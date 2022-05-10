Sidney hosted a Midstate Athletic Conference track and field meet on Monday that also featured Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, Walton, Deposit-Hancock, and Greene. Sidney finished first in both the girls and boys events.
Dejah Taylor was a double-winner for the Warriors, taking first in the 100 and 200 meter runs. Also winning for the Sidney girls were Alex Neubert (800), Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (100 hurdles), Elaina Neubert (400 hurdles), Isabelle Briggs (long jump), Madison Burnett (shot put), and Bri Taylor (discus).
The Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton girls had four individual winners: Ethne Degan (400), Chandler Benjamin (3000), Kira Davidson (high jump), and Emily Sprow (triple jump).
Winning for Deposit-Hancock were Mirabella Sanford (1500) and Darby deGraw (pole vault).
Jalen Reardon had a huge day for the Sidney boys taking first place in the 200, 110 hurdles, and high jump. He was joined on the winners’ podium by teammates Alec Fogarty (100), Caiden Benedict (3200), Ayden Orezzoli (400 hurdles), and Logan Nordberg (long jump).
Easton Porter and Ethan Gregory were double-winners for Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton. Porter won the 800 and 1600, while Gregory took first in the shot put and discus. Ryan Parry added a win in the pole vault.
Elsewhere, Greene’s William Dunlap won the 400 meter run.
GIRLS
1. Sidney 141, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 91, 3. Walton 32, 4. Deposit-Hancock 27, 5. Greene 11
100: 1. Dejah Taylor (S), 13.46, 2. S. Sexton (G), 3. E. Sprow (BG/A); 400: 1. Ethne Degan (BG/A), 1:03.45, 2. E. Simmons (S), 3. S. Pruskowski (BG/A); 200: 1. Dejah Taylor (S), 27.51, 2. E. Degan (BG/A), 3. E. Sprow (BG/A); 800: 1. Alex Neubert (S), 2:46.21, 2. Z. Sullivan (S), 3. M. Sanford (DH); 1500: 1. Mirabella Sanford (DH), 5:45.73, 2. I. Yetto (W), 3. A. Yetto (W); 3000: 1. Chandler Benjamin (BG/A), 14:55.72; 100 hurdles: 1. Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (S), 18.15, 2. E. Neubert (S), 3. I. Briggs (S); 400 hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (S), 1:14.17, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S); 400 relay: 1. Sidney (Taylor, Simmons, Neubert, Laboy-Diaz), 54.04, 2. Walton, 3. Deposit-Hancock; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney (Laboy-Diaz, Briggs, Neubert, Simmons), 4:32.41, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; 3200 relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton (Davidson, Brazee, Benjamin, Degan), 13:19.81; High jump: 1. Kira Davidson (BG/A), 4-06, 2. O. Nichols (BG/A), 2. M. Paul (S); Pole Vault: 1. Darby deGraw (DH), 6-00; Long jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S), 14-03.75, 2. K. Davidson (BG/A), 3. E. Simmons (S); Triple jump: 1. Emily Sprow (BG/A), 32-08, 2. I. Briggs (S), 3. K. Davidson (BG/A); Shot put: 1. Madison Burnett (S), 29-03.75, 2. E. Foster (W), 3. C. Bagley (S); Discus: 1. Bri Taylor (S), 77-08.5, 2. C. Bagley (S), 3. E. Foster (W)
BOYS
1. Sidney 166.5, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 105, 3. Walton 37, 4. Greene 15, 5. Deposit-Hancock 3.5
100: 1. Alec Fogarty (S), 11.87, 2. C. Dicks (BG/A), 3. D. Gross (S); 400: 1. William Dunlap (G), 56.89, 2. B. Chirico (S), 3. J. McNamara (S); 200: 1. Jalen Reardon (S), 24.74, 2. D. Gross (S), 3. A. Obeada (S); 800: 1. Easton Porter (BG/A), 2:17.23, 2. N. Burns (BG/A), 3. Brigham (S); 1600: 1. Easton Porter (BG/A), 5:19.59, 2. C. Strauss (S), 3. C. Benedict (S); 3200: 1. Caiden Benedict (S), 13:37.25, 2. S. Bagley (S), 3. C. Strauss (S); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (S), 18.12, 2. A. Orezzoli (S), 3. C. Germond (BG/A); 400 hurdles: 1. Ayden Orezzoli (S), 1:08.9, 2. B. Porter (BG/A), 1:08.98; 400 relay: 1. Sidney (Russo, Easton, Gross, Fogarty), 47.99, 2. Walton, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton; 1600 relay: 1. SIdney (Fogarty, Easton, Gross, Reardon), 3:58.79, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, 3. Walton; 3200 relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton (Walling, Porter, Burns, Parry), 9:40.83, 2. Sidney; High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (S), 5-07, 2. Z. Lett (S), 3. W. Dunlap (G); Pole vault: 1. Ryan Parry (BG/A), 8-06, 2. N. Sovocool (W); Long jump: 1. Logan Nordberg (S), 18-00, 2. C. Dicks (BG/A), 3. A. Fogarty (S); Triple jump: 1. Declyn Marshfield (BG/A), 36-01, 2. X. Davies (W), 3. J. DelPino (W); Shot put: 1. Ethan Gregory (BG/A), 40-03.75, 2. C. Sawdy (S), 3. B. Eastman-Williams (S); Discus: 1. Ethan Gregory (BG/A), 119-01, 2. C. Vredenburgh (BG/A), 3. M. Dutcher (W)
Cherry Valley-Springfield was the site of a four-way meet on Monday that also featured teams from Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes, Schenevus/Worcester, and Franklin. CV/SK/A won the girls event, while Cherry Valley-Springfield’s boys took first place overall.
Elsa Marigliano and Lacey Eckert each won twice for CV/SK/A, with Marigliano winning the 800 and 1500 and Eckert taking first in both the shot put and discus. Teammates Ella Taylor (400 hurdles) and Maeve Carey (high jump) were also winners.
Amber Wyckoff and Lilly Competiello each won twice for Schenevus/Worcester. Wyckoff took first in the 100 hurdles and triple jump, and Competiello won the 100 and 200 meter runs.
Elsewhere, Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury won the 400 and CV-S’s Daphnee West won the triple jump.
On the boys side, CVS’s Gabe Oakley won the discus and tied for first in the high jump with teammate Faustin O’Neill. Oskar Webster, meanwhile, won the 110 hurdles.
For CV/SK/A, Damien Gloster (1600), Trenton Cole (400), Jadyn Sturniolo (800), Emerson Comer (3200), and Ben Hughes (shot put) each recorded victories.
Isaac Wright was a triple-winner for Franklin, earning first place in the 400 hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. Teammate Aiden Nolan added a pair of wins in the 100 and 200.
GIRLS
1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes 71, 2. Schenevus/Worcester 63, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield 39, 4. Franklin 30
3200 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester (Bryant, Polisano, Carvin, Odell), 12:13.4, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield; 100 hurdles: 1. Amber Wyckoff (S/W), 18.5, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. L. Brower (F); 100: 1. Lilly Competiello (S/W), 13.3, 2. S. Kingsbury (F), 3. C. Howard (S/W); 1500: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK/A), 5:41.2, 2. H. Polisano (S/W); 400: 1. Shannon Kingsbury (F), 1:03.4, 2. M. Huff (CVS), 3. C. Davis (CV/SK/A); 400 relay: 1. S/W (Howard, Serdy, Sulas, Competiello), 56.5, 2. Franklin, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield; 400 hurdles: 1. Ella Taylor (CV/SK/A), 1:27.4, 2. A. Eckert (CV/SK/A), 3. H. Sheldon (CVS); 800: 1. Elsa Marigliano (CV/SK/A), 2:43.8, 2. M. Huff (CVS), 3. B. Carvin (S/W); 200: 1. Lilly Competiello (S/W), 27.4, 2. C. Howard (S/W), 3. M. Coberly (CV/SK/A); 1600 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Andes (Hobbie, Taylor, Davis, Marigliano), 4:57.1, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield; Long jump: 1. Amber Wyckoff (S/W), 13-01, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. A. Eckert (CV/SK/A); Triple jump: 1. Daphnee West (CVS), 29-07, 2. M. Carey (CV/SK/A), 3. L. Brower (F); High jump: 1. Maeve Carey (CV/SK/A), 4-04, 2. A. Serdy (S/W); Shot put: 1. Lacey Eckert (CV/SK/A), 25-06, 2. D. West (CVS), 3. A. Eckert (CV/SK/A); Discus: 1. Lacey Eckert (CV/SK/A), 85-10.25, 2. A. Finkle (CV/SK/A), 3. J. Dixon (CVS)
BOYS
1. Cherry Valley-Springfield 78, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Afton 56, 3. Franklin 46, 4. Schenevus/Worcester 38
3200 relay: 1. Charlotte Valley/South Kortright/Afton (Sturniolo, Comer, Vasilakis, Gloster), 9:54.5, 2. Cherry Valley-Springfield; 110 hurdles: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 21.2, 2. H. Belfance (CVS); 100: 1. Aiden Nolan (F), 12.2, 2. T. Cole (CV/SK/A), 12.3, 3. C. Ritton (S/W); 1600: 1. Damien Gloster (CV/SK/A), 5:21.4, 2. E. All (CVS), 3. L. Rockwell (CVS); 400: 1. Trenton Cole (CV/SK/A), 59.8, 2. O. Hogan (S/W), 3. X. Tyrell (F); 400 relay: 1. Franklin (Nolan, Wright, Zaggout, DeDominicis), 53.0, 2. Schenevus/Worcester, 3. Cherry Valley-Springfield; 400 hurdles: 1. Isaac Wright (F), 1:12.3, 2. O. Webster (CVS), 3. H. Belfance (CVS); 800: 1. Jadyn Sturniolo (CV/SK/A), 2:17.6, 2. D. Gloster (CV/SK/A), 3. L. Vasilakis (CV/SK/A); 200: 1. Aiden Nolan (F), 26.5, 2. A. Polisano (S/W), 3. C. DeDominicis (F); 3200: 1. Emerson Comer (CV/SK/A), 10:41.5; 1600 relay: 1. Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:26.1; Long jump: 1. Isaac Wright (F), 15-03, 2. Mason K. (CVS), 3. O. Hogan (S/W); Triple jump: 1. Isaac Wright (F), 31-02, 2. O. Webster (CVS), 3. E. All (CVS); High jump: 1. Faustin O’Neill (CVS), 4-10, 1. Gabe Oakley (CVS), 4-10, 3. H. Belfance (CVS); Shot put: 1. Ben Hughes (CV/SK/A), 29-07.75, 2. G. Oakley (CVS), 3. A. Hogan (S/W); Discus: 1. Gabe Oakley (CVS), 85-01.25, 2. J. Sturniolo (CV/SK/A), 3. A. Hogan (S/W)
TENNIS
Clinton 3, Cooperstown 2
Cooperstown’s tennis team fell to Clinton 3-2 on the road Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes’ Gunter Weldon and Justin Wolfe each won in singles play, but the team had to forfeit the third singles match.
Clinton won each of the two doubles matches to secure the overall victory.
Cooperstown will visit Sauquoit Valley on Friday.
GOLF
Adirondack 206, Cooperstown 236
Cooperstown’s golf team fell to Adirondack 206-236 on Tuesday in a match played at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Cooperstown’s Max Jones had the low round of the day for either team with a 44. The Hawkeyes’ other scorers were Charlie Lambert (60), Ellie Dykstra (66), and Maddy Hayes (66).
