The track teams from Sidney and Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton split a dual meet on Wednesday. The Sidney boys won 72-62, while the UV/GMU girls won 75-30.
Sidney’s Kevin McEwan was the top performer of the day, earning four first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter runs, shot put, and discus. His teammate Jon McNamara notched three wins of his own in the 1600, high jump, and triple jump. Ben Gorrell tripled for UV/GMU, winning the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, and pole vault, while his teammate Kristian Stachura won the 400 and 800.
On the girls side, UV/GMU had a trio of double winners. Kadence York won the 800 and 1500, Gracie Gorrell took first in the 200 and 400, and Maya Farwell won the long jump and triple jump. Sidney’s Abdeliez Laboy-Diaz took first in the 100 and 100 hurdles.
The Unatego track and field teams split a dual meet against Harpursville/Afton on Wednesday. The Spartan girls won 63-43 while the boys fell 60-50.
Anabel Rommer and Olivia Slawson both earned individual doubles for Unatego.
Rommer won the 400 and 800 meter runs, while Slawson took first in both the shot put and the discus. MaKayla Payne won the 1500 and 3000 for Harpursville/Afton.
Rocco Arduini and Collin Sadler led the H/A boys with individual doubles. Arduini won both the shot put and discus while Sadler took first in the high jump and 400 meter hurdles.
Unatego’s Notorious Gue notched a triple with wins in the 1600, long jump, and triple jump. His teammate Luke Foster doubled in the 100 and 200.
Delhi swept its dual meet against Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday, with the boys winning 94.5-29.5 and girls winning 67.5-59.5
Zach Finch was a triple winner for the Bulldog boys with victories in the 110 meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. Rowan McCarthy notched a pair of wins in the 100 and 400.
Lindsey Wright doubled for the Delhi girls with victories in the shot put and discus. Despite the loss, Bainbridge-Guilford had three competitors on the girls side record a pair of victories: Kira Davidson (100 hurdles, triple jump), Ethne Degan (800, 1500), and Olivia Nichols (100, high jump).
400m relay: 1. UV/GMU (H. Edwards, N. Paine, B. Wright, J. Avolio), 51.0; 3200m relay: 1. UV/GMU (N. Paine, J. Prentice, K. Stachura, B. Finch), 9:40.0; 110m hurdles: 1. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 18.2, 2. K. Wheeler (S), 21.3; 1600m: 1. J. McNamara (S), 5:10.0, 2. B. Finch (UV/GMU), 5:22.0; 400m: 1. K. Stachura (UV/GMU), 59.6, 2. L. Nordberg (UV/GMU0, 1:02.8; 100m: 1. K. McEwan (S), 11.6, 2. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 11.7; 400m hurdles: 1. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:04.0, 800m: 1. K. Stachura (UV/GMU), 2:27.0, 2. C. Bacon (S), 2:32.0; 200m: 1. K. McEwan (S), 23.9, 2. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 11.7; 3200m: 1. B. Finch (UV/GMU), 11:54.0, 2. S. Bagley (S), 12:16.0; 1600m relay: 1. S (C. Eberly, H. Argent-Lane, C. Brigham, B. Chirico), 4:05.5; Long jump: 1. J. Avolio (UV/GMU), 17-3, 2. H. Argent-Lane (S), 15-6.25; High jump: 1. J. McNamara (S), 5-6, 2. A. Oressoli (S), 4-6; Triple jump: 1. J. McNamara (S), 40-8.5, 2. H. Edwards (UV/GMU), 26-9.25; Pole vault: 1. B. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 8-6, 2. J. McNamara (S), 7-6; Shot put: 1. K. McEwan (S), 43-11.75, 2. C. Prentice (S), 43-1; Discus: 1. K. McEwan (S), 122-9, 2. C. Prentice (S), 89-6
400m relay: 1. UV/GMU (J. Schrag, G. Gorrell, I. Potter, K. Naughton-Fernandez), 56.4; 3200m relay: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 18.56, 2. J. Schrag (UV/GMU), 18.6; 1500m: 1. K. York (UV/GMU), 5:55; 400m: 1. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 1:05.6, 2. K. Finch (UV/GMU), 1:11.0; 100m: 1. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 13.7, 2. E. Simmons (S), 13.8; 400m hurdles: 1. J. Schrag (UV/GMU), 1:13.5, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 1:17.8; 800m: 1. K. York (UV/GMU), 2:56.0, 2. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 3:09.9; 200m: 1. G. Gorrell (UV/GMU), 28.7, 2. E. Simmons (S), 29.0; 3000m: not contested: 1600m relay: 1. UV/GMU (G. Gorrell, K. York, J. Schrag, L. Taylor), 4:33.0; Long jump: 1. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 13-4.25, 2. K. Finch (UV/GMU), 13-3.5; High jump: 1. K. Jackson (S), 3-6; Triple jump: 1. M. Farwell (UV/GMU), 30-8, 2. K. Naughton-Fernandez (UV/GMU), 27-5.5; Pole vault: not contested; Shot put: 1. M. VanKingsley (S), 21-7.75, 2. E. Stockdale (UV/GMU), 21-2.75; Discus: 1. E. Stockdale (UV/GMU), 69-8, 2. M. VanKingsley (S), 60-7
100m: Luke Foster (U), 11.7, 2. Merrill (H/A), 11.9, 3. Roberts (H/A), 12.1; 200m: 1. Luke Foster (U), 23.9, 2. Powell (H/A), 25.0, 3. Roberto (H/A), 25.1; 400m: 1. Luke Merrill (H/A), 56.1, 2. Powell (H/A), 56.4, 3. Sousa (U), 59.1; 800m: 1. Zach Pike (H/A), 2:34.2, 2. B. Pike (H/A), 2:56.3, 3. Sousa (U), 3:03.1; 1600m: 1. Notorious Gue (U), 5:51.7, 2. J. Ruff (U), 5:29.1; 3200m: not contested; 400m relay: 1. H/A (Roberts, Patterson, Merrill, Sadler), 50.7; 1600m relay: 1. Unatego (Foster, Gue, Ackerley, Sousa); 3200m relay: not contested; Long jump: 1. Notorious Gue (U), 18-4.5, 2. Foster (U), 17-7, 3. Powell (H/A), 16-1.5; Triple jump: 1. Notorious Gue (U), 36-5.5, 2. Craig (H/A), 28-9.75; Shot put: 1. Rocco Arduini (H/A), 32-6.5, 2. Henry (U), 30-11, 3. Ackerley (U), 30-4.5; Discus: 1. Rocco Arduini (H/A), 93-3, 2. Craig (H/A), 90-5, 3. Henry (U), 33-7.5; High jump: 1. Collin Sadler (H/A), 4-10, 2. Patterson (H/A), 4-5; Pole vault: not contested; 110m hurdles: 1. James Craig (H/A), 20.0; 400m hurdles: 1. Collin Sadler (H/A), 1:21.4, 2. Craig (H/A), 1:23.5
100m: 1. Cadence Chamberlain (U), 14.6, 2. Lowe (H/A), 14.7, 3. Wilson (H/A), 16.5; 200m: 1. MaKenna Lowe (H/A), 30.2, 2. Chamberlain (U), 31.0, 3. Mussaw (U), 31.3; 400m: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:02.2, 2. Hoyt (H/A), 1:10.5, 3. Mussaw (U), 1:17.0; 800m: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 2:47.1, 2. Fleming (H/A), 2:59.7, 3. Beers (U), 3:56.4; 1500m: 1. MaKayla Payne (H/A), 5:47.7, 2. Higgins (U), 5:50.2, 3. Fleming (H/A), 6:01.7; 3000m: 1. MaKayla Payne (H/A), 13:07.8, 2. Higgins (U), 14:00.0; 400m relay: 1. Unatego (Rommer, Renwick, Mussaw, Chamberlain), 55.3, 2. H/A, 59.9; 1600m relay: 1. H/A (Lowe, Lancaster, Mia, Wright), 5:15.2; 3200m relay: not contested; Long jump: 1. Kylie Mussaw (U), 12-9, 2. Chamberlain (U), 12-1.5, 3. Renwick (U), 9-8; Triple jump: not contested; High jump: 1. Madison Fleming (H/A), 4-4, 2. Degaramo (H/A), 3-10; Shot put: 1. Olivia Slawson (U), 23-1, 2. Grabo (U), 19-9, 3. Lee (H/A), 13-5; Discus: 1. Olivia Slawson (U), 66-9.5, 2. Lee (H/A), 53-2, 3. Grabo (U), 30-2; Pole vault: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. Sophie Wright (H/A), 25.2, 2. Lancaster (H/A), 35.0; 400m hurdles: not contested
400m relay: 1. DA (Z. Finch, R. McCarthy, C. Zwick, A. Hilton), 49.5; 3200m relay: 1. DA (S. Lees, D. Aguirre, J. Coleman, D. Cash), 12:32.1; 110m hurdles: 1. Zach Finch (DA), 20.1; 1600m: 1. Alton Francisco (DA), 5:30.3, 2. N. VanMaaren (DA), 5:30.4, 3. S. Lees (DA), 5:33.8; 400m: 1. Rowan McCarthy (DA), 59.0, 2. A. Kelsh, 1:03.6, 3. C. Dicks (BG), 1:05.4; 100m: T-1. Rowan McCarthy (DA), 12.1, T-1. Collin Dicks (BG), 12.1; 400m hurdles: not contested; 800m: 1. Diego Aguirre (DA), 1:59.0, 2. V. VanMaaren (DA), 2:04.5, 3. J. Hadley (DA), 2:17.5; 200m: 1. Alex Kelsh (DA), 28.3, 2. L. McCumiskey (DA), 34.4; 3200m: 1. Nelson VanMaaren (DA), 12:32.0, 2. J. Coleman (DA), 12:53.3, 3. D. Cash (DA), 13:55.8; 1600m relay: 1. DA (C. Riera, L. Riera, J. Hadley, R. Schnabel), 4:36.5; Long jump: 1. Zach Finch (DA), 17-11, 2. R. McCarthy (DA), 16-1, 3. C. Dicks (BG), 16-5.5; High jump: 1. Ryan Parry (BG), 4-4, 2. N. Burns (BG), 4-2; Triple jump: 1. Zach Finch (DA), 36-9, 2. C. Dicks (BG), 33-11.5, 3. R. Parry (BG), 29-7; Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 12-0, 2. R. Schnabel (DA), 8-0; Shot put: 1. Corey Zwick (DA), 38-4.5, 2. E. Gregory (BG), 38-0.25; 3. Connor Vredenburgh (BG), 35-5.5; Discus: 1. Ethan Gregory (BG), 128-8, 2. C. Vredenburgh (BG), 114-2, 3. C. Zwick (DA), 94-2
400m relay: 1. BG (A. Thorn, O. Nichols, M. Burns, E. Sprow), 58.1; 3200m relay: 1. DA (S. Dorr, G. Hilson-Schneider, E. Lees, C. Schnabel), 12:49.9; 100m hurdles: 1. Kira Davidson (BG), 22.8; 1500m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 5:52.9, 2. S. Dorr (DA), 6:38.0, 3. G. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 6:07.7; 400m: 1. Meghan Hadley (DA), 1:10.9, 2. S. Pruskowski (BG), 1:16.6, 3. B. Rush (DA), 1:17.1; 100m: 1. Olivia Nichols (BG), 14.3, 2. E. Sprow (BG), 14.6; 400m hurdles: 1. Ellie Lees (DA), 1:22.0, 2. K. Davidson (BG), 1:28.5, 3. E. Potrzeba (DA), 1:40.8; 800m: 1. Ethne Degan (BG), 2:27.6, 2. G. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 2:51.2, 3. A. Tessier (DA), 3:01.2; 200m: 1. Eleanor Wagner (DA), 29.8, 2. O. Nichols (BG), 30.3, 3. E. Sprow (BG), 30.8; 3000m: 1. Cella Schnabel (DA), 11:53.6, 2. A. Tessier (DA), 12:05.5; 1600m relay: 1. DA (M. Hadley, E. lees, E. Potrzeba, A. Tessier), 5:13.2; Long jump: 1. Ysa Shaw (HA), 12-11.5, 2. S. Zaremba (BG), 11-6, 3. A. Thorn (BG), 11-0; High jump: 1. Olivia Nichols (BG), 4-10, 2. K. Davidson (BG), 4-6, 3. B. Rush (DA), 3-10; Triple jump: 1. Kira Davidson (BG), 29-8, 2. M. Hadley (DA), 27-5.5, 3. E. Sprow (BG), 26-7; Pole vault: 1. Abi Tessier (DA), 5-6; Shot put: 1. Lidnsey Wright (DA), 33-4.5; Discus: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 110-0, 2. S. Zaremba (BG), 56-7
TENNIS
Delhi improved to 6-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Oxford on Wednesday.
Alex Haight and Hunter Sanford both won in straight sets in singles action for the Bulldogs. On the doubles side, the pairings of Owen Haight and Josh Baxter, and Hallee Bodo and Tabor Reed both secured victories.
Delhi travels to face Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
The Hunter-Tannersville tennis team swept Charlotte Valley 7-0 on Tuesday.
Bo Flynn, Kurt Vitin, Nicolas Uhrik, and Hedda Flynn all earned singles victories for the Wildcats. There were no doubles matches played.
Oneonta’s tennis team defeated Chenango Forks 6-1 on the road Tuesday.
Chris Catan, Max Madej, Jayden Zakala, and Tyler Zakala all won their matches to give the Yellowjackets a clean sweep of the singles action. In doubles play, the Oneonta duos of Peyton Mackey and Dylan Shaughnessy, and Stephen Mendez and Makya Morrison both earned victories.
Chenango Forks’ lone win came courtesy of the doubles team of John Caden and Kailen Doug.
Oneonta will travel to visit Union-Endicott on Thursday.
The Rockets won a slim 4-3 victory over Middleburgh at home on Tuesday.
Catherine Jankowski and Alina Chojnowski won in singles action for the Rockets, while the doubles team of Myah Johnston and Eric Iannello also emerged victorious.
Singles: Alex Haight (DA) def. John Rovente, 6-0, 6-0; Hunter Sanford (DA) def. Ethan Ehly, 6-0, 6-1; Brandon Bodo (DA) won by forfeit
Doubles: Owen Haight/Josh Baxter (DA) def. Madalyn Barrows/Jocie Finch, 6-1, 6-4; Hallee Bodo/Tabor Reed (DA) def. Jill Finch/Abby Denz, 6-0, 6-1
Singles: Bo Flynn (HT) def. Ian Seeley, 9-0; Kurt Vitin (HT) def. Liz Gerster 9-3; Nicolas Uhrik (HT) def. Ella Gerster 9-1; Hedda Flynn (HT) def. Derek Kellum, 9-0
Singles: Chris Catan (OHS) def. Mike Rullo, 9-0; Max Madej (OHS) def. Joey Worden, 9-7; Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Braden Krisko, 9-5; Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Eli Slocum, 9-7
Doubles: Peyton Mackey/Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Connor Bryant/Evan Jacobs, 9-4; John Caden/Kailen Doug (CF) def. Tobias Carter/Veronica Coe, 9-2; Stephen Mendez/Makya Morrison (OHS) def. Dominik Balcon/John Frissora, 9-6
Singles: John Bruno (M) def. Matt Vajtay, 9-0; Adam Maxwell (M) def. Ryder Albano, 9-5; Catherine Jankowski (R) def. Crystal Waters, 9-4; Alina Chojnowski (R) def. Liam Hooper, 9-2; Liam Hooper (M) def. Max Curtis, 9-4
Doubles: Myah Johnston/Eric Iannello (R) def. Middleburgh, 9-4
GOLF
The Cooperstown golf team improved to 5-2 on the season with a 184-207 victory over Sherburne-Earlville on Wednesday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Spencer Lewis led the Hawkeyes with a round of 40. Cooperstown’s other scorers included Ian Quinn (45), Chris Criqui (48), and Charlie Lambert (51).
Andrew Fern led Sherburne-Earlville (1-3) with a 42.
The UV/GMU golf team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 230-272 victory over Greene on Wednesday at Genegantslet Golf Course. Brandon Kneale led UV/GMU with a three-over par 38 on the day. Other scorers included Dominick Hartwell (43), Devin Hartwell (48), Owen Hill (48), and Drew Emrich (53).
Clayton Leonard led Greene with a round of 49
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Cooperstown: Spencer Lewis 40, Ian Quinn 45, Chris Criqui 48, Charlie Lambert 51
Sherburne-Earlville: Andrew Fern 42, Keegan Kane 49, Borgan Winton 58, Maleah Britton 58
At Genegantslet Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
UV/GMU: Brandon Kneale 38, Dominick Hartwell 43, Devin Hartwell 48, Owen Hill 48, Drew Emrich 53
Greene: Clayton Leonard 49, Josh Fowler, 52, Cooper K. 53, Austin D. 58, Luke D. 60
