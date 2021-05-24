Sidney's DeMott pitches 6-inning perfect game; Roxbury improves to 11-0

Sidney 13, Afton 0
Sidney's Olivia DeMott pitched a six-inning perfect game on Monday in the Warriors' 13-0 victory over Afton in Midstate Athletic Conference softball action.
DeMott retired all 18 batters she faced including eight via strikeout. DeMott also had a great game at the plate, hitting a home run and a double. Kayla McEwan went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs while Kaitlin Bookhout hit a triple.
Sidney (5-2) will face Unadilla Valley on Tuesday.
Roxbury 19, Stamford 4
Roxbury improved to 11-0 on the season with a 19-4 victory over Stamford in Monday's Delaware League contest.
Lacey German had a home run and a triple to lead the Rockets' offense, while Kylie DeMaio, Madison German, and Leigha Lalosh all went 2-for-3 for Roxbury.
DeMaio and Bryanna Meehan shared pitching duties for the winning side. Meehan pitched three innings and recorded all nine outs via strikeout.
Roxbury will play Downsville on Wednesday.
Milford 19, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
Milford scored five runs in the first inning and eight in the second en route to a 19-2 victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Monday.
LeeAnna West limited CVS/SS to just two base hits while racking up 14 strikeouts for the win. At the plate, West, Delaney Maison, Tia Vagliardo, Tionna Stone, and Lexi Supthin all had multi-hit games for Milford.
Milford split a pair of games on Saturday, losing to Morris 26-11 and defeating Laurens 17-12. The Wildcats' record stands at 5-5.
Deposit-Hancock 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 4
Deposit-Hancock used a four-run fourth inning to secure a 7-4 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Monday.
Alaina Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead the Eagles' offense, which capitalized on 11 Bainbridge-Guilford walks in the game.
Danielle Seymour and Rylee Smith combined for nine strikeouts on the mound for Deposit-Hancock.
The Eagles (11-1) host Harpursville on Tuesday.
Schenevus 17, Laurens 2
Schenevus prevailed over Laurens on Monday, with a decisive win that featured a strong offensive showing.
Sam Osborne and Autumn Jones both went 2-for-4 at the plate, each hitting a home run with Osborne driving in two runs. Liana Darling notched two doubles, while Hannah Osbourne went 4-for-4, recording two triples and 2 RBIs. Cassie Snyder hit an additional triple, while Kelsey Burton went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
For the Leopards, Gabriella Andrades went 1-for-1 and Emily Brown went 2-for-2, driving in two runs for Laurens in the last inning and preventing the game from being a shutout.
Greene 15, Walton 0
Greene scored 12 runs in the second inning to roll to a 15-0 victory over Walton on Monday.
Olivia Kennedy improved her record as a starter to 7-1 after allowing just two hits and striking out 11 in five innings of work for Greene. At the plate, Mckenzie Scott went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, and 3 RBIs. Payton Yahner, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 with three runs and 3 RBIs.
Gilboa 20, Hunter-Tannersville 1
Gilboa used an 11-run third inning to propel itself to a 20-1 victory over Hunter-Tannersville in a Delaware League matchup on Monday.
Kara Dumas led Gilboa both at the plate and on the mound. She was the winning pitcher working all five innings and also recorded a home run and double to help her own cause. Olivia Ross also homered and doubled for Gilboa.
Saleema Poladian went 2-for-2 with a double for Hunter-Tannersville.
Margaretville 11, South Kortright 1 (Friday)
The Blue Devils celebrated Senior Night with an 11-1 victory over South Kortright on Friday.
Netalia Herrera hit a solo home run and added a double and a single to lead the Margaretville offense. Alivia Cordero and Madison Story both notched two singles. Bailee Herrel earned the win on the mound for the Blue Devils (5-2).
Franklin 16, Laurens 10 (Friday)
Franklin outlasted Laurens 16-10 in an offense-filled affair on Friday in Tri-Valley League action.
Kayla Campbell and Zoe Warren both hit home runs to lead the Franklin offense, while Maddie Hyzer had two doubles and Taylor Amatuccio added another two-bagger. Campbell was the winning pitcher.
Gabby Andrades hit a homer run for Laurens while Brook Mann notched a triple.
A … 000 000 X – 0 0 1
S … 126 13X X – 13 11 0
A: Savannah Adams (L), Liv Harris-Morris
S: Olivia DeMott (W)
HR: Olivia DeMott (S)
3B: Kaitlin Bookhout (S)
2B: Olivia DeMott (S)
R … 167 5XX X – 19 10 2
S … 310 0XX X – 4 2 4
R: Kylie DeMaio (W), Bryanna Meehan, and Madison German, Brianna Cross
S: Gwenyth Tompkins (L), Melanie Hoyt, and Skylar Aldech
HR: Lacey German (R)
3B: Lacey German (R)
2B: Ryleigh Goodchild (R)
Milford 19, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2
CVSSS … 000 02X X – 2 2 2
MIL … 580 6XX X – 19 12 1
CVSSS: M. Cooper (L), and L. Lusk
MIL: LeeAnna West (W), and Tia Vagliardo
Deposit-Hancock 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 4
BG … 003 001 0 – 4 9 1
DH … 110 410 X – 7 5 2
BG: Baldwin (L), Cuozzo
DH: Danielle Seymour (W), Rylee Smith
3B: Matthews (BG)
2B: Rylee Smith (DH), Alaina Smith (DH), Matthews 2 (BG)
Schenevus 17, Laurens 2
L … 000 02X X – 2 3 4
S … 544 22X X – 17 19 1
L: Brooke Mann (L), Kiala Collins
S: Cassie Snyder (W), Sam Osborne
HR: Autumn Jones (S), Sam Osborne (S)
3B: Hannah Osborne 2 (S), Cassie Snyder (S)
2B: Liana Darling 2 (S)
Greene 15, Walton 0
W … 000 00X X – 0 2 3
G … 4(12)0 0XX X – 16 11 1
W: Emma Hall (L), and Rylee MacDonald
G: Olivia Kennedy (W), and Mckenzie Scott
HR: Mckenzie Scott (G)
2B: Payton Yahner (G)
Gilboa 20, Hunter-Tannersville 1
G … 63(11) 00X X – 20 17 0
HT … 001 00X X – 1 4 1
G: Kara Dumas (W), and Taryn VanValkenburgh
HT: Justine Iannelli (L), E. Constable, and M. Rossignol
HR: Olivia Ross (G), Kara Dumas (G)
2B: Olivia Ross (G), M. Butler (G), Taryn VanValkenburgh (G), Kara Dumas (G), C. Miller (G), H. Dugam (G), Saleema Poladian (HT)
Margaretville 11, South Kortright 1
SK … 010 000 0 – 1 3 3
M … 022 016 X – 11 10 1
SK: C. Pardee (L), and A. McCracker
M: Bailee Herrel (W), and Netalia Herrera
HR: Netalia Herrera (M)
2B: Netalia Herrera (M)
Franklin 16, Laurens 10
L … 100 421 2 – 10 8 2
F … 535 300 X – 16 15 4
L: Brooke Mann (L), and Kailea Collins
F: Kayla Campbell (W), and Lindsey Van Dyke
HR: Gabby Andrades (L), Kayla Campbell (F), Zoe Warren (F)
3B: Brooke Mann (L)
2B: Gabby Andrades (L), Maddie Hyzer 2 (F), Taylor Amatuccio (F)
