The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) announced its boys basketball all-state teams for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, with 18 local players earning all-state honors.
Connor Quarino of South Kortright led the way with a spot on the Class D first team. Joining Quarino from the Section IV Champion and state semifinalist Rams team were Josh Anderson (seventh team) and Logan Firment (eighth team).
Other Class D boys earning all-state recognition were: Charlotte Valley’s Dyan Waid (third team), Franklin’s Matt Serrao (fourth team), Richfield Springs’ Dylan Hosford (fifth team) and Austin Bowman (honorable mention), Morris’ Scott Murphy (sixth team), Deposit-Hancock’s Wyatt Jacobs (honorable mention), and Jefferson/Stamford’s Damien Merwin (honorable mention).
Unatego’s Shea Barber led the Class C boys with a spot on the fourth team. Others from Class C earning all-state honors were Delhi’s Owen Haight (sixth team) and Luke Schnabel (sixth team), Cooperstown’s Charlie Lambert (honorable mention), Sidney’s Alec Fogarty (honorable mention), and Unatego’s Miles Mohrien (honorable mention).
In Class B, Oneonta’s Carter Mackey received a spot on the 11th team.
