberg (OCS), 6:34.1; 3200m: not contested; 110m hurdles: 1. Cooper Hodgon (COOP), 23.2; 400m hurdles: not contested; 400m relay: no finishers; 1600m relay: not contested; 3200m relay: 1. COOP (M. Raffo, R. Hovis, F. Hodgson, O. Wasson), 10:57.6; High jump: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 5-4, 2. C. Criqui (COOP), 5-4, 3. T. Crippen (COOP), 4-4; Long jump: 1. Simon Hurysz (COOP), 15-8.75, 2. T. Macera (OCS), 12-3, 3. J. Whittake (OCS), 11-7.5; Triple jump: 1. Fred Hodgson (COOP), 22-7.5; Discus: 1. Mikael Foutch-Carkees (COOP), 75-10, 2. A. Briggs (COOP), 73-9; Shot put: 1. Mikael Foutch-Carkees (COOP), 32-5, 2. A. Briggs (COOP), 29-14, 3. J. Painumkal (COOP), 27-3.5; Pole vault: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 7-0, 2. C. Hodgon (COOP), 6-6
GIRLS: Cooperstown 87, Oriskany 23 (TUESDAY)
100m: 1. Ashley Lasher (OCS), 13.4, 2. I. Gable (COOP), 13.6, 3. M. Denison (OCS), 13.6; 200m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 26.8 2. A. Lasher (OCS), 28.7, 3. I. Gable (COOP), 29.5; 400m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 1:03.9, 2. J. Cunnington (COOP), 1:22.7, 3. O. Balfe (OCS), 1:24.4; 800m: 1. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 2:29.7, 2. K. Thierry (OCS), 3:02.8, 3. C. Bohler (COOP), 3:15.4; 1500m: 1. Kylie Thierry (OCS), 6:11.6; 3000m: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. Lucy Hayes (COOP), 21.6, 2. C. Feury (COOP), 23.1; 400m hurdles: 1. Ariadne Hodgson (COOP), 1:39.6; 400m relay: 1. OCS (A. Lasher, M. Denison, R. Daskiewich, S. Hight), 55.8, 2. COOP, 56.0; 1600m relay: not contested; 3200m relay: 1. COOP (J. Cunnington, H. Davis, A. Jensen, C. Jensen), 11:47; High jump: not contested; Long jump: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 15-5, 2. A. Lesko (COOP), 12-6.25, 3. M. Hughes (COOP), 11-0; Triple jump: 1. Ava Lesko (COOP), 26-5, 2. S. Rudloff-Rico (COOP), 21-6.25; Triple jump: 1. Hannah Rathbone (COOP), 77-3, 2. E. Hughes (COOP), 66-4, 3. R. Green (COOP), 61-4; Shot put: 1. Riley Green (COOP), 27-2.5, 2. H. Rathbone (COOP), 24-8, 3. E. Hughes (COOP), 23-8.5; Pole vault: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 7-6, 2. A. Hodgson (COOP), 6-0.
