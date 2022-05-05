The coronavirus pandemic robbed South Kortright of its 2020-21 basketball seasons. But the SK boys came back with a vengeance in 2021-22, posting a 20-4 record, winning the Section IV Class D Championship, and making it all the way to the State Final Four.
As a result, the Rams swept the Daily Star’s 2021-22 Boys Basketball awards, with sophomore Connor Quarino winning Player of the Year honors and Aaron Kaufman receiving the Coach of the Year Award.
“That year when COVID hit, I really got bummed about it, so what I did is I worked out that whole summer, got some guys up to the gym with me, got some shots up every Sunday,” Quarino said. “We just all played together, all found that groove to play together at the right time.”
It resulted in a dream season for both the team and its sophomore point guard. Quarino, who averaged 19.9 points per game, was a Delaware League All-Star, was named the Section IV Class D Co-Player of the Year by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY), and earned a spot on the New York State Sportswriters Association’s (NYSSWA) All-State Class D First Team.
“Connor’s a pretty well-rounded basketball player,” Kaufman said. “He held himself extremely well at the varsity level for being a sophomore. And again, not playing his freshman year, losing the year before because of COVID, that’s a big accomplishment for a sophomore to step up and fill a point guard position on a varsity team.”
With a roster that had no varsity experience entering the season, Kaufman knew that the most important hurdle to get over was getting his players to buy into a team-first mindset.
“We thought the biggest accomplishment that we got this year was getting the kids to buy into their role on the team; to get them all to realize that everybody’s not a scorer, everybody has a purpose on the team,” he explained. “Your role on the team is to be a rebounder. Your role on the team is to go out and give one of the starters a two minute breather and not give up points and get rebounds and not be a scorer.
“At first it was very difficult for the kids to swallow. They all want to score, they all want to be the main man. But once they started to buy into the system and believe in it, I think that’s the most important thing that I took away from this season.”
The team’s run reached a climax in the Section IV title game against Richfield Springs, a 68-67 overtime thriller that saw Quarino hit a buzzer-beating three at the end of regulation to tie the game as part of a 24-point performance.
“It was crazy,” Quarino said about the game, giving credit to Kaufman for drawing up the game-tying play out of a timeout with 6.2 seconds left that had senior big man Logan Firment bring the ball up the court and find Quarino in the corner.
“It was either Josh [Anderson] on the right side or me on the left side, so [Logan] executed that perfectly. Luckily he gave me a beautiful pass, a beautiful pass, right to my chest and I just drained the shot.”
“That game… it forced us to play a different type of game than what we’re used to,” Kaufman said. “For lack of a better word it was like a fistfight. It was just so out of character for us, the whole game, that type of game, from what we’re used to playing. We’re used to moving the ball with limited contact. But this was an extremely physical and mental experience for them.”
Quarino saw the victory as an affirmation of the team’s belief in what it could accomplish.
“That just gave us so much confidence going into the rest of the season, that shot right there,” he said.
The sectional final was one of several tremendous performances by Quarino during the Rams’ run to the state semifinals. He wound up averaging 21.5 points per game in SK’s six playoff contests, highlighted by a 30-point effort in the Rams’ 77-53 win over Greenburgh-North Castle in the Subregional Round.
“For a sophomore to have the composure that he had, to be able to keep his head under that type of pressure, I think is a big accomplishment for him,” Kaufman said.
Quarino credited both Kaufman and his father, assistant coach Jim Quarino, with getting the team to commit to the idea of brotherhood throughout the season.
“He was more focused on us communicating with each other, making sure we’re all on the same page,” Quarino said of Kaufman. “There were some ups and downs during the season, but both coaches, coach Kaufman and my dad, they just told us to stay together and take it game by game. You’ve just gotta focus on one game at a time.”
While the Rams were left disappointed with a 68-47 loss to Heuvelton in the state semifinals, there is every reason to believe that they will be back next year for another run, as Firment was the only senior among this year’s starting five.
“I can’t wait for next year,” Quarino said. “Logan, he’s going to be a hard one to replace, just coming to every game with that energy and rebounding.
“But I feel this loss against that really good team we played in the semis will help us with motivation, to try to get back in the gym, focus on what we need to do to get over that next step.”
Until then, Quarino is content to celebrate a hugely successful season and all the people who made it possible.
“I just want to say thanks to my dad for all the hours in the gym that me and him spent,” he said. “I wouldn’t have made that shot against Richfield Springs if it wasn’t for him. I wouldn’t have had the confidence to take a shot if it wasn’t for him.
“Coach Kaufman, he was just like another dad to me. He was always telling me how good I was doing and what I needed to improve from game to game.
“I’d also like to give a shout-out to my brother Boston for always being my biggest supporter on the sidelines no matter if I was having a bad game or not. Can’t wait for him to get up to varsity so we can play together.”
Player of the Year: Connor Quarino, South Kortright, sophomore
Coach of the Year: Aaron Kaufman, 20-4, South Kortright
All-State Class B: Carter Mackey, Oneonta (eleventh team)
All-State Class C: Shea Barber, Unatego (fourth team); Owen Haight, Delhi (sixth team); Luke Schnabel, Delhi (sixth team); Charlie Lambert, Cooperstown (honorable mention); Alec Fogarty, Sidney (honorable mention); Miles Mohrien, Unatego (honorable mention)
All-State Class D: Connor Quarino, South Kortright (first team); Dylan Waid, Charlotte Valley (third team); Matt Serrao, Franklin (fourth team); Dylan Hosford, Richfield Springs (fifth team); Scott Murphy, Morris (sixth team); Josh Anderson, South Kortright (seventh team); Logan Firment, South Kortright (eighth team); Austin Bowman, Richfield Springs (honorable mention); Wyatt Jacobs, Deposit-Hancock (honorable mention); Damien Merwin, Jefferson/Stamford (honorable mention)
BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS 2021-22
Center State Conference: Charlie Lambert, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Dylan Waid, Charlotte Valley; Jamison Quigley, Charlotte Valley; Michael O’Hara, Gilboa; Kristian Aizstrauts, Hunter-Tannersville; Kurt McMahon, Jefferson/Stamford; Damien Merwin, Jefferson/Stamford; Josh Anderson, South Kortright; Logan Firment, South Kortright; Connor Quarino, South Kortright; Troy Dianich, South Kortright
Midstate Athletic Conference: David Emerson, Bainbridge-Guilford; Owen Haight, Delhi; Luke Schnabel, Delhi; Wyatt Jacobs, Deposit-Hancock; Chris Gross, Deposit-Hancock; Luke Merrill, Harpursville; Alec Fogarty, Sidney; Shea Barber, Unatego; Miles Mohrien, Unatego
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Carter Mackey, Oneonta; Liam Blair, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Kyle France, Cherry Valley-Springfield; Kyle Ough, Edmeston; Matt Serrao, Franklin; Dylan McVey, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton; Martin Thorsland, Milford; Scott Murphy, Morris; Dylan Hosford, Richfield Springs; Austin Bowman, Richfield Springs
