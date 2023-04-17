Sidney’s Ava Cirigliano tossed five no-hit innings on Monday as the Warriors defeated Harpursville 24-2.
Cirigliano struck out eight batters in the win while also registering a triple at the plate. Katelynn Youngs and Isabella West each had a home run for Sidney.
Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, with Sidney hosting Greene and Harpursville facing Deposit-Hancock.
Oneonta 4, Seton Catholic 1
Oneonta defeated Seton Catholic 4-1 on Monday thanks to a strong outing from starter Madie Dening.
Dening struck out 10 over seven innings for the Yellowjackets in the circle.
Abbie Platt led the OHS offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, and an RBI, while Maleah Brockington added a double of her own.
Oneonta will visit Owego Free Academy on Wednesday.
Hunter-Tannersville 19, South Kortright 18
Hunter-Tannersville scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to win a wild Delaware League contest over South Kortright 19-18 on Monday.
H-T trailed 15-9 after SK put up a 10-run third inning but was able to retake the lead and eventually hold off a three-run bottom of the seventh by the Rams.
Angelina Dixon and Andrea Guzman each had two hits for H-T while Julia Legg and Saleema Paladian each had key RBI triples.
Carlee Dropp had two hits for South Kortright while Faith Sass had a triple, a double and two RBI.
Sidney 11, Norwich 6 (Saturday)
Sidney scored three runs in the first inning on Saturday against Norwich and never looked back on its way to an 11-6 non-league victory.
Ava Cirigliano and Adrianna Tanner combined for nine strikeouts in the circle for the Warriors. Cirigliano, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, three runs and four steals. Isabella West also had three hits with two RBI and two steals.
Brookfield 19, Morris/Edmeston 4 (Saturday)
Morris/Edmeston fell to Brookfield 19-4 at home on Saturday.
Maeve Robinson, Chelsey Clegg and Aislinn Ray each had base hits for M/E. Starting pitcher Sam Coyle recorded four strikeouts in the circle.
Morris/Edmeston will visit Franklin on Wednesday.
Sidney 24, Harpursville 2
Sid … 274 83X X — 24 11 3
H … 020 00X X — 2 0 7
Sid: Ava Cirigliano (W)
H: Kylee Noyes (L), Lily Bagg, Elizabeth Ives
HR: Katelynn Youngs (S), Isabella West (S)
3B: Ava Cirigliano (S)
Oneonta 4, Seton Catholic 1
OHS … 000 121 0 — 4 6 4
SCC … 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Maleah Brockington
SCC: O. Nazamus (L), and J. Witteman
2B: Abbie Platt 2 (OHS), Maleah Brockington (OHS), J. Witteman (SCC), O. Nazamus (SCC)
Hunter-Tannersville 19, South Kortright 18
H-T … 504 002 8 – 19 10 1
SK … 41(10) 000 3 – 18 6 6
H-T: Julie Legg, Hedda Flynn (3, W) and Ava Byrne
SK: Neleh Brown (L) and Hannah Collins
3B: Julia Legg (H), Saleema Paladian (H), Faith Sass (SK)
Sidney 11, Norwich 6 (Saturday)
S … 320 213 0 – 11 11 3
N … 010 104 0 – 6 2 6
S: Ava Cirigliano (W), Adrianna Tanner (4), Ava Cirigliano (6.1)
N: Quattrochi (L)
Brookfield 19, Morris/Edmeston 4 (Saturday)
Brook … 054 262 X — 19 15 2
M/E … 000 040 X — 4 3 8
Brook: K. Cucci (W)
M/E: Sam Coyle (L)
2B: K. White (B), M. Wilcox 2 (B)
Oneonta 5, Windsor 0
The Oneonta tennis team blanked Windsor 5-0 in a match held Monday at Wilber Park.
Dylan Shaughnessy, Ryan VanValkenberg and Isaac Wooden each won in singles action for the Yellowjackets. In doubles play, the duos of Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala, and Belle Holleran and Simmone Segal each claimed victory.
Oneonta will host Owego Free Academy on Friday.
Oneonta 5, Windsor 0
Singles: Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Nathan Wickizer 2-6, 6-1 (10-7); Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Derrick Chen 6-3, 6-3; Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Jason Dunkailo 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Riley Francis and Thomas Donahue 6-1, 6-0; Bella Holleran and Simmone Segal def. Kooper Hunter and Ian Russo 6-0, 6-0
