The Sidney girls basketball team hit nine three-pointers in its 74-23 victory over Unadilla Valley on Thursday in Midstate Athletic Conference play.
Emma Simmons hit six of those long-distance shots for a game-high 28 points. Ava Cirigliano, meanwhile, finished with 18 points while Isabella West added 12.
Kora Johnson led the Lady Storm with six points.
Sidney hosts Harpursville on Wednesday.
Morris 38, Edmeston 31
The Morris girls used a big third quarter to rally past Edmeston 38-31 in Tri-Valley League action on Thursday.
After trailing by eight at the half, the Mustangs outscored the Panthers 18-5 in the third quarter.
Hannah Wist netted 14 points to lead Morris while Carissa Richards chipped in with 11 points.
McKenna Buriello led Edmeston with 10 points while Julia Vunk had eight points and seven rebounds, Abby White scored eight points, and Hailey Lund pulled down eight rebounds.
Morris hosts Franklin on Wednesday while Edmeston visits Worcester the same day.
Sidney 74, Unadilla Valley 23
S … 20 19 20 15 — 74
UV … 8 4 6 5 — 23
S: Ava Cirigliano 7 2-2 18, Bri Taylor 2 1-4 5, Emma Simmons 9 4-4 28, Isabella West 6 0-0 12, Makayla Bales 1 1-2 3, Emily Russo 0 1-2 1, Zoe Sullivan 2 0-0 5, Maya Paul 0 0-0 0, Sam Constable 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 9-14 74
UV: Adrienne Hodge 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Schrag 1 0-0 2, Kadence York 1 1-2 3, Kora Johnson 3 0-0 6, Myriah Taylor 1 0-0 2, Madison Sayles 2 0-0 5, Natalie Crandall 2 0-0 4, Madison Parker 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Acre 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 2-4 23
Three-point baskets: S 9 (Cirigliano 2, Simmons 6); UV 1 (Sayles)
Morris 38, Edmeston 31
M … 9 4 18 7 — 38
E … 8 13 5 5 — 31
M: Carissa Richards 5 0-0 11, Hannah Wist 5 3-7 14, Amira Ross 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Hoyt 3 0-0 6, Maddie Coleman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 16 4-9 38
E: McKenna Buriello 4 0-0 10, Abby White 3 0-0 8, Molly Rifanburg 2 1-3 5, Julia Vunk 3 2-5 8, Hailey Lund 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-8 31
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Richards, Wist); E 4 (Buriello 2, White 2)
New Hartford 93, Cooperstown 61
The Cooperstown boys swim team dropped a home meet to New Hartford on Thursday.
Winning individually for the Hawkeyes were Lincoln Dilorenzo in diving, Finn Morgan in the 100 backstroke, and London Kinley in the 100 breaststroke. Cooperstown also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.
Cooperstown will be at New Hartford for a tri-meet on Tuesday.
New Hartford 93, Cooperstown 61
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 3. Morgan, Abrams, Kinley, Aramini, 1:57:55.
200 Freestyle: 4. London Kinley, 2:16:49.
200 Individual Medley: 3. Macon Aramini, 2:23:53.
50 Freestyle: 2. Graham Abrams, 25.40.
Diving: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 206.30.
100 Butterfly: 4. Graham Abrams, 1:08:39.
100 Freestyle: 3. Macon Aramini, 57.34.
500 Freestyle: 4. Jacob Johnson, 6:36:85.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Morgan, Dilorenzo, Ayers, Kinley, 1:54:41.
100 Backstroke: 1. Finn Morgan, 1:07:04.
100 Breaststroke: 1. London Kinley, 1:17:94.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Aramini, Johnson, Ayers, Abrams, 4:04:56
Sidney 3, Greene/Oxford 0 (Wednesday)
The Sidney bowling team swept Greene/Oxford in a match on Wednesday by an overall score of 2829-2358.
Reece Yeomans led the way for the Warriors with a total series score of 618. Caidyn Lambrecht and Aaron Sowersby also had strong performances, registering scores of 605 and 600, respectively.
Logan Yaddow was the high roller for Greene/Oxford with a 536.
Sidney 3, Greene/Oxford 0 (Wednesday)
Sidney (2829): Reece Yeomans 210-235-173-618, Caidyn Lambrecht 206-203-196-605, Aaron Sowersby 192-237-171-600, Ryan Schalk 191-160-192-543, Kyle Smith 156-150-306, Thomas Spindler 157
G/O: Logan Yaddow 148-198-190-536, Colton Smith 175-181-148-504, Aiden Carter 158-180-338, Nick Flynn 176-146-322, Aiden Roth 149-150-299, Tanner Dubois 142, Harry Grannis 111, Logan Roth 106
