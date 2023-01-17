South Kortright held Gilboa to just five first-half points in Tuesday’s 55-25 home victory in Delaware League play.
Addy Eckert led the Rams with a game-high 20 points while Caitlyn Deysenroth scored 12 and Katherine Reinshagen added seven.
Caitlyn Ciaravino led Gilboa with 12 points.
South Kortright is off until Wednesday, Jan. 25 when it visits Schenevus.
Stamford/Jefferson 57, Downsville 18
The Stamford/Jefferson girls cruised to a 57-18 Delaware League victory over Downsville on Tuesday.
McKenna Hoyt registered a double-double in the win, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Elsewhere, Tryhnati Donato scored 14 points while Gabby Stannard finished with nine.
McKenzy Brown was Downsville’s leading scorer with seven points.
Roxbury 32, Margaretville 30
Roxbury held off a late rally by Margaretville to win Tuesday’s low-scoring Delaware League contest 32-30.
Kylie DeMaio scored 11 points to lead the Rockets while Kimora Brown added seven points of her own.
For Margaretville, Ava Fronckowiak and Ana Gavette scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Bainbridge-Guilford 69, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 35 (Monday)
Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 69-35 on Monday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Johnna Henderson led the Bobcats with 19 points, while Celeste Baldwin added 12 points. For the Raiders, it was Hannah Bonczkowski who had a game-high 22 points.
B-G will host Delhi on Wednesday, while G-MU will visit Schenevus on the same day.
South Kortright 55, Gilboa 25
SK … 10 19 14 12 — 55
G … 2 3 10 10 — 25
SK: Dengler 1 0-2 2, Chakar 1 0-0 2, Coberly 2 0-0 4, Reinshagen 3 0-0 7, Finkle 1 0-0 2, Deysenroth 6 0-0 12, Eckert 9 2-3 20, Haynes 2 0-0 4, Albano 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 2-5 55
G: Sutton 3 0-0 8, Breigle 0 0-0 0, Ross 2 1-2 5, Cruz 0 0-0 0, Ciaravino 6 0-0 12. Totals: 11 1-2 25
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Reinshagen); G 2 (Sutton 2)
Stamford/Jefferson 57, Downsville 18
S/J … 19 18 8 12 — 57
D … 10 4 4 0 — 18
S/J: Paige VanEtten 0 0-0 0, Gabby Stannard 3 1-2 9, Tryhnati Donato 6 1-2 14, Tierney Turner 2 0-0 4, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 0 0-0 0, Kelly Mattice 0 0-0 0, Alayna Stannard 3 0-0 7, Justina Dampfle 0 0-0 0, Riley Brewster 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 10 1-2 21. Totals:
D: McKenzy Brown 2 2-7 7, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Hailey Card 1 0-0 2, Riley Furman 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Foote 1 0-1 2, Courtney Murphy 1 1-2 3, Maisyn Thompson 0 0-0 0, Hailey Emerich 0 0-0 0, Tehya Colao 2 0-0 4. Totals:
Three-point baskets: S/J 4 (G. Stannard 2, Donato, A. Stannard); D 1 (Brown)
Roxbury 32, Margaretville 30
R … 10 8 9 5 — 32
M … 9 4 4 13 — 30
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 1 0-0 2, Kimora Brown 3 1-4 7, Kylie DeMaio 4 3-3 11, MacKenzie Hynes 2 0-0 4, Addy Hynes 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Wright 2 0-0 4, Lexi Demaio 2 0-2 4, Elizabeth Losee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-9 32
M: Ashley Camano 3 0-0 7, Ava Fronckowiak 6 0-1 11, Livia Fronckowiak 0 0-0 0, Amelia Pascarella 0 0-0 0, Ana Gavette 4 2-4 10, Alyssa Maggio 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Torres 1 0-0 2, Kayla Clarke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-5 30
Three-point baskets: R 0; M 2 (Camano, A. Fronckowiak)
Bainbridge-Guilford 69, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 35 (Monday)
B-G … 16 18 19 16 — 69
G-MU … 15 5 6 9 — 35
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 3 0-0 8, Peyton Umbra 2 0-0 5, Celeste Baldwin 4 0-0 12, Jayslin Henderson 3 1-2 7, Victoria Suda 4 1-1 9, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 8 3-4 19, Chandler Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Parsons 2 1-2 5. Totals: 38 6-9 69
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 2 0-0 5, Kyra Demmon 0 4-4 4, Hannah Bonczkowski 9 1-2 22, Avriel Correll 0 0-2 0, Lindsey Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 1 1-1 3, Kendra Hammond 0 1-2 1, Megan Perrine 0 0-0 0, Mackenzi Marron 0 0-0 0, Abigail Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-11 35
Three-point baskets: B-G 7 (Kazmirski 2, Umbra, Baldwin 4); G-MU 4 (Sorochinsky, Bonczkowski 3)
