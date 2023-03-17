The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) announced its 2022-23 Section IV All-Stars on Thursday.
South Kortright’s Connor Quarino was named the Class D Boys Player of the Year after also being named the 2021-22 Co-Player of the Year. Rams coach Aaron Kaufman, meanwhile, repeated as Class D Boys Coach of the Year.
Delhi’s Luke Schnabel was named to the Boys All-Section IV Second Team, which includes schools from all class sizes.
Oxford’s Madalyn Barrows was named the Class D Girls Player of the Year while her coach Chris Palmer received Class D Girls Coach of the Year honors. Barrows was also named to the Section IV First Team.
Joleen Lusk of Cherry Valley-Springfield earned a spot on the Second Team while Hannah Bonczkowski (Gilbertsville-Mount Upton), Natalie Vredenburgh (Delhi), Kylie Mussaw (Unatego), and Abbie Platt (Oneonta) each earned Honorable Mention nods.
In Section III, the Center State Conference announced its all-star teams for the 2022-23 season. Cooperstown’s Dani Seamon was named the Girls Division III MVP, while Rory Nelen was selected to the First Team and Savannah Kirkby and Claire Jensen were Honorable Mentions.
Charlie Lambert represented the Hawkeyes on the Boys Division II First Team.
